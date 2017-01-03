Food Stocks In The Year Ahead

Restaurants have similarities to retailers, as mentioned previously. They are dependent on traffic. However, ecommerce is not as important to them while they arguably could be insulated from the effects of any future tariffs on imports. In fact, if China actually discriminates against domestic corn and soybeans it might even serve to cheapen the input costs of food businesses.

After several years of declines, there has been a rout in the market for wheat this year (NYSEARCA:WEAT). Key aspects of the grain include its protein content, as needed for items such as dough, and yield. Wheat is also used to feed livestock and can be interchanged with corn. The simultaneous wheat and corn crops have resulted in inexpensive means to fatten and maintain farm animals.

New and innovative seed varieties continue to target improved farmer's yields. Supply of grains outpaces demand. Prices have really been in a downtrend.

However, the wheat crop is still known to be fickle, and a harvest can suddenly be decimated or destroyed. After persistent commercial disappointment, there is the possibility that scanty domestic acreage will be devoted to wheat this year, which might even coincide with damage. An obvious risk to grains, including corn, would be a drought in important growing regions.

If wheat prices recover, it could affect the results of food companies, while a shortage of water would potentially send grain prices substantially higher.

DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) already appears to have problems. It owns International House of Pancakes (IHOP), an obvious user of flour, and Applebee's, which is having difficulty marketing beef. After DineEquity had franchisees invest in a hand cut steak and wood fired grill concept to revive Applebee's, it now needs to hire a new creative agency. The dividend helps the stock, but as described in a piece hyperlinked above, it could ultimately be at risk. The shares do have long term support in the low $70s.

Del Frisco's (NASDAQ:DFRG), a company comprising three steak house franchises, is also questionable. Despite three consecutive quarters of declining comp sales, DFRG remains up since reporting a disappointing Q3. Some food costs should currently be locked in at low rates. However, the firm sets menu prices in advance, decreasing flexibility to pass any increase in costs on to customers. The stock pays no dividend and is trading at nearly 20x 2017 consensus EPS, a premium to better-performing peers. Any effect of rising grain prices that increases beef costs would manifest near the summer months.

A bet against DIN or DFRG might be hedged by owning the restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:MENU).

Simultaneously, if the economy holds up fine through 2017, and particularly if there is growth, there may be a movement away from consumer staple stocks. They are known as safe, or even defensive, dividend payers when there is reason for concern. Consequently more discretionary sectors could currently be in favor, with attention to wholesale food costs.

Potential securities to watch out for, even short picks, include wholesalers. Food suppliers such as Sysco (NYSE:SYY), Performance Foods (NYSE:PFGC), and US Foods (NYSE:USFD) are clearly at risk of inflation. If their sector is already being underweighted by institutional investors, they should really lag if grain and meat prices go up. Costs can not easily and readily be passed onto customers.

In fact, US Foods is susceptible to "Sudden inflation." The industry remains competitive pursuant to its failed 2013 merger with Sysco. Some debt has been refinanced and eliminated, though the corporation still needs to contend with about $3.8 billion worth. The firm can make its interest payments, but does not have much flexibility.

Further, its share count is ballooning and there is still a 75% overhang involving its private equity sponsor. So, if you opportunistically sell it short and are wrong, there is the chance of a future issuance. There is no dividend, so its stock should not be held by the income-oriented.

However, USFD is not currently expensive in consideration of consensus earnings and growth estimates.

Cereal companies such as General Mills (NYSE:GIS) or Kellogg's (NYSE:K) can also make sense. However, one might be wary of betting against well-known S&P 500 stocks unless there is something glaringly wrong. Even the lesser-known bread maker Flowers Food (NYSE:FLO) has rising sales and hedges its wheat and flour costs. In fact, if fuel prices go up but grain costs are low, these stocks could merit investment, particularly if there are economic problems such as a recession.

There could be a shift among institutional investors toward sectors that perform well when there is economic growth. If so, consumer staples may lag. Simultaneously, there is a chance of a recovery in the grain market. Corn would perhaps be more consequential. Either way, DineEquity has problems and Del Frisco's has something to prove. If the latter continues to slow and beef costs go up, it could be in trouble also. Caution might eventually be advisable toward US Foods.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in USFD, DFRG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in FLO or WEAT over the next 72 hours. Either position might be hedged with derivatives.