Natural Gas Daily - Warmer Temperature Forecasts Punish Prices Lower

Natural gas prices are down over 11% on the bearish weather revisions we wrote yesterday.

Natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) prices as of this writing is down over 11%.

Natural gas has the tendency to drastically overreact to the upside and downside within a very short span of time. In fact, weather model updates as of last Friday was modest and the outlook showed the 6-10 day Southeast ridging disappearing. But as weather models were updated over the weekend, the long range outlook gradually turned more and more bearish with Southeast ridging intensifying and warmth creeping into the East. In fact, the long-range forecast has the ridging breaking down in Gulf of Alaska, which will see warmth now creep into most of the US according to the latest model.

Here's another look according to Genscape:

Here's what didn't change over the weekend: structural imbalance remains in place, US gas production falling below 71 Bcf/d again as producers prepare for polar vortex later this week, LNG flow is above 1.6 Bcf/d, and warm bearish weather is still projected to equal seasonal average storage draws.

The latest weather model update saw us revise our storage draws lower, and Geckoi Capital (as usual) is on the money again with their projection that storage draws in January will only be slightly higher than the average. We applaud them for sticking with their conviction.

With natural gas prices hugging $3.30/MMBtu, it raises the question: how much lower could it go on the back of the recent bearish weather update?

Technically speaking, natural gas has the possibility of going to $2.80/MMBtu.

Fundamentally speaking, the floor should've been around $3.40/MMBtu given the latest storage estimates and where EOS is.

If natural gas prices sell off further on the back of the warmer projections, we see an opportunity to go long the entire 2017 curve as opposed to any given month. Storage by April 2017 has not changed much with our EOS at 1.46 Tcf, and storage is still projected to be materially lower than the five-year average. Structural imbalance is still in place, and the entire curve will need to move higher in a combination of demand destruction (via coal replacement) and supply growth.

We recently published our 2017 natural gas outlook to premium subscribers detailing the current storage scenarios, and why gas prices will need to move much higher. The outlook 8-12 months down the road remains bullish, but bulls will have to contend with bearish short-term weather projections first.

8-14-Day Outlook

