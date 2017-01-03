Recapping 2016: The Year In Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities

Treasury Inflation Protection Securities had a promising beginning of 2016 for investors, then a serious slump in yields at midyear, and then a promising rise in yields again after the November elections. All this is summed up perfectly with this Federal Reserve chart, tracking real yields on a 10-year TIPS throughout the year:

Hard to remember, but TIPS yields at the beginning of 2016 were higher than where they ended the year, even after the much-touted 'bond bust' brought on by Donald Trump's election. The TIP ETF, which holds all currently trading issues, started the year at $110.11 and closed the year at $113.17, for a 2.8% gain before distributions. (The price rises as yields fall.) TIPS outperformed the overall bond market, with the TIP ETF outgaining AGG (overall bond market) and GOVT (overall Treasury market) during the year. Here's the comparison:

Inflation expectations also took a strong swing in 2016, with the 10-year inflation breakeven rate hitting an extremely low level - 1.18% - on February 11. That was a very good time to buy TIPS, especially versus nominal Treasurys. In the chart above, you can see that the TIP outperformance began in February and continued through 2016 as the inflation breakeven rate rose.

By late December, the 10-year inflation breakeven rate reached as high as 1.99%. I contend that the rise in inflation expectations is the most significant trend of 2016. It brought increased demand to the TIPS market and held yield increases below those seen in the overall bond market. Here is a chart of the 10-year inflation breakeven rate for 2016, showing the sharp dip in February and the continual rise since the end of summer:

What's ahead? I think it will all depend on the economy. We had a head-fake last year early in 2016, with the 10-year TIPS yield rising to 0.74% in late January, only to fall to -0.06% in August, before rising to 0.50% at the end of the year. The 10-year inflation breakeven rate - currently at 1.94%- is going to find resistance if it rises above 2.2%, and that could mark the end of TIPS outperformance.

I am expecting to be an active buyer of TIPS in 2016, if the 10-year real yield can hold above 0.75% and the 5-year above 0.25%. If the economy tanks in 2017, we won't reach those levels.

Here are recaps for all the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities auctioned in 2016:

CUSIP 912828N71, 10-year TIPS

Original auction, January 21. As it turned out, the January 10-year issue was the most attractive TIPS of the year. It auctioned with a real yield (after inflation) to maturity of 0.725%, the highest yield for any 9- to 10-year TIPS auction since May 2011. The coupon rate was set at 0.625% and the adjusted price was $98.95 for $100 of par value. The inflation breakeven rate was an ultra-low 1.30%. January to February was the low point for TIPS and inflation sentiment. The 10-year inflation breakeven rate hit a stunning 1.18% on February 11. As it turned out, this was a favorable time to buy TIPS.

Reopening auction, March 17. Auctioned with a real yield of 0.315%, 41 basis points below the January auction just two months earlier. Buyers had to pay a premium, an adjusted price of $102.67 for $100 of par value. The inflation breakeven rate rose to 1.58%.

Auctioned with a real yield of 0.315%, 41 basis points below the January auction just two months earlier. Buyers had to pay a premium, an adjusted price of $102.67 for $100 of par value. The inflation breakeven rate rose to 1.58%. Reopening auction, May 19. Auctioned with a real yield of 0.275%, the lowest for any 9- to 10-year TIPS in more than a year. Buyers paid an adjusted price of about $103.53 for $100 of par value. The 10-year inflation breakeven rate came in at 1.56%.

CUSIP 912810RR1, 30-year TIPS

Original auction, February 18. Another TIPS where the originating auction was by far the best of the year. It auctioned with a real yield to maturity of 1.12% and coupon rate of 1.00%. The adjusted price for investors was about $96.79 for $100 of par value and the 30-year inflation breakeven rate was 1.52%, close to the all-time low of 1.45% set on February 9.

Another TIPS where the originating auction was by far the best of the year. It auctioned with a real yield to maturity of 1.12% and coupon rate of 1.00%. The adjusted price for investors was about $96.79 for $100 of par value and the 30-year inflation breakeven rate was 1.52%, close to the all-time low of 1.45% set on February 9. Reopening auction, June 23. Auctioned with a real yield to maturity of 0.905% and an adjusted price of about $103.45 for $100.96 of value, when you figure in accrued inflation. The inflation breakeven rate rose to 1.59%, which is still very low.

Auctioned with a real yield to maturity of 0.905% and an adjusted price of about $103.45 for $100.96 of value, when you figure in accrued inflation. The inflation breakeven rate rose to 1.59%, which is still very low. Reopening auction, October 20. Auctioned with real yield of 0.666%, the lowest yield for any 29- to 30-year TIPS at auction since February 2013. The auction timing was unfortunate, coming just a couple weeks before the U.S. election roiled the bond market and sent yields higher. Buyers had a pay a big premium for the 1.00% coupon rate, about $110.67 for $101.65 of value, when accrued inflation was added in. The inflation breakeven rate rose to 1.83%, sharply higher than the earlier auctions.

CUSIP 912828Q60, 5-year TIPS

Originating auction, April 21. This auction of a new 5-year TIPS brought back a dreaded sight from the recent past: Negative real returns. The real yield to maturity came in at -0.195%, and the coupon rate was set at 0.125%, the lowest the Treasury will go. Buyers had to pay about $101.63 for $100 of par value. The 5-year inflation breakeven rate was 1.53%, relatively low but sharply higher than the 0.95% reached on February 10. All in all, not much appeal to this one.

This auction of a new 5-year TIPS brought back a dreaded sight from the recent past: Negative real returns. The real yield to maturity came in at -0.195%, and the coupon rate was set at 0.125%, the lowest the Treasury will go. Buyers had to pay about $101.63 for $100 of par value. The 5-year inflation breakeven rate was 1.53%, relatively low but sharply higher than the 0.95% reached on February 10. All in all, not much appeal to this one. Reopening auction, August 18. Auctioned with an after-inflation yield of -.209%, the lowest for any 4- to 5-year TIPS since an auction in April 2015. Buyers had to pay a premium, about $103.27 for $101.69 of value, when accrued inflation was added in. The inflation breakeven rate was 1.32%, making this TIPS appealing versus a nominal Treasury.

Auctioned with an after-inflation yield of -.209%, the lowest for any 4- to 5-year TIPS since an auction in April 2015. Buyers had to pay a premium, about $103.27 for $101.69 of value, when accrued inflation was added in. The inflation breakeven rate was 1.32%, making this TIPS appealing versus a nominal Treasury. Reopening auction, December 22. This auction came six week after the U.S. election roiled the bond market, and brought better (if not thrilling) results for investors. The real yield to maturity rose to 0.12%, just under the coupon rate, so buyers had to pay an adjusted price of $102.01 for about $101.98 of inflation-adjusted principal.

CUSIP 912828S50, 10-year TIPS