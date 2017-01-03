A More Realistic Earnings Outlook For 2017

Is this forecast attainable? Or should investors consider a more realistic set of expectations when it comes to corporate earnings in the coming year?

It is a good time to consider the corporate earnings forecast for the coming year. It is robust to say the least.

The calendar has turned and a New Year is underway for financial markets. As a result, it is worthwhile to set the stage for consensus earnings expectations for the coming year. For it will be these numbers, after all, that various analysts will be citing when they discuss the valuation of the U.S. stock market heading into 2017.

2017: A Robust Forecast

So where do we stand with the forecast for annual as reported earnings on the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) according to S&P Global as of the start of the New Year? The earnings outlook is robust as 2017 gets underway.

The following are projections for annual as reported earnings per share on the S&P 500 Index as of December 30, 2016.

2016 Q4: $99.40

2017 Q1: $105.79

2017 Q2: $112.76

2017 Q3: $119.06

2017 Q4: $123.10

Impressive earnings growth projections indeed. Let's dig deeper into these numbers to put them into better context.

First, this robust forecast marks a rapid acceleration of an earnings improvement that began a few quarters back. For it was in 2016 Q2 that annual earnings on the S&P 500 Index finally stopped falling on a quarterly sequential basis for the first time since 2014 Q3. And this trend continued for the just completed 2016 Q3 reporting season, as annual earnings increased by +2.5% versus the previous quarter.

Second, the annual earnings projection for $99.40 per share on the S&P 500 Index for 2016 Q4 would mark the end of seven consecutive quarters of annual earnings declines. The rate of year over year decline troughed at -15.42% back in 2015 Q4 and has since been improving to just -1.73% in 2016 Q3 versus the year ago period. And if current estimates hold, annual earnings would break out with a +14.88% increase on a year over year basis in 2016 Q4.

Lastly, the annual earnings growth forecasted for the coming year is eye popping. The first quarter of 2017 is currently projected to bring year over year earnings gains of +22.39%, followed by even more robust advances of +29.72% and 33.64% in 2017 Q2 and 2017 Q3, respectively, followed by a slightly more muted but still impressive +23.84% jump in 2017 Q4.

Click to enlarge

What a fantastic year 2017 is shaping up to be for the U.S. stock market (NYSEARCA:DIA) if these earnings forecasts hold. But the key word in this statement is "if", which raises an important question. How likely are these forecasts to hold? For answers, it is instructive to reflect back on where we stood at this exact same moment a year ago.

2016: A Robust Forecast, A Muted Reality

Interestingly, the forecast for annual as reported earnings on the S&P 500 Index according to S&P Global as of the start of the New Year in 2016 was also robust. Perhaps not as bubbly as the 2017 forecast, but robust nonetheless.

The following were projections for annual as reported earnings per share on the S&P 500 Index as of December 31, 2015.

2015 Q4: $95.38

2016 Q1: $100.86

2016 Q2: $107.30

2016 Q3: $114.55

2016 Q4: $118.50

What is immediately notable is that these numbers for 2016 look strikingly similar to the readings just listed for 2017. How can it be the case that we are forecasting +20% to +30% earnings growth in the coming year when the projections for last year were within a few dollars of where they were at this same exact time one year ago? Because the actual final numbers once the companies that make up the S&P 500 Index finally reported came in well short of the forecasted numbers heading into the year.

At the time, the sequential quarterly decline in annual earnings was supposed to come to an end in 2015 Q4. And corporate earnings were also supposed to stop the streak of negative year over year annual earnings declines at four with a return to positive annual earnings growth in 2016 Q1. This was to be followed by impressive annual earnings gains of +13.06%, +26.35% and +24.23% in 2016 Q2, Q3 and Q4, respectively.

Click to enlarge

In short, 2016 was also shaping up to be a fantastic year for the U.S. stock market. But the key condition was if these earnings forecasts at the time held. As it turned out, they did not.

So where did we end up with these same numbers as 2016 came to a close? The following were the latest readings for annual as reported earnings per share on the S&P 500 Index as of December 30, 2016. All numbers are final with the exception of the 2016 Q4 reading, which is still a forecast estimate.

2015 Q4: $86.53

2016 Q1: $86.44

2016 Q2: $86.92

2016 Q3: $89.09

2016 Q4: $99.40

In short, we had the following. Earnings for 2015 Q4, the quarter that was already finished but not yet reported when these forecast numbers were released exactly this time one year ago, came in -9.28% below expectations. The next quarter in 2016 Q1 ended up -14.29% below forecast. The second quarter of 2016 ended up -18.99% below the forecast at the beginning of the year and 2016 Q3 earnings finished -22.23% below where analysts had projected at the start of 2016.

What about the 2016 Q4 forecast that will begin to transform into reality as the latest reporting season gets underway in a couple of weeks? The forecast is down -16.12% from where it was a year ago.

Click to enlarge

Just like 2017, the earnings forecast for 2016 was robust heading into the New Year. Hopes were high, yet they fell dramatically short of forecasts. What is notable is that the U.S. stock market still managed to solidly advance thanks almost exclusively to a strong charge higher to close out the year (the S&P 500 Index was effectively flat for the year on a price basis the Friday before Election Day on November 4, 2016).

The net result of this combination of rising stock prices and still shrinking annual earnings is a market that has become meaningfully more expensive from a valuation perspective over the past year. As a result, it will be imperative for corporate earnings to pick up at least to some degree as currently forecasted in 2017. Otherwise, the U.S. stock market will run the risk of buckling under its own weight.

2017: A More Realistic Set Of Expectations

So what can we really expect when it comes to corporate earnings in the coming year?

To begin, the magnitude of the misses in the corporate earnings projects, even for the most immediate quarters, suggests that any forecast should be viewed with the understanding that the final result may end up being very different than current projections.

With that said, the one thing that we can state with a very high level of probability is that the actual earnings numbers for 2017 are likely to come in below current forecasts. For this is the repeated trend that happens year after year where the annual corporate earnings forecast bar is set very high and ends up getting steadily lowered as the year progresses.

So the question then becomes the following: we can reasonably conclude with a high level of certainty that 2017 will be below current forecast, but by how much lower?

In 2016, we saw final reported annual earnings results come in anywhere between -9% to -23% below initial forecasts.

This fact is initially discouraging when we look out over the coming quarters, but a reassuring counterpoint is the fact that annual corporate earnings forecasts have actually been holding fairly steady for a change over the past few months. For example, the annual earnings projection for 2016 Q4 has only revised lower through the end of year by -1.76% versus where it stood at the end of September. The same can be said for the 2017 Q1 and 2017 Q2 forecasts, that only fell by -1.44% and -1.01%, respectively since the end of September. As for 2017 Q3 and 2017 Q4, they actually were revised higher by +0.78% and +0.96% since the end of September, but it is not unusual for analyst to push back earnings to future quarters which has the effect of bumping higher later quarter forecasts that might otherwise be revised lower. But an upward revision is still and upward revision.

Thus, the fact that corporate earnings forecasts have been holding strong in recent months despite still edging lower is a positive signal as we head into 2016 Q4 reporting season for two reasons.

First, it has given 2016 Q4 earnings a solid buffer to follow through on the expectation for the first quarter of positive annual earnings growth since 2014 Q4. The key quarterly number to clear in this regard will be $86.53 per share.

Also, coming in above $89.09 would also be meaningful, as it would continue the sequence of improving quarter over quarter annual earnings readings.

The good news for stock investors is that both seem very doable from where we sit today.

Instead, the bigger question will be by how much 2016 Q4 earnings can clear these bars. Given the strong surge in the U.S. dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) coupled with some of the geopolitical and economic shocks hitting developed international (NYSEARCA:EFA) and emerging markets (NYSEARCA:EEM), investors would be well served to have measured expectations about how the final numbers for 2016 Q4 end up in the coming weeks. But even with these more reserved expectations in mind, a positive quarter of annual earnings growth appears highly likely at this point, which is a step in the right direction.

As for the earnings projections for 2017 Q1 and beyond, these forecasts will be subject to particularly wide residual error as the New Year gets underway. This is particularly true for the forecasts out in the second half of 2017 in Q3 and Q4. For while we will at least begin to formulate a decent semblance of how 2017 Q1 is shaping up as the 2016 Q4 results roll in, the U.S. and global economy is facing a meaningfully greater number of uncertainties in the coming year. These range from the negative in the potential demise of the European Union, the outbreak of a debt and capital flow contagion in emerging markets, an unforeseen geopolitical shock, potential policy missteps from global central banks seeking to extract themselves from excessively accommodative monetary policies, or potential uncertainties resulting from a new administration in Washington that appears intent to experiment with new policy approaches that may have previously been untested. They also range from the positive including the much hoped for revival of sustained economic growth in the United States finally taking form thanks to the pro-growth policies that have excited the markets in recent weeks.

Recognizing these uncertainties, it is prudent to limit the forecast look forward one additional quarter to 2017 Q1. And the keys here will be the following.

First, the final number for 2017 Q1 must stay above $86.44 per share in order to keep annual corporate earnings out of the recession that they are set to emerge from in 2016 Q4. With a more than 22% buffer today, the outlook is good here even with expectations for downward revisions in the coming weeks.

Second, we will want to see the 2017 Q1 continue to hold above the final 2016 Q4 number. This will be important to keep the sequential quarterly earnings growth trend on the upswing.

Third, we will want to monitor to see that the rate of year over year annual earnings growth is coming in better than the final number for 2016 Q4.

Bottom Line

All three of these elements coming together in 2017 Q1 on top of the expected progress in 2016 Q4 would be constructive for stock prices going forward. This is particularly important given how lofty current valuations are today.

Anything short of achieving these largely achievable corporate earnings goals, however, would suggest an increasing threat of stocks eventually coming apart at the seams due to a lack of fundamental support underlying their now expensive prices. They may eventually break apart to the downside anyway given how high valuations are today, but a solid improvement in corporate earnings would go a long way in helping to prevent such an outcome and provide a much needed level of stability under today's lofty stock market.

