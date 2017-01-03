CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

For the present, this company appears solid and a preferred investment offering a reasonable yield might be worth considering.

And, in tandem with its commons, its preferred prices also began climbing back toward par value.

CORR trended lower for the past four of five years until the beginning of 2016 when its price began to rise, signaling an improving oil market.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, my article "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More important, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process.

When considering the acquisition of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) preferred shares, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferred shares we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite preferred search site, Quantum Online. Below is a snapshot of the page you'll get if you enter CORR into the ticker symbol search box:

Click to enlarge

A quick review informs us that CORR is a REIT that owns midstream and downstream energy infrastructure assets with long-term triple-net leases with energy companies. It formerly traded under TTO which was changed to CORR on 11/30/12 and had a market value at the time of $304 million, making it a small cap company.

Let's click on Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds this company has to offer:

Click to enlarge

Here we learn that CORR offers a single preferred CORR-A, initially offered at 7.375%.

Now let's click on CORR-A. Because this page contains more information than can be covered in a snapshot view, I suggest you open the page and view it as I discuss the information that most interests me:

Click to enlarge

I like that this preferred is cumulative, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed to the shareholder, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And they must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and there will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares were callable on 1/27/20 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.

It pays a dividend of $1.84375 per share per year, or 0.46904 per quarter, to be paid 2/28, 5/31, 8/31, & 11/30 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, 1/22/15, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:

Click to enlarge

Above is a screenshot of CORR's Five-year chart. As far as I'm concerned, this is the picture of a company that trended lower until the beginning of 2016 when it began to rise again. However on 1/2/12 it traded at $40.50 and is currently priced at $34.88. Yet according to Dividend Investor.com, it paid a common dividend of $3.00 for 2016. My canary in the coal mine because before the company might consider cutting its preferred dividend it would certainly cut the common.

The following is a screenshot taken from a Finviz view of CORR's present financial highlights.

Click to enlarge

The company's current market value is $413.33 million. It earned $21 million on sales of $88.90 million. And year to date, it's up an impressive 139.04%. Its short- and long-term debt/equity is a low 0.58.

Now let's see how its preferred performed, as illustrated by the following MarketWatch chart:

Click to enlarge

Okay, as far as I'm concerned, its preferred is safe investment, at least for the immediate future. Therefore, let's see if it's a worthwhile investment at it present price and effective yield.

At its present price of $24.61 and fixed yearly dividend of 1.84375, it offers an effective yield of:

1.84375/24.61 = 7.49%

Not a bad yield for a relatively safe investment at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.