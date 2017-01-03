Dividend Growth 50: Income Increased But Income Growth Was Stunted - Part 2

Led by the likes of Starbucks, Visa and Qualcomm, 20 of the portfolio's components experienced double-digit income growth.

Despite troubles in the oil patch, the portfolio's income growth easily exceeded the rate of inflation.

Two weeks ago, we looked at the DG50's total return; this time we focus on income growth.

2016 was kind of a Bizarro Year for the Dividend Growth 50.

In the second year of its existence, the DG50 outperformed the S&P 500. The real-time, real-money portfolio also recorded better total return than two income-related benchmarks, the Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (MUTF:VDIGX) and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG). Although I wasn't super-stunned by those results, I was mildly surprised.

And now here's another little surprise: When it came to income growth, the DG50 actually trailed the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO), as well as VDIGX. I will present each component's dividend performance a little later, but here is the aggregate data:

ENTITY SHARES 12/31/15 DIV PD 2015 SHARES 12/31/16 DIV PD 2016 INC GROWTH VIG 6.139 $11.07 6.313 $11.37 2.71% VOO 3.062 $11.94 3.147 $12.85 7.62% VDIGX 237.164 $98.88 244.035 $107.53 8.75% DG50 $811.82 $849.37 4.63% Click to enlarge

The DG50 was selected in 2014 by 10 Seeking Alpha contributors. That December, I invested $25,000 in the portfolio and also bought shares of VIG, VOO and VDIGX. This is not a recommendation for fellow investors to do likewise; it is a multi-year project that hopefully will help all of us better understand the strengths and weaknesses of a buy-and-hold, Dividend Growth Investing strategy.

As is the case with many dividend-oriented portfolios, the DG50's income stream was adversely affected in 2016 by the oil industry's woes. The plunging price of crude tested even the most resilient companies in the Energy sector and led to massive dividend cuts by Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

In addition, merger activity resulted in an income hit of more than 60% for healthcare firm Baxter International (NYSE:BAX). One other DG50 component, real estate investment trust HCP (NYSE:HCP), saw a small year-over-year income decline.

It's never fun for a DGI practitioner to see a company he or she owns cut its payment, especially as significantly as KMI, COP and BAX did.

Still, it is important to keep things in perspective:

The DG50 put out 4.63% more income in 2016 than it did the previous year. While that didn't beat VOO or VDIGX, and it was down from 7.6% growth in Year 1, it's more than double the U.S. inflation rate.

Baxter's DG50 position experienced 19% total return last year, and the company's most recent dividend raise exceeded 13%.

Although four DG50 components produced less income in 2016 than in 2015, that also means the vast majority kept right on producing more and more Divvy Dollars.

Oil prices are moving back up. Even if neither KMI nor COP raises its dividend in 2017, the companies are unlikely to reduce their payouts again.

Factor in Baxter's aggressive dividend hike, along with pleasant surprises recently announced by the likes of General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), and 2017 figures to be a robust income-growing year for the portfolio.

Click to enlarge

Here is a company-by-company look at the Dividend Growth 50's income growth, listed in order of performance:

COMPANY SHARES 12/31/15 DIV PD 2015 SHARES 12/31/16 DIV PD 2016 INC GRTH MR DIV INC% Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) 9.257 $19.14 9.591 $27.47# 43.52% 4.35% Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) 12.152 $8.20 12.336 $10.39 26.71% 25.00% WEC Energy (NYSE: WEC) 11.328 $18.33 11.715 $22.72 23.95% 5.05% Visa (NYSE: V) 8.057 $4.00 8.119 $4.73 18.25% 17.86% Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) 11.309 $14.34 11.614 $16.80 17.15% 8.33% NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) 5.159 $15.58 5.311 $18.15 16.50% 12.99% Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) 13.795 $29.13 14.865 $33.83 16.13% 8.93%* Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) 7.225 $13.15 7.483 $15.17 15.36% 10.42% Becton Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) 4.068 $9.63 4.136 $11.10 15.26% 10.61% IBM (NYSE: IBM) 3.101 $15.18 3.213 $17.29 13.90% 7.69% Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) 3.093 $18.66 3.182 $21.17 13.15% 10.30% Altria (NYSE: MO) 10.416 $21.59 10.802 $24.34 12.74% 7.96% Dominion 7.270 $18.38 7.550 $20.66 12.40% 7.86% Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) 5.085 $10.21 5.198 $11.43 11.95% 9.62% 3M (NYSE: MMM) 3.081 $12.42 3.161 $13.82 11.27% 8.29% General Mills (NYSE: GIS) 10.309 $17.50 10.623 $19.41 10.91% 9.09%* Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) 6.144 $11.81 6.257 $13.08 10.75% 7.55% J.M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM) 5.112 $13.22 5.224 $14.63 10.67% 11.94% Target (NYSE: TGT) 7.199 $15.27 7.428 $16.89 10.61% 7.14% PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP) 5.109 $13.66 5.257 $15.04 10.10% 7.12% Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) 5.151 $14.91 5.296 $16.40 9.99% 6.67% Realty Income (NYSE: O) 11.533 $25.54 11.994 $28.09 9.98% 6.02%* Hershey (NYSE: HSY) 5.122 $11.29 5.250 $12.41 9.92% 6.00% McCormick (NYSE: MKC) 7.141 $11.28 7.273 $12.37 9.67% 9.30% Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) 5.141 $12.18 5.244 $13.35 9.61% 6.99% Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) 12.395 $16.04 12.798 $17.56 9.48% 6.06% Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) 5.188 $14.89 5.396 $16.23 9.00% 0.00% McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) 5.173 $17.44 5.331 $18.88 8.26% 5.62% Southern (NYSE: SO) 10.501 $21.93 10.990 $23.74 8.25% 3.23% AFLAC (NYSE: AFL) 8.205 $12.76 8.406 $13.75 7.76% 4.88% AT&T (NYSE: T) 15.846 $28.79 16.660 $31.02 7.75% 2.08% Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ: WBA) 7.114 $9.82 7.243 $10.51 7.68% 4.17% Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) 4.099 $14.01 4.214 $15.08 7.64% 4.55% Verizon (NYSE: VZ) 11.521 $24.79 12.045 $26.62 7.38% 2.21% Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) 6.220 $17.51 6.435 $18.78 7.25% 2.74% Philip Morris (NYSE: PM) 6.302 $24.57 6.574 $26.26 6.88% 1.96% Clorox (NYSE: CLX) 5.134 $15.26 5.262 $16.27 6.62% 3.90% Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) 7.154 $10.58 7.314 $11.19 5.77% 2.63% Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) 9.244 $13.41 9.527 $14.17 5.67% 1.33% Chevron (NYSE: CVX) 5.239 $21.75 5.465 $22.86 5.10% 0.93% United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) 4.099 $10.33 4.204 $10.84 4.94% 3.13% Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) 6.202 $15.99 6.403 $16.77 4.88% 1.00% Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) 8.292 $15.27 8.590 $16.01 4.85% 1.05% Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) 6.170 $11.76 6.303 $12.33 4.85% 2.04% GE 20.703 $18.64 21.343 $19.27 3.38% 4.35% Deere (NYSE: DE) 6.169 $14.55 6.355 $14.98 2.96% 0.00% HCP 11.646 $25.38 12.430 $25.03 (1.38%) (35.65%) Baxter 7.347 $12.26 10.220 $4.87x (60.28%) 13.04% ConocoPhillips 8.423 $23.94 8.632 $8.51 (64.45%) (66.22%) Kinder Morgan 13.760 $25.55 14.144 $6.96 (72.76%) (75.49%) Quality Care Properties ** (NYSE: QCP) NA NA 2.000 NA NA NA Shire ** (NASDAQ: SHPG) NA NA 1.044 $0.14 NA 14.98%* TOTAL $811.82 $849.37 4.63% Click to enlarge

TABLE NOTES:

** - Quality Care Properties and Shire were new to the DG50 in 2016; QCP was spun off from HCP and SHPG bought Baxalta. The portfolio now has 52 companies.

# - Kraft Heinz paid out 5 dividends in 2016.

x - Baxter's 2016 dividend includes 2 small payments made by its spinoff, Baxalta.

* - Omega Healthcare, General Mills and Realty Income had multiple dividend increases in 2016. The percentage in the Most Recent Dividend Increase column (MR DIV INC%) reflects each company's total increase during the year.

FACTS AND OBSERVATIONS

As always, all dividends were reinvested into the same stocks. This makes "income growth" for this portfolio different from the general concept of "dividend growth," and it demonstrates the powerful effect of compounding.

For example, the DG50 held 3.081 shares of 3M on Dec. 31, 2015; a year later, the total was 3.161 due to dividend reinvestment. Meanwhile, MMM raised its payment to shareholders from $1.025 per quarter to $1.11, an 8.29% hike. Thanks to the combination of dripping and the increased payout, the actual cash 3M paid into the portfolio's income stream grew 11.27% year over year. Yes!

The DG50's yield was about 2.9% at year's end. Yield on cost was about 3.4%.

Merger activity involving Baxter and Shire resulted in $126.72 in cash coming into the portfolio over the summer. That was used to purchase three additional shares of BAX, as per portfolio rules.

While Kraft Heinz was officially the DG50's income growth "champion" for 2016, it's a bit of a fluke because the company made an extra dividend payment during the year due to its 2015 merger with Heinz. If only four payments are figured in, the increase would have been between 10% and 11%. That's not shabby, but it also isn't 43.52%!

So if we were to "normalize" things, Starbucks would have been No. 1. And I won't be surprised if that is the case again in 2017, given the company's recent 25% dividend raise - by far the best in the DG50.

Other companies with double-digit percentages in both 2016 income growth and future dividend raises (the last two columns of the table) were Visa, NextEra Energy, Qualcomm, Becton Dickinson, Lockheed Martin and J.M. Smucker.

Twenty DG50 positions recorded double-digit income gains from 2015 to 2016. That doesn't include Johnson & Johnson, Reality Income and Hershey, which saw gains of 9.99%, 9.98% and 9.92%, respectively.

While Shire grew its twice-annual dividend 15% from 2015 to 2016, the other DG50 newcomer, Quality Care, has not yet announced if it will pay a dividend.

Caterpillar and Deere have frozen dividends for more than a full calendar year.

For two consecutive years, I have been impressed by the income increase of the Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund. In addition to the VDIGX stake I bought back in 2014 to serve as a benchmark for the DG50, I purchased some within my individual 401(k) account this past year.

VDIGX has far outperformed VIG - a laggard both in income and total return - but unfortunately Vanguard recently closed VDGIX to new investors. Hopefully, it will become available again.

Closing Thoughts

Although only four of the DG50's components saw income declines, the depth of three of those reductions stunted the overall portfolio's income growth. This demonstrates how important it is for DGI practitioners to stress quality and dividend safety.

On the other hand, it also shows how resilient a solid DGI portfolio can be. Despite the severe cuts of KMI, COP and BAX, the DG50 grew its income stream 4.6%. I don't think employers gave me three raises that large during my entire working career.

And hey, let's not forget the Bizarro Year that the DG50 experienced in 2016. A market-beating total return of 12% can do wonders to ease a teeny bit of divvy disappointment. So can the reasonable expectation that 2017 will be what our president-elect would call a yuge income-rising year for the Dividend Growth 50.

Investors need not be perfect to succeed. Good thing, because I haven't seen too many flawlessly executed portfolios.

Two years in, the DG50 is still doing its job. And I see absolutely no reason to think we will be saying otherwise a decade or two from now.

Happy New Year, everybody!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS AND FUNDS MENTIONED.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.