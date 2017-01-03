Chart Industries: The Roller Coaster Ride Begins

Every now and then there is a stock with a bright future that is just very volatile and very painful to predict. Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) has been such a stock more often than not. It is particularly painful that the stock was always cheap using hindsight but almost never using foresight.

This stock first came to my attention back when the OTC Review magazine was still around a few decades ago as a featured article. At the time the stock was paying a 7% or so dividend that appeared safe but the company was not making any money at the time. That much smaller company still had little debt but a relatively generous cash flow. Not knowing much else and being younger at the time, I was hooked. I managed to get out before the company made a poor acquisition years later that did it in. When it came out of reorganization I began following it again.

But not until it fell out of favor nearly a decade ago did I consider investing again. I finally got in when the stock was selling in the teens thinking that at some point, the cycle would start again and there would be some appreciation down the road. This time, an earthquake jump started the process and the stock roared ahead until it peaked above $120 per share a few years ago. Getting out at $100 per share seemed early at the time, but looked better after the price collapse. Then came the bone chilling downward adjustment to about 12% or so of that price.

Now the stock is up from its low. Having written about stocks such as Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF) which tripled since my first article, and Encana (NYSE:ECA), which has doubled since my first article, it does not surprise me that Chart Industries has about doubled in price from the low. The outlook for the natural gas industry has brightened considerably since the start of the year. Chart Industries often trades on industry expectations rather than current earnings.

Things such as the backlog and the pace of incoming orders appear to move the stock price than the latest industry announcement. Mr. Market appears to realize that earnings can vary widely. This company has relatively large customers and a wide variety of products. So product mix variances often swing the earnings significantly from quarter to quarter.

The latest quarterly cash flow from operations was nearly $60 million or approximately less than $2 per share in one quarter. While cash flow per share gyrates with the product mix, it is usually fairly generous. So while the earnings was adjusted upward to about $1.20 per share for the fiscal year, the cash flow will exceed that amount by far. Already the cash balance is $267 million. That is more than double the cash balance of the year before. So out of the current price, more than $8 per share is cash. Accounts Receivable and Inventories more than double that figure. Collection on an insurance claim is helping things along, but this company has been a relatively generous cash flow generator for decades.

The company does have long term debt of $232 million but that is about one-third of the more than $712 million of shareholders equity. Even though this company has made numerous acquisitions and has a fair amount of goodwill and other intangibles, the company is unusually profitable during the industries tops and rarely reports an annual loss. So the value attributed to those intangible assets probably has some corroboration.

In any event, the division that is the most volatile is the division that services the oil and gas industry. This division, the Energy & Chemicals division probably hit rock bottom a little while back. Sales still show negative comparisons as they fell below the $30 million quarterly mark. But orders appear to have unevenly bounced off the bottom. The other divisions have far more steady earnings than this one. Those other divisions keep the company profitable during the oil and gas industry down-turns. But when the recovery comes, this is the division that tends to dominate and send both the stock and earnings skyward.

The common stock is not cheap by many measures, but the excess cash flow can be very attractive to potential acquirers. Usually, but not always, the fourth quarter has the relatively largest sales, and the first quarter the lightest. Lately, some of the largest projects have been delayed and there was a cancellation or two. For this stock that probably represents a buying opportunity. The orders tend to come in lumps without warning.

Since the stock will move on the notice of a large order, potential investors may want to use dollar cost averaging. This is one of the few stocks that need to be accompanied with motion sickness medicine as the stock is extremely volatile. The stock is up nicely from its lows and that may scare some who wonder what the movement is based upon. On the other hand the stock is finally about 25% to maybe 30% of its old high even though the company is now a few small acquisitions larger.

Sooner or later, the Energy & Chemicals division will recover. The storage product line will aid the recovery. When Energy & Chemicals does recover, the stock will usually anticipate future prospects. In comparison with past cyclical high price levels, this stock is a bargain. One has to have some faith that the company kept pace with the competition and it is ready for the next upswing. At some point the gas industry will need to invest in fixed assets and this company will be ready to earn its share of those investments. Trying to time the recovery and upswing is usually a nightmare.

As a result this investment is very speculative even though the company tends to maintain a very sound balance sheet. The stock may never be cheap by many conventional measures, but usually the cash flow will provide some downside protection. In the meantime, fasten your seat belt and get ready to scream because this stock will take you for one very profitable and bumpy ride.

