Keep Your Portfolio In The Green: Avoid Deere's Stock In 2017

Representing an iconic American brand, Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) has been supplying agriculture and construction equipment across the globe for over 150 years. The company has weathered difficult times over the course of these years. Currently, however, an extended decline in agriculture commodities and metal prices have hit Deere's top and bottom lines. Moreover, particularly in the ag sector, prices remain at or below levels not seen since 2006. In particular, corn prices dipped below $3.00 in many parts of the country this fall when accounting for local basis. These are prices are below breakeven levels for farmers, resulting in little or no incentive to upgrade equipment, let alone purchase new equipment from Deere. Based on the recent run in Deere's stock price, its current valuation, and a continued decline in top line sales along with poor fundamentals for its customer base, Deere's stock needs to be avoided for the foreseeable future, or until valuation hints at a more reasonable entry point.

As mentioned earlier, Deere's stock went on a tear this fall, even as commodity prices, particularly in agriculture, continued to fall. The charts below tell both stories:

You can see on the righthand chart the price of Deere's stock has exploded since September, rising over 35% and closing just above $103 at the end of this year. Meanwhile, the chart on the left from the USDA paints a much grimmer picture. You can see ag commodity prices are hovering at decade lows, and are projected to remain in a tight range for the foreseeable future. Given record ending stocks for corn, soybeans, and wheat in 2016, it's understandable the USDA is painting such a sour picture for ag commodity prices. I also cannot emphasize enough that prices reflected above do not account for local basis in ag markets. With abundant supplies currently available, actual prices for corn, soybeans, and wheat are 5-10% below futures prices. Taking this info into account, it makes no sense why Deere has rallied so much this fall. Fundamentals have not changed, particularly in the ag sector.

The other major concern with the recent price rally is Deere's stock is now expensive, no matter how you crunch the numbers. The current P/E ratio is over 21, and I do not expect bottom line EPS to improve much, if at all in 2017. Fundamentals have not improved in the ag sector, and interest rates are going to rise. Deere's machinery is incredibly expensive, and cheap interest has helped the company drive sales over the last decade. Based on these observations, it's difficult to argue that Deere's forward P/E Ratio will be much lower when comparing Deere's stock price against its earnings in 2017.

More concerning still is that top line sales have fallen almost 10 billion dollars in the last 5 years, and net income has been cut in half. Deere's management has done an excellent job of cutting costs, and has also bought back almost 100 million shares to help stabilize the company's stock price during this extended downturn. Regardless of this, the recent rally for Deere has come pre-maturely. The markets this company sells into remain soft, and current financial indicators reflect a stock price that is expensive given current and projected figures for 2017. Deere is a great American brand, and moreover a great company. Its stock price is simply too rich at this time given external fundamentals out of its control. Avoid Deere in the first part of 2017, and wait to buy a great American company at a sensible price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.