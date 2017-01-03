Teva Pharmaceuticals: Underpriced

Until the negative sentiment for generic drugs ends drug makers in this space will underperform the sector. Fortunately, markets are starting to shift their focus on the cost of Medicare instead of targeting companies like Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) or Teva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TEVA). For value investors, Teva is worth a closer look. If insurance companies opt for covering generic substitutes over original drugs to save, markets will recognize Teva's low valuations and strong future upside.

The frequency of "price" and "drug" on the Internet steadied in December. Negative sentiment dominated drug pricing, but shifted lower in the last week of the year:

Source: www.tickertags.com

If this trend continues, the discount on Teva's stock may reverse. At current levels, Teva trades at a forward P/E of just 6.7 times. Allergan (NYSE:AGN), the company that sold its generics unit to Teva for $37 billion, trades at nearly double that multiple at 13.1 times. The stock jumped over 8% last week.

Missing a positive catalyst

Due partly to generic drug makers out of favor, Teva's strong third quarter failed to lift the stock price. The company reported a double-digit percentage growth in EBITDA, net income, revenue and cash flow from operations. Investors also focused on Teva's flat EPS growth year-over-year. Stock dilution of 1.04B shares, compared to 862M shares last year offset the benefits of higher operating income.

Delaying the launch of some drugs led to Teva lowering its revenue forecast. Pushing out the release to late 2017 or 2018 raises the uncertainties for the company's prospects in the near term.

Massive pipeline

Teva has over 350 product opportunities in North America, over 1,400 in Europe and over 600 in the growth markets. It still has ample cash flow despite raising its debt/equity profile to 5.38x, up from 1.76x year-over-year. Cutting costs and raising efficiencies are the two key ingredients to Teva raising its gross profit margin:

Source: Teva Pharmaceuticals Q3 2016 presentation

Dividend income growth

Teva stopped raising its dividend in the first quarter of 2015. Teva's decision to take on a higher debt profile, in return for EBITDA growth, suggests the company will keep the dividend yield unchanged in the foreseeable future.

Source: Teva Pharmaceuticals Q3 2016 presentation

Using a multi-stage dividend discount model, Teva is trading at close to its fair value.

Project Adjusted Dividends Fiscal Year Ending ($ in millions) Dec-15 Dec-16 Dec-17 Dec-18 Dec-19 Dec-20 Terminal Adj. Net Income to Common 2,274 2,388 2,297 2,642 3,038 3,645 3,645 % Growth -34.2% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% 15.0% 20.0% Payout Ratio 50.8% 51.0% 51.0% 51.0% 51.0% 51 51.0% 92.5% Projected Dividends 1,155 1,218 1,171 1,347 1,549 1,859 3,372 % Growth 5.4% -3.8% 15.0% 15.0% 20.0% Click to enlarge

Source: finbox.io

Assuming a growth rate in the range of 4.5 percent to 7 percent, Teva is worth between $28.57 to $58.30 a share:

Calculate Fair Value Low Mid High Cost of Capital 13.3% 12.3% 11.3% PV of Discrete Dividends 4,809 4,892 4,978 PV of Terminal Value 24,188 30,329 54,195 Total Equity Value 28,998 35,221 59,173 (/) Shares Outstanding 1,015 1,015 1,015 Implied Stock Price (Fair Value) 28.57 34.70 58.30 Upside / (Downside) -21.2% -4.3% 60.8% Click to enlarge

Source: finbox.io model

Takeaway

Timing the bottom for generic drug makers is nearly impossible. Teva is clearly out of favor and is trading at a discount. Value investors may consider selling puts or calls against the stock, collecting a premium and a dividend yielding 3.75 percent annually. Income investors will not participate on the upside if Teva rebounds, but will still earn a respectable yield as the fundamental in this sector improve.

