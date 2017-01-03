Soaring Libya Oil Production Throwing A Wrench In OPEC Deal

Still has capacity to more than double levels of output enjoyed in 2011.

It has always been a huge gamble for OPEC to attempt to control the price range of oil after the emergence of the U.S. shale industry, and that's especially true after a period of time when Nigeria and Libya, because of internal strife, temporarily experienced a downturn in production.

Now that things appear to be settling down in Libya in particular, the timing of it, from the point of view of global oil supply couldn't be worse.

Add to that a strengthening U.S. dollar, the rapidly increasing output from U.S. shale producers, and the assumption the output cut deal won't be adhered to at the proposed quotas, and it's obvious the impact hoped for by cutting production won't be what was expected.

Libya's production climbing

The most recent numbers from Libya show it increased output by about 85,000 barrels per day recently, now reaching about 685,000 barrels per day, according to National Oil Corp.

According to National Oil Corp., it has a goal of boosting production to about 900,000 barrels per day by March 2017. That means from January to March Libya should add another 300,000 barrels per day to global supply.

Before the internal uprising in 2011 the country generated over 1.6 million barrels per day, and if things can remain relatively peaceful and cooperative, it could rapidly increase production at a quick pace. This isn't good news for OPEC, which allowed an output cut exemption to Libya so it could increase production and revenue.

That said, there does remain some risk to this outlook, but the prognosis has been getting better in the last couple of weeks.

Blockade lifted

The blockade on the western fields was recently lifted, which is allowing oil to flow once again - specifically from Sharara. It has yet to be announced or confirmed El Feel has resumed production.

Sharara has the potential to produce about 330,000 barrels per day at full capacity, and El Feel about 90,000 barrels per day. This gives an idea with these two fields alone what could probably very quickly be brought to market.

Barring the return of the blockade, both of these fields should be fully operational before summer 2017. That would bring production to over 1 million barrels per day from Libya under that scenario.

It would be surprising to see the blockade return, but again, it's a possibility. It's one of the reasons for the uncertainty surrounding the effectiveness of the production cut.

Conclusion

We're far from knowing the effect if any, the OPEC production cut deal will have on the market. Sure, it's temporarily supported the price of oil, but there are a lot of negative catalysts that could quickly frustrate and reduce the impact of the deal, with one of the more important ones being the rapid increase in Libyan oil production.

With the pipelines once again open, the important thing for investors to consider is how quickly Libya was able to boost production from these two western fields, and how quickly they should be able to get them going close to full capacity over the next few months.

The problem for investors is there is no way of knowing if the regional conditions will provide for an ongoing removal of the blockade, or some local circumstances arise which will result in it being put back in place. My thought is self interests should bring about a prolonged period of oil production returning to past levels from those two fields.

If that's how it plays out, it's a significant factor in regard to how much the price of oil will be supported from the OPEC deal, when considering other supply is coming to the global market, and full compliance to the agreed to quotas not expected to be adhered to.

For now I see oil remaining somewhat flat until there is more visibility on Libya and other catalysts that could undermine the purpose of making the deal in the first place.

