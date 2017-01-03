Allergan's Lifecell Purchase Is The Answer To The Restasis Drag

Investors were concerned the cash gained from the Teva transaction was being wasted on risky takeovers and share repurchases.

Allergan spent most of 2016 doing acquisitions with cash flows in the far future at very generous premiums.

Investors in Allergan (NYSE:AGN) should continue to hold their stock and investors waiting on the sidelines should consider gradually building a position on any pullback. On our recent article we mentioned that until Allergan provided a solution to make up for their quick declines in Restasis the stock wouldn't have a catalyst to go up. We particularly expected the next 2 quarters to be pressured until new launches into the second half of the year. By buying LifeCell Allergan has effectively arrested any further erosion of revenue on Restasis as LifeCell will more than offset Restasis' revenue erosion. As we expected shares shot up 10% since then adding an additional $7.5 billion in market cap. Not a bad return for a 2.9 billion investment!

This purchase is very significant as we will explain and we now expect shares to be just another acquisition away from going back to their $245 level.

It's more than just an acquisition. It's about reassurance

For most of 2016 Allergan was going through an extensive transformation phase. Their generics units was divested in August and a significant amount of cash was left on its balance sheet as well as a good amount of Teva's stock. A 5b share repurchase plan was announced and Allergan quickly went on an acquisition spree for a total of 10 acquisitions in 2016. But after their Tobira acquisition(which made Tobira shares shot up from $5 to $40) investors started to question whether Brent Saunders, the CEO of Allergan, was wasting the cash earned from their generics units.

The divestment of the generics units was going to reduce EBITDA by 2-2.7b and none of the acquisitions Saunders was making seemed to be anywhere close to replacing that revenue. Most acquisitions were risky bets for future growth.

With almost $4 billion spent on acquisitions, $5b on share repurchases and an announcement of an ASR of another $10b investors quickly realized that half of the value of the divestment was already committed and Ebitda growth was nowhere near to be found. 3rd quarter earnings missed estimates and shares quickly plunged from the $235 area to $190.

To make things worst then Restasis, Allergan's number two product suddenly found a new competitor: Shire's Xiidra. And finally to top things off Mylan was able to gain a hearing to challenge Allergan's patent on Restasis. We mentioned on our previous article that Restasis sales were expected to drop by $500 million by 2020.

We still recommended investors to hold unto their shares and not to sell even after the big drop as we were confident that Saunders would eventually execute. But news about LifeCell were a nice Christmas present and were the event we recommended investors to look forward to. The 10% rally confirms that what investors were looking for was for some acquisition that will prevent Restasis from eating into the bottom line for next year. We believe further upside is warranted given that LifeCell's $450 million in expected revenue for 2016 with 40% operating margins for 2016 should more than offset Restasis declines for 2017.

The following is a quote from their press release:

"Allergan anticipates the LifeCell assets will generate approximately $450 million in 2016 revenue, growing at a mid-single digit rate, approximately 75% gross margin and approximately 40% operating margin in 2016."

With $450 in revenue and a conservative mid-single digit growth by 2020 LifeCell will have already offset the $500 million drop in Restasis sale.

Conclusion

We recommend investors to position themselves on Allergan for long term growth. Just another acquisition should make shares shot up to the $245 area as investors will be convinced that Saunders is balancing immediate growth with future growth. Regardless of short term pressures investors with a long term view on Allergan should be handsomely rewarded. We also have a contrarian investment in Valeant (NYSE:VRX) as we believe after a 45% increase in active research and development programs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX, AGN, CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.