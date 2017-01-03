Mallinckrodt: Revealing Earnings Call

Click to enlarge

MNK CEO Mark Trudeau. Source: The Business Journal

Like other acquirers of biotech brands, Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) is under fire. What happens when the acquisitions stop and the company can no longer raise prices? That is the question currently dogging the company. To get a better understanding of Mallinckrodt's future, I combed through its recent quarterly earnings call. Below is my interpretation.

Management On Methylphenidate

Regarding our methylphenidate ER product and the FDA's recent actions, we continue to disagree with the agency's position based on scientific grounds and we believe it's not consistent with the best interest of patients. We're moving forward with the hearing process and we're pleased the agency granted our request for a 90-day extension, allowing us to submit more robust documentation. The evidence we're compiling demonstrates why we believe our therapy should remain to ADHD patients, who can benefit from this cost effective alternative. As the process moves forward, we'll provide updates as appropriate and we will continue to vigorously defend the safety and effectiveness of our drug.

My Interpretation:

Methylphenidate helps control symptoms related to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ("ADHD"). It is also the generic version of Concerta, which is owned by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The FDA says the drug is not as effective as Concerta given adverse effects and complaints about Methylphenidate. The FDA's internal investigation also showed it was not as effective as Conterta. It has given the company an ultimatum to either prove Methylphenidate is equal to Concerta or remove it from the market.

The FDA's findings on bioequivalence changed the classification of the drug, making it harder for patients to obtain it. That in turn, hurt sales. Mallinckrodt filed a legal complaint asking the court to set aside the FDA's reclassification of the drug. Meanwhile, sales of the drug continue to fall. For FY 2016, sales were $103.5 million, down 24.2% Y/Y. Methylphenidate is part of the Mallinckrodt's Specialty Generics segment which represents 30% of total revenue, and fell 18% Y/Y. Whether or not Methylphenidate remains on the market could have an outsized impact on the company's top line going forward. For now, the situation does not look promising.

Management On Acthar Concentration

So while our long-term objective is to have no single product account for more than a third of our operating income, currently our concentration has increased a bit and certainly Acthar now represents a significantly greater proportion of our operating income than a third. Our objective, again long-term, is to continue to diversify our portfolio. And so looking for opportunities that would enable us to do that relatively rapidly is obviously high on our objective. We will continue to update the marketplace going forward as we identify additional opportunities to expand our commercial portfolio as well as add to our development portfolio.

My Interpretation

The company's goal is ensure that no single product represents more than one-third of total EBITDA. For the quarter-ended September 2016, Acthar was 37% of total revenue, up from 36% in the year earlier period. The company's total EBITDA margin was 41% during the quarter. Assuming Acthar's margins were on par with the rest of the company's, then the drug likely represented more than a third of total EBITDA.

If acquisitions slow and revenue from Specialty Generics continues to decline, then Acthar's dominance will likely amplify. MNK is even more of a risky investment given that Acthar is under attack. Citron's Andrew Left has claimed the drug is ineffective and over 60% of its sales is derived from Medicare/Medicaid. Congress has called out Turing Pharmaceuticals and Valeant (NYSE:VRX), amongst others, for acquiring companies with the sole purpose of hiking prices.

In my opinion, the company is vulnerable. It has already been accused of raising the price of Synacthen Depot by 2,000%. Secondly, it has failed to prove the effectiveness of Acthar. Combined with the FDA's questioning the effectiveness of Methylphenidate, Mallinckrodt could remain on the radar of the FDA and lawmakers. The negative publicity is not good for MNK which is down 33% over the past year, versus a 12% increase for the S&P 500. If Acthar's sales are cut by Medicare/Medicaid - a real possibility - then the company's over-reliance on the drug could come back to haunt it.

Mallinckrodt On M&A

So let me take the overall M&A question and then I'll ask Matt also to comment a little bit more on the generic piece as well. So with regards to M&A, we're very pleased with the assets that we've been able to accumulate over time. We focused on, again, as you said, Annabel, highly durable assets, typically those that are under-resourced, typically those that have relatively low patient penetration where the opportunity for long-term growth is driven predominantly by volume, particularly if we make some very focused investments as we've done with virtually all the companies and products that we've acquired over time.

My Interpretation

If the company is looking to continue to grow revenue via M&A, then that could be problematic. First of all, Mallinckrodt's $6.0 billion in debt is already at 4.2x run-rate EBITDA. Any pullback in Acthar sales could [i] cause the company's credit ratios to deteriorate and [ii] make lenders reticent to extend more debt for new deals. Secondly, Mallinckrodt expects to acquire companies which specialize in rare diseases. That could hit a snag. One of Congress' policy responses to price gouging is for the FTC to scrutinize mergers, particularly for the off-patent drug market. I would not be surprised if Congress extended that scrutiny to [i] the rare drug market and/or [ii] companies like Mallinckrodt which have been accused of price gouging in general.

Conclusion

After examining Mallinckrodt's most recent earnings call, the company's business prospects appear to be worse than I originally suspected. The market appears to have cooled to MNK as well. The overhang from Acthar and Methylphenidate will likely drive the stock lower. MNK is a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.