Beating dead horses has become a hobby of mine.

Although "posthumous equine abuse" isn't something I'd list under "interests" if I were say, signing up for a dating site, I don't mind engaging in it if I think doing so might drive home a particularly important point.

One such point is that rising cross-asset correlations can impair money managers' ability to effectively guard against drawdowns.

The concept here really is very simple, although for reasons I have yet to discern, there seem to be a number of people for whom discussing the subject is a problem.

Because the idea is, as I said, quite simple, I suspect this will be a relatively short piece (by Heisenberg standards) - but you'll understand if I don't make any promises in that regard.

Let's start with a chart I posted on Sunday:

(Chart: Citi)

"But doesn't correlation equal panic?," Citi asks, in the note from which the chart above is taken.

The answer is that it probably should. Why? Simple. If everything is moving in the same direction, then your ability to diversify and/or hedge is commensurately reduced (more here). That leads to all sorts of challenges for portfolios that rely on negative correlations (think 60/40 stock-bond funds and risk parity strats).

(Chart: Goldman)

Below are some quotes that help to flesh this out:

From JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic (my highlights):

Given the low levels of volatility, leverage in systematic strategies such as Volatility Targeting and Risk Parity is now near all time highs. The same is true for CTA funds who run near-record levels of equity exposure. First, most cross-asset correlation measures incorporate bond-equity correlation with a negative sign (equivalently, rate-equity correlation has a positive sign, i.e. correlation spikes in risk-off events when bonds and equities move in opposite direction). A potential tail event driven by central banks would happen if bonds and equities drop together.

From Deutsche Bank (my highlights):

A 'policy error' rate hike might well result in positive correlations among equities, commodities and bonds, due to a combination of risk off and higher rates. In this case it is not entirely clear how risk-parity funds would rebalance: A potential candidate for inflows would be currencies, and in particular the dollar, which could be the only game in town. Of course, this would only put additional upward pressure on the dollar, reinforcing the 'policy error' nature of the hike via additional traded goods price deflation (including commodities), weakness in net exports, and exacerbating pressure on dollar peggers.

Ok, so what they were trying to say (those quotes are from before the September Fed meeting) was that if the Fed had come out unduly hawkish, they might have triggered a sell-off in rates (NYSEARCA:TLT) and a sell-off in equities (i.e. positive correlation).

Now consider the following headline from a WSJ piece that ran late last month:

Click to enlarge

Here's an excerpt:

The weeks since the election have been rough for one of the most polarizing investment strategies out there: risk parity. In the 1990s, Ray Dalio, founder of investment firm Bridgewater Associates, set out to apply those concepts to a strategy called the All-Weather Portfolio. As its name suggests, it is designed to survive in all types of markets. Bridgewater's variant has historically used borrowed money to invest about $1.50 for each dollar in assets, often putting the leverage in historically less-volatile bonds. The goal is stock like returns with less volatility. The postelection rally in stocks and selloff in bonds hit these portfolios, embolding critics of the approach. Bonds have been in a bull market for 35 years, so adding leverage would have produced strong returns for a modest increase in volatility.

It wasn't hard to see this coming. In the wake of the horrific market swings that followed China's move to devalue the yuan in August of 2015, risk parity strats increased their exposure to bonds. Here's what BofAML had to say in August of last year:

Latent risk remains worth monitoring, as (NYSE:I) leverage is still near max levels across a variety of risk parity parametrizations [and] (ii) bond allocations are historically elevated.

It seems entirely possible then, that risk parity strats went into the election with relatively high exposure to bonds - which subsequently sold off. Had the shock from the sharp repricing of yields not been mitigated by investor optimism towards Trump's fiscal stimulus plans, stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) might have sold off as well, creating the conditions described above by Kolanovic and Deutsche.

Just to round things out, here's some additional commentary from PIMCO that serves to reinforce the idea that this is a horse that deserves to be beaten - even after it's dead (my highlights):

Cross-asset correlations are not static. The strength and direction of pairwise correlations, as well as the relationships within broader risk factors, change often (and sometimes rapidly) due to fundamental or technical factors. Since the financial crisis in 2008, global correlations have been stronger than previous correlations (despite the taper tantrum and other market surprises), and we can make educated assumptions on contributing factors. First, changes in central bank accommodation have become one of the most important drivers of returns and volatility. major developed economies face aging demographics and lower productivity growth and are thus addicted to monetary accommodation in order to sputter along. Consequently, central bank policies affect all asset classes and carry global reverberations. As a result of this, investor sentiment seems increasingly dominated by a smaller number of themes: energy prices, China's outlook and policies, recession fears. And finally, the presence of algorithmic traders and market-makers has increased, which can cause liquidity and trading decisions to be expressed quickly (in a "flash") across many asset classes. An environment of stronger global correlations makes it more challenging to construct a truly diversified and resilient portfolio, because assets that were previously unrelated can now represent exposure to the same risk factors. Rather than thinking of portfolios in terms of exposures to individual assets or traditional risk factors, it can be helpful to consider exposures to the principal components of the changing correlation matrix. To do this, investors need analytical techniques for exploring and visualizing changes to the correlation structure. Examples of such tools include correlation indexes, but also indicators of the directionality and momentum of the correlation structure, such as a correlation change tracker or network visualizations of the correlation matrix for key assets (see Figure 4). These tools can make changes readily apparent, at least after the fact: Asset classes that formed distinct clusters pre-crisis have now become more strongly intertwined, with equities and currencies tracking more closely, and oil and China moving closer to the center.

I suppose my question in 2017 is this: what happens if Fed hikes outweigh growth optimism, sending rates higher and stocks lower (i.e. a positive stock/bond correlation and a negative rate/equity correlation) just as European political risk sends volatility higher?

Are systematic strats (vol. targeting, risk parity, CTAs) then all forced to delever at once?

If your answer to that question is "yes," then you'll probably agree that this is one horse that hasn't been beaten enough.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.