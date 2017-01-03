Dissecting The S&P 500's 2016 Performance Using The RPF Model

The Risk Premium Factor Model shows that the S&P 500 may be overvalued based on current earnings, but forecast earnings would have it in fair value by mid-year.

The miss was driven by earnings which were 108.86 compared to S&P’s forecast of 125.54. Market growth outpaced earnings growth.

S&P 500 increased by 9.5% to 2,230 but came in below the 2,360, I had forecast a year ago.

The Risk Premium Factor Model (RPF for short) is used to determine the intrinsic value of the market and understand the implied value of the components that drive the market: earnings and long-term interest rates, which drive cost of capital and embody expected inflation.

In short the model says that:

Intrinsic Value of the S&P 500 Index =

S&P Operating Earnings/(Long-Term Treasury Yield x 1.48 - 0.6%)

The model shows that equity prices (via the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)) move inverse to yield. In the equation, 1.48 is the Risk Premium Factor and 0.6% is the difference between long-term expected growth and real interest rates. It is a perpetuity formula that values the index based on current earnings using a cost of capital driven by interest rates. I've written about the model numerous times, so rather than repeat my entire overview of the model, you can read about it on Seeking Alpha.

To adjust for the Fed's artificially depressing long-term rates by keeping short-term rates near zero, the model uses a uses normalized yields on Treasuries of 4.0% and 4.5% from August 2011 through the present. It shows the recent several year period where the S&P 500 was significantly undervalued, moved to fair value and now possibly overvalued. This also implies that a 4.0% long-term rate is already factored in to prices.

The chart below illustrates how the model has performed historically:

Today the market is overvalued by 8.6% based on trailing earnings and the normalized 4.0% yield on 10-year Treasury or overvalued 19.75% based on 4.5%. Whether the right yield is 4.0%, 4.5% or some other rate depends on your outlook for inflation. 4.0% long-term rates implies 2% inflation and 2% real interest rate, which seem reasonable.

The chart below shows the performance of the model since 1960:

Why the miss in 2016?

I use S&P earnings estimates because projecting earnings is not my expertise. S&P projected operating earnings of 125.54 and the current estimate for 2016 is 108.86. If S&P misses, then I miss too.

Several people commented to my articles, saying that earnings estimates were optimistic. They were correct. And that is the point of my writing these articles. My objective is to de-mystify the market. It is driven by two things: earnings and interest rates. In trying to determine whether the market is overvalued or undervalued, you only need to focus on those two things. What's more, if you have a better estimate of earnings, you can quantify its impact.

What does this mean for equities long term?

Even though the market may currently be overvalued, the forward earnings projection suggest that the market will be fairly valued by mid-year and these projections appear to be factored into current prices. The table below shows the actual predicted value for the S&P 500 based on S&P's estimates for operating earnings. If earnings forecasts are accurate, then the market is at least in the range of fair value with upside in 2017.

S&P 500 Operating Earnings % Chg. Earnings Index Actual % Chg. Index Index Predicted @ 4.0% Index Predicted @ 4.5% 31-Dec-15 100.45 2,044 1,888 1,658 30-Dec-16 108.86 8.4% 2,238 9.5% 2,046 1,796 30-Jun-17 121.56 21.0% Estimated 2,285 2,006 31-Dec-17 130.93 30.3% Estimated 2,461 2,161 Click to enlarge

Even though the market may currently be overvalued, the forward earnings projection suggest that the market will be fairly valued by mid-year, suggesting that holding equities is still a viable long-term strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.