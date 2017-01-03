Square: Becoming Warm And Fuzzy Around The Edges For Investors

The company's Caviar restaurant delivery service has started to generate gross margins and is also likely to be dragging along significant levels of other sales of Square products and services.

Square's maturing value proposition for its users

Square (NYSE:SQ) remains a bit of an enigma to many potential investors. How, I have been asked, could a company that is engaged in payment processing and in delivering meals be considered a tech vendor? When many observers look at SQ what they see, after they consider CEO Jack Dorsey's bushy face hair, is a company that provides its users with mobile payment service. While Square may have been first in that field, these days, there is plenty of competition. PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) offers a similar service with significant levels of customer support. So, does Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). Why consider a company like this as an investment? How can Square possibly build a competitive moat?

One thing that I think is important to note is that Square is, to a greater or lesser extent, a reflection of CEO Jack Dorsey's vision. Jack Dorsey is a controversial figure both in the investment world and in the political arena. Obviously, the current inability of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to find a successful place in the firmament has disheartened many investors and has perhaps tarnished the ability of Square to be judged on its own. And I think it is important to understand that Mr. Dorsey's vision for Square is rather complex and is composed of several intertwined elements. For example, I doubt that most other companies situated as Square would be selling hardware with the level of loss that Mr. Dorsey accepts. And it has been well rumored that some people in the Square organization had been pushing to sell the Caviar restaurant delivery service.

I am not greatly concerned with Mr. Dorsey's politics. He lives in the Bay area and his view almost certainly reflect the consensus of his environment. Because he runs Twitter, some of those views will make it into the public domain. But I think it is important for investors to understand that making a commitment to Square shares is certainly making a commitment to Mr. Dorsey's vision. I will interpret it the best that I can. But it is nowhere near as simple as perceived by many casual observers.

As I will write at a more granular level further on in this article, the fact is that not each and every piece of the Square offering is either unique or cocooned behind an impenetrable moat. But the company's offerings have evolved, viewed holistically, and are far more unique than recognized. The Square platform does represent potential value to users and that value is under-appreciated by observers in terms of the revenue and earnings estimates they have made and the price targets they have assigned.

One sees many predictions about 2017 at this time of the year. Obviously one of the more frequent predictions is which stock will perform best. Square has only been public a bit over a year now-but for reasons that I will attempt to elucidate, I think that the shares are likely to do particularly well this coming year as some of the company's many initiatives start to reach the scale where they produce significant profits. At the moment, Square's valuation metrics, particularly considering more realistic expectations, seem reasonable. But companies like Square can often wind up selling for valuations that mystify or enrage investors looking to find deep value names.

Again, in looking at valuation metrics, it is smart to look at adjusted revenues. The company has forecasted adjusted revenues this year to be around $680 million. I think a reasonable estimate for 2017 revenues is probably around $890 million, although that is not necessarily the estimate that the company will use when it first guides 2017. The company currently has a market capitalization of about $4.7 billion and a total cash balance of a bit more than $560 million. The company's enterprise value is thus around $4.14 billion. So, the EV/S is about 4.65X.

The company generates positive cash flow although more than all of that amount is a function of stock based compensation which is running at more than 20% of adjusted revenues. But, at current levels, no investor is buying shares of Square because of either its reported earnings-which are still in the future or its CFFO which is hard to forecast and certainly not large enough to justify a share purchase yet. As I comment on later in this article, this company has a far clearer and speedier path to profitability than other high-growth businesses to which it is sometimes compared to.

I have written about this company several times on SA. The shares have not quite returned to the price they achieved at the time of my initial article in April. They have, however, appreciated about 12% in 2016 which was far better than many other peer vendors. 12% may not sound like much but it is actually a bit better than the IGV index which rose by 7% and the 8% gain of the QQQ index last year. And it is far better than lots of other so-called tech "unicorns".

The company has recently attracted a fair amount of positive attention. In the last couple of months before the turn of the year, the company received three new buy recommendation and also had the benefit of three upgrades from fairly well known brokers.

Still, however, there is lots of healthy skepticism on the part of covering analysts regarding the prospects for this company. Amongst the 25 banks offering recommendations, 14 rate it a buy or a strong buy, while the other 11 call it a hold. And the price target is consensus price target is just a bit over $14 compared to the current share price which is just $.50 lower.

There is a relatively significant disconnect between analyst estimates and what reality is likely to be. In particular, the 24% revenue growth estimate shown by Yahoo Finance as the 1st Call consensus is likely to be substantially over-attained. This will be, in part, because the 1st Call is looking at the wrong revenue estimate (one has to look at adjusted revenues which exclude revenue from Starbucks and the cost of payment processing that is essentially passed through in terms of GAAP revenues). And I imagine that the current earnings consensus is going to be substantially shattered by the results in this year as well. It would not surprise me to see the company show a breakeven Q4 when it reports numbers sometime in early March. I think that will precipitate estimate revisions and, perhaps, some more broker upgrades as well.

Of course, In terms of addressing recent events at Square, I am compelled to mention the CEO's 10b5-1 plan and the share sales that were reported at the end of 2016. Jack Dorsey owns just shy of 70 million shares of the business (20%) and his 10b5-1 plan encompasses 7% of that amount or potentially 5 million shares. He sold 381,000 of the 5 million shares in the plan just before the end of 2016 in an automatic transaction.

The potential benefits of being a Square customer

I think in evaluating the prospects of Square in 2017, and beyond, it is smart to analyze how the company has been able to grow. No one enjoys surrendering 2.7% of their hard-made sales just to get the money from their customers into their bank account. While it is hard to evaluate differing pricing options with precision, it doesn't appear as though Square's success is a function of its pricing as it is not the lowest cost provider in its space.

For many users, Square offers faster access to funds than alternative mobile payment solutions. And even for users who do not take advantage of the company's services, it is apparently a significant comfort in choosing a vendor to know that Square offers loans, hardware, software and instant access to the proceeds from sales processed through its service. There are plenty of small business loan alternatives available, although almost all of them have what seem like prohibitively high interest rates. What SQ offers that is somewhat unique is the ability to borrow a small amount of money secured by nothing more than a merchant account on Square that is repaid through customer payments. And SQ offers the ability to get immediate access to the funds generated by customer payments. For many smaller merchants and those aspiring start ups, access to the kind of credit that SQ facilitates as part of its payment processing scheme is a lifeline that can be the difference between the success and the failure of a business. Under those circumstances, it is perhaps easier to understand why SQ has been able to dominate its category even when its technology and customer service may seem average. (I am sure there are a variety of opinions on these subjects. Customer service is a subjective area and Square is investing money to improve what had been a weak point a couple of years ago. Management is very proud of the speed with which it can process a transaction-less than 5 seconds-and has set a further aspirational goal. How significant it will be to process a transaction in less than 5 seconds is something I will leave to others to debate.)

The largest single benefit that SQ offers users is its eco-system, and that is a moat that is hard to cross. Most small businesses haven't either the time or the expertise to operate multiple non-integrated IT systems. The poster child for a Square deployment is a customer who uses SQ to process payments and the other solutions that manage payroll, prepare customer invoices, develop loyalty apps, and other kinds of CRM functionality useful for small businesses. A couple of these kinds of customers are highlighted every quarter in the company's quarterly earnings release.

It is somewhat unusual to see a relatively small vendor offer developers a platform which they can launch their own solutions. Last quarter, Square starting supporting two points of sale solutions, TouchBistro for restaurants and Vend for retail. There is something of a virtuous cycle here. That is that the larger Square's installed base, the more developers are interested in providing solutions to integrate into the Square platform and, the more solutions there are on the Square platform, the easier it becomes for Square to recruit additional merchants.

The company sells some hardware, most notably its chip card readers. It's hardware will sooner or later be emulated for a lower price by a competitor. But as it is obvious to many observers, Square sells hardware to help increase its moat. It has a large negative gross margin on hardware; in fact, the negative margin on hardware represents 50% of the company's non-GAAP operating loss. But again, selling hardware at a loss seems to be a reasonable way of attracting sellers as opposed to spending more dollars on sales and marketing.

Delivering restaurant meals-It's all about the platform and the eco-system

Notionally, delivering restaurant meals would seem the last thing a customer involved in processing payments and trying to build a platform and an eco-system would want to do. Square bought Caviar a little more than 2 years ago for $90 million. The company has reputedly fielded offers from Uber and GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) and perhaps Yelp (NYSE:YELP) although the offers were said to be lowball-and a transaction obviously hasn't happened. In December, Square bought a Philadelphia based restaurant delivery service called Main Line Delivery despite the fact that it already had a significant presence in the area with 300 restaurant sellers.

There are some analysts who think that owning Caviar serves to dilute the attention of management and to depress the valuation that investors are willing to pay. And there are rumors that Square management agrees that Caviar is a distraction.

During its last earnings release, however, management highlighted the performance of Caviar which it said had grown 11X in weekly order volume since Square acquired the company. Gokul Rajaram, the head of the Caviar business unit, said that Caviar is currently making money on every order which suggests that it has been able to profitably leverage its growth.

But the strategy behind owning a food delivery service is not to try to ring out gross margins in a hotly competitive space where other vendors may be able to deliver meals more efficiently.

The concept behind Caviar is the benefit it gives Square. It allows them to sell a multiplicity of solutions to restaurants. Obviously, to the extent that restaurants contract with Square to deliver their meals, they are a prime candidate to use the company's core mobile payment technology, both in their restaurant and in other remote locations they operate. Square reported that the annualized payment volume for a seller that uses both Square and Caviar is greater than $500,000 and, at that level, the profitability of the payment business is quite high.

But restaurants also have needs in terms of payroll process, inventory management, loyalty programs and so forth. As mentioned earlier, one of the first developers with an application running on Square's platform is TouchBistro. According to 3rd party research on the subject, TouchBistro is the best POS system for restaurants. While Square, itself offers a POS system, it is far more attractive to have users buy from TouchBistro while using Square to process payments. And of course, if a user is already working with Square for much of their "back of the house" technology, they become a prime candidate to use Square Capital for various kinds of loans including the instant deposit feature.

Synergy is a concept that is overworked in business and in business management casebooks and probably in my writing as well. But the fact is that Square is all about a platform, an eco system and synergies. As I point out in my next segment, Square's path to profitability is far better illuminated than many other vendors because of the synergies that it has available.

Synergies and the art of aggregation

One of the first things an analyst is trained to do, or at least such was the case years ago was to disaggregate an income statement so it could be analyzed. Does a company have a hidden gem or is its business model fatally flawed? IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL) are prime examples of companies who have serious flaws that come to light when one carefully considers the disaggregation of their revenue streams.

The most obvious example of this is the synergy between Square Capital and the Square payment processing business. Square Capital is completely dependent on Square payment processing to find its customers. Its special sauce is that it costs almost nothing for Square Capital to acquire customers, and it is able to make loan decisions both more quickly and more effectively than bank rivals who do not have the ability to use a company's own revenues as security for a loan. Given that Square raises 3rd party capital to fund its loans (merchant cash advances), and that it can service loans from its own payment platform, Square has invented one of the more potentially lucrative undertakings in the IT world. While Square Capital's APR on its loans is high, the implied APR on the instant deposit option is remarkable. The CFO called it a high margin product since it is able to charge 1% for overnight access to money, which is as good as it gets.

While there is a strong temptation to simply look at the opportunities Square has in loaning other people's money to its sellers at extraordinary rates of interest, the fact is that it really does offer a host of technologies that most of its customers will find useful. In aggregate, the company sold $35 million of what it calls software and data products. Most of that revenue is from Capital, Caviar and Instant Deposit, but the opportunities that this company has to sell just pure software is substantial. It is far easier for potential users to contract with Square for their requirements in terms of payroll, CRM and analytics than it is to try to select different products from different users and try to integrate the results.

Again, there is a huge amount of software designed and sold to SMB's and it hard for most users to choose between all of the different offerings. There is nothing in Square's software solutions that is particularly unique or cutting edge but it is easier and cheaper together, at least in terms of the total cost of ownership.

The Path to Profitability-A Road Less Traveled

When I write about the crop of unicorns that have become public or about the many tech companies that have yet to reach profitability, I am often asked what is the path to profitability? One of Square's investment attributes is that its path to profitability is quite clearly delineated. There are several specific avenues that should lead the company to a significant and sustained level of profitability.

At the current time, most of Square's adjusted revenues (about 76%) come from the fees it charges to process payments. Those fees grew by 35% year on year last quarter and are up by 36% year to date. GAAP product development costs were up by 27% last quarter and GAAP sales and marketing costs were up by 18%. So, there is a significant amount of leverage already being seen in the model. General and Administrative costs rose by 37% last quarter-more a function of the staffing necessary to support the rapid growth of Square Capital and Caviar.

The basic concern for most observers of Square have is the potential for pricing to deteriorate. So far, that simply hasn't happened and, if anything, it seems that pricing has been a net positive. There has been a visible swing to larger seller's year on year and larger sellers get better pricing. (break-points start at $250,000 year of payments) Square's largest sellers who exceed $500k/year in transactions have increased from 11% to 14% of revenue and the second tier if sellers who process between $125k-$500k in annual volume increased from 26% to 28% of total GPV. So, the ability that the company has had to maintain its take rates at around 2.93% actually is indicative of what appears to be a benign pricing environment despite the fact that it is well known that Square is not the lowest cost payment processing offering.

The larger sellers turn out to be more likely to buy additional software from Square and to utilize both Square Capital and Instant Deposit. While there is no scientific way to determine these things, it seems likely that Square customers are willing to pay premium prices so they can get the features that the company offers both directly and through its eco-system. As the average Square seller becomes larger, the profitability of an average account increases since there are no incremental costs in terms of processing larger transactions.

The company is building out its customer support function which was said to be substandard a couple of years ago. But again, based on the numbers as reported, customer support costs are growing more slowly than the revenues the company is generating from transaction processing. Support basically requires a significant level of initial investment but has almost imperceptible marginal costs above certain break-points. Larger customers simply have fewer outages per dollar of revenue generation when compared to smaller customers.

As mentioned earlier, the company has been willing to accept significant gross margin losses on hardware. Management said in its quarterly earnings presentation that selling the contactless card reader brought new sellers into the ecosystem because the product had superior functionality to the other readers on the market. It is probably both less expensive and increases account stickiness to sell card readers at a loss than it would be to discount basic services.

At this point, the biggest potential profit spinners for this company are Instant Deposit and Square Capital, probably followed by Caviar. The company has not revealed its deals with 3rd party capital sources who actually fund most of its advances.

At the end of the quarter the company only had $28 million of loans it held as an asset on its balance sheet. It wound up selling $393 million of the $421 million of the loans it made during the first 9 months of the year. Basically Square Capital is a new business so it is not terribly surprising that its general and administrative costs, where the costs of its risk analysis/loan approval function are recorded, rose by 38% YoY. Perhaps at some point, the company will start to break out its costs into buckets that have to do with Square Capital and those costs that are typically considered to be general and administrative.

We do not know the profit parameters of Caviar. As mentioned earlier, because of the huge growth in volume, albeit from a very small base, it has started to enjoy positive gross margins. We do not know just what proportion of the delivery accounts have signed up with Square for payment processing or have installed Square supported POS such as TouchBistro. And we have no idea as to the penetration of Square's software products with its Caviar customers although it is self-evident that restaurants need and deploy both payroll and CRM capabilities in significant volume. And of course, we don't know the proportion of Caviar customers who have become customers for either Instant Deposit or for Square Capital loans. But it seems very likely that Caviar, besides generating a positive gross margin, is also starting to drive meaningful levels of revenues for other Square products and services.

In the short-term (i.e. the results for the quarter that ended last week), I expect that Square is likely to post another beat. Square's revenues are closely tied to the volume of its sellers and the volume of its sellers is highly likely to have increased significantly in the holiday influenced quarter. The company is forecasting that its adjusted revenue will rise to $183 million at a mid-point. While this is a significant increase in expectations from prior guidance, it should be noted that adjusted revenues were $178 million in Q3. Almost certainly, Square has continued to add net new customers and the customers it is adding are almost certainly larger in payment volume than its current average. And it would be surprising, at least to me, if the other elements of revenue such as Capital, Caviar and instantaneous deposit did not show meaningful sequential increases. So, my guess is that the company is likely to have another meaningful beat and that, in turn, will have positive impacts on both operating margins and on cash flow.

The path to profitability for Square is more of a very broad highway that is built on selling multiple complementary services to a rising volume of larger sellers. It is at least as good a strategy as any other I have seen amongst the newer companies in the IT space. It is fundamentally the reason why I think Square shares should be able to generate positive alpha in 2017.

