Tesla's Ace In The Hole: 1.3 Billion Miles Of Data And Counting

Elon Musk tweeted, on Saturday (Dec. 31), that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was rolling out its Autopilot 2.0 functionality to 1,000 cars and will be uploading to the rest of the fleet in the first week of 2017.

This is the latest update to the Enhanced Autopilot for its HW2 vehicles, which includes a series of features that the pre-October vehicles already have in place. This will, ultimately, bring enhanced auto steer, auto park, summon, auto lane change, lane departure warnings, collision warning and avoidance, and emergency braking and cruise control, among other functionality. But, don't expect that they will all be available immediately. The Palo Alto-based company is planning to release incremental updates throughout next year, so even with the upgrade rolling out, it may be months before all the features are implemented.

The automaker had previously stated that it needed to "further calibrate the system using millions of miles of real-world driving to ensure significant improvements to safety and convenience." Musk's recent tweets reflect that the real-world testing has been successful.

Tesla has included its Autopilot functionality since October 2014, and it has not come without with its fair share of critics. The flaws were highlighted by a fatal accident in May of a driver of a 2015 Model S utilizing the previous hardware configuration. The car was driving 10 mph over the speed limit and neither the driver nor the Autopilot was attuned to the white side of a tractor-trailer against a bright skyline. The brake was not engaged nor was any other avoidance action taken.

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich, delivering a keynote address at a conference that was part of the LA Auto Show last month, said:

"When it comes to the car of the future and automated driving experiences...data is literally the new oil."

I think he's on point. Tesla has been able to log more than 1.3 billion miles of data from its Autopilot-equipped vehicles in a myriad of real-world road, traffic and weather conditions. That number is a bit of a misnomer because the majority of those miles was driven when the Autopilot was off and was operating in "shadow mode," but recording data nevertheless. Musk tweeted in October that 222 million miles were driven with Autopilot engaged. This has given Tesla a leg up over its self-driving competitors, including Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Uber (Private: UBER). Nidhi Kaira, a senior information scientist at the RAND corporation, a non-profit think tank, said:

"There's no question that Tesla has an advantage. They can learn from a wider range of experiences and at a much faster rate than a company that is testing with trained drivers and employees behind the wheel.

Kaira and Susan Paddock, stated in a RAND research report entitled, "Driving to Safety: How Many Miles of Driving Would It Take to Demonstrate Autonomous Vehicle Reliability?":

"Given that current traffic fatalities and injuries are rare events compared with vehicle miles traveled, we show that fully autonomous vehicles would have to be driven hundreds of millions of miles and sometimes hundreds of billions of miles to demonstrate their safety in terms of fatalities and injuries."

Amidst all the excitement around the new Autopilot, Tesla doesn't seem to be slowing its R&D intensity, triple that of traditional automakers.

According to Statista, "The chart (above) illustrates how Tesla's relentless focus on research and development sets it apart from more traditional carmakers, of which most have yet to bring to market a battery-powered car half as popular as Tesla's Model S, Model X and the yet to be delivered Model 3. In the past year, Tesla's R&D intensity, i.e. the ratio of R&D investments to revenues, a commonly used indicator for how innovative a company is, was 17.7 percent. That's roughly three times as high as it was for most traditional carmakers."

In his "Master Plan, Part Deux" released in June, Elon Musk stated that it would take something on the order of six billion miles (10 billion km) before worldwide regulatory approval with significant time gaps varying widely by jurisdiction. Tesla's current fleet of 150,000 vehicles is learning at a rapid pace. Back in October, Tesla reached the 3 billion electric mile milestone. On Dec. 26, the company's counter on its "Electric Road Trip" webpage reflected that its fleet has managed to add 500 million in less than three months.

Musk has the unique advantage of being able to retrieve real-world data, all across the globe, with people of all shapes and sizes behind the wheel. Google, by comparison, has only covered 2 million real-world miles over the past seven years, and that was with employees on board. It spun off its self-driving division at the end of 2016 into a company called Waymo that has attracted the attention of Honda Motor Co. (NYSE:HMC). The Japanese conglomerate expects to have self-driving cars on the road in 2020. The world's largest legacy automaker, Toyota (NYSE: TM), has put its money where Tesla's mouth is, and agreed to take control of Fujitsu Ten (OTCPK:FJTSY), one of the world's leading developers of millimeter wave radar, a key technology for dependable autonomous drive. The deal is expected to be consummated by the end of its fiscal year in March 2017.

Uber yanked its self-driving vehicles off San Francisco's roads after the California Department of Motor Vehicles moved to revoke their registrations. The German ride-sharing service initially challenged the DMV and its cars remained on the road as it asked for clarification on the issue, but eventually backed down after the department said it would go so far as to get a court order to prohibit them from operating, if necessary. From Uber's perspective, one of its executives stated that, with each Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) SUV staffed with two employees, it was acting "just like Tesla." California stated that Uber's vehicles are for testing purposes, thereby, under requiring a special permit.

Intel has created an internal group by the name of Automated Driving Group and announced that it will spend $250 million over the next two years in the creation of various technologies that enable autonomous driving. Intel has joined entered into a partnership with Delphi (NYSE:DLPH) and Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY), which had a nasty breakup with Tesla mid-2016. They are expected to have autonomous vehicles on the road in 2019. Michael Ramsey, an analyst at Gartner Group who follows automated driving trends, said:

"Intel is looking to get into the automotive space because the demand for processing power in cars is going to skyrocket."

According to Gartner, the automotive semiconductor business generated revenue of nearly $30 billion in 2015, up from nearly $15 billion in 2003.

The automotive semiconductor market is forecast to grow ~2X as fast as the overall semiconductor industry over the next five years. And, there is a lot of competition for that money. Following the Mobileye breakup, Tesla partnered with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nvidia's Drive PX 2 AI supercomputer platform, which has the computing equivalent of 150 MacBook Pros (24 trillion operations per second), is being used by Tesla, Audi (OTCPK:VLKAY) and Volvo. Furthermore, a successor to that technology has already been demonstrated, code-named Xavier.

Nvidia's CEO, Jen-Hsun Huang, stated that Tesla "sent a shock wave through the automotive industry" after introducing HW2. Furthermore, he said:

"(Tesla is) basically five years ahead. Anybody who's talking about 2021... that's just a non-starter anymore. And I think that's probably the most significant bit in the automotive industry. I just don't - anybody who is talking about autonomous capabilities in 2020 and 2021 is at the moment re-evaluating in a very significant way."

In Detroit, General Motors (NYSE:GM), will be concentrating, for now, on testing self-driving cars in its own backyard. On Dec. 9, joined by bill sponsor Sen. Mike Kowall and mobility leaders from Ford (NYSE:F) and GM, Michigan Gov. Snyder signed Senate Bill 995, which allows operation of autonomous vehicles on Michigan roads where before only testing of these vehicles by manufacturers was permitted. It had previously tested autonomous vehicles in California and Arizona, the latter being where Uber, with its tail between its legs, sent its Volvo SUVs after being kicked out of California.

At the end of last month, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) sent a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration acknowledging that it is planning to develop self-driving cars. In a section of the letter, Apple proposes the pooling of development data, keenly aware of data that has and will be logged by Tesla and other big companies. It reasons that sharing data about crashes and near misses would provide a better dataset than one company could achieve alone, it reasons. If the end result is fewer crashes, injuries and deaths, then it's a good idea. However, from another perspective, it could be argued that Apple knows how far it is behind Tesla and other competitors.

Palo Alto-based Tesla's compilation of autonomous data is vastly ahead of its self-driving competitors in Detroit and Silicon Valley. The long-awaited Model 3, with production beginning mid-2017 and delivery estimates for new reservations set for mid-2018 or later, is slated to be equipped with full (i.e., SAE level 5) self-driving capabilities. Tesla has stated that it intends to deliver 500,000 vehicles by 2018, down from 2020. If that could be achieved, there would almost be a million Tesla vehicles on the road generating over 30 million miles (50 million km) of data daily.

Tesla's announcement that it has logged 1.3 billion miles of data validates my "first mover advantage" investment thesis. According to a working research paper at Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government, F.M. Scherer said:

"In industries such as aircraft, semiconductors, and solar converters, unit production costs fall with additional production and hence "learning by doing." The first mover begins progressing down its learning curve sooner than others and may therefore enjoy a substantial cost advantage over latecomers."

Tesla has started a data arms' race. The other vehicle makers are behind the eight ball, and will need to spend an enormous amount of money to gather a lot of data, fast, in hope of keeping pace. For that and other reasons, I recommend accumulating Tesla's shares for those investors with a 3-5 year time horizon.