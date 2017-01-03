Amex: A Common Stock With Uncommon Profits

Therefore a prudent investor should buy Amex for the long term but avoid it as an investment on a 1 – 2 years horizon.

While both variables seem to be structurally strong for the foreseeable future short term shocks cannot be ruled out.

The past…

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is an amazing, hugely creative company that historically has reinvented itself and has been at the forefront of cards business development and payments technology since its creation one century and a half ago.

Born in 1850 as an Express Mail company, Amex has dramatically mutated adapting extremely well to the fast changing financial and payments industry in the US and worldwide. Furthermore, it has done so in a very profitable way.

In 1959 American Express launched its first plastic card, targeting the upper level of clients, followed in subsequent decades with segmented cards and the first credit card in 1987.

During the 80s the company reinvented itself as a financial services conglomerate with cutting edge expertise in payments systems, credit cards, financial advisory and capital markets. With the acquisition of Shearson Loeb Roades America Express created a powerful investment banking arm; finally in 1984 Amex purchased Lehman Brothers Kuhn Loeb and the full structure of the conglomerate was put in place. The new name was Shearson / Lehman American Express.

In a dramatic change of orientation, the divesture of the investment banking business of Amex ten years later was the seed of what now is known as Lehman Brothers.

During the 2000s, American Express continued refining its offer of cards for segmented clusters of clients, particularly in the upper-end segment while expanding its proprietary payments network in the US and abroad and investing in data technology.

Today…

At the end of 2015 American Express was the first US cards issuer, first US small business issuer, first corporate card issuer and first US international card issuer.

In terms of revenues and profits, Amex is basically an American company with an important international component: 83% of 2015 income was generated by the US cards services and the global network division, with international card services accounting for circa 7%.

Revenues are conservatively split between three main concepts - fee (22%), lend (22%) and spend (56%) - thus giving stability to the group across the business cycle.

American Express, firmly anchored in the US, has several very strong assets that will be the basis of its future growth and profitability: 1) a portfolio of affluent, high spending customers with limited price sensitivity and a low rate of default - average FICO of 764, average spend of $13.6k for US customers and circa $35k for US "core user" members - 2) the fourth biggest general purpose card network in the world by purchase volume in 2015, first in the US and 3) a top tier powerful brand recognisable around the world and unbeaten in its home market.

This very significant "moat", in buffetesque terminology, has allowed American Express to sustain an extraordinary ROE of around 25%, a pay out of circa 100% and - till recently - a reasonable rate of revenue growth of around 5% during last 5 years.

Despite temporary setbacks, the underlying rate of growth in key segments is still decent. US cards billed business is growing at around 6% - 7%, with consumer loans growing at 7%. The international activity of Amex, so maligned due to the strength of the dollar and the termination of the Costco partnership in Canada, was growing at around 5% in terms of FX adjusted non interest income and 3% in terms of FX adjusted international billed business.

… and the future

Looking to the future, American Express wants to build on its core strengths to reach a revenues growth ratio of around 6%, and EPS ratio of circa 10%.

The development of the consumer credit in the US and overseas leveraging detailed customer information and opening low cost channels is one of the main priorities of Amex's strategy.

The move makes sense taking into account the affluent and low default risk portfolio of clients Amex owns: at the end of 2015 US loan quality was excellent in absolute and compared terms and a significant gap existed on compared net write-off rates between Amex US lending and the industry benchmark.

Therefore, providing expensive credit to a collective characterized with a low default rate and not particularly price sensitive should significantly enhance profits at the group level. And there is an important scope for development of the business in the US and abroad.

The development of the small and mid sized business offering in the US and overseas makes sense too, but faces bigger constraints in terms of competition. Important resources are being deployed nevertheless: investment level increased of 16% CAGR during the period 2013 - 2015 and pure technology investment was up 31% CAGR over the period.

The goal is to combine a leading suite of products, the Amex brand and data & payments technology to develop under penetrated mid market and small businesses segments in the US and abroad.

These two key initiatives should be combined with the resetting of costs basis through reengineering of processes, organizational stream lining and selective cost cutting.

The forever stock

Philip Fisher in his classical "Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits" was always looking for a stock he could hold forever, a company business proposal so strong and profitable that would be held by a competent investor for the foreseeable future.

American Express could be such a company. It has been extremely successful in the past and has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to adapt to a changing environment. Furthermore, it has done so creating valuable long lasting assets and delivering growth with high profitably.

Will these key trends continue? The outstanding ROE seems to be permanent, as the extra returns American Express obtains from its position in the US in terms of brand and customer base, proprietary network and data technology are very difficult to erode significantly by a competitor or a group of competitors if not over a very long horizon.

Growth rate is another matter, and this is the key for an investment in the card issuer. We have seen the underlying growth trend in the US is reasonably good, or very good if we take into account the extraordinary returns for each extra unit of revenues growth. It looks likely core strengths of Amex in the US will allow the company to keep its growth rate at around 5% at least YoY structurally.

Click to enlarge

Predictably the international business is weaker, less profitable and seems to require higher levels of investment, at least in the short to mid term. Nevertheless, it is just a fraction of the company and the underlying trend FX adjusted is not bad, even after taking into account the Costco impact on revenues and profits during 2016 and 2017.

Overall, for a Fisher-style long term investor it seems reasonable to keep Amex shares taking into account its potential for profitable growth, always with the caveat we are investing in a complex and ever changing business model that is a bet on the organization and its management ability to adapt to future challenges as well. Maybe it will be reassuring to remember that Warren Buffet has invested US$10bn in the stock for a long time.

The short term is different. Amex stock fell with the whole financial sector during the banking panic of early 2016 and has fully recovered after Donald Trump's election, with a net positive increase of 8.57% YoY.

Nevertheless, serious headwinds await: the Costco deal unravelling will impact revenues and earnings during 2016 and 2017 at least and the forecasted strength of the US dollar will dent even more international revenues during the next three years.

Stock price is not expensive in terms of PE - 12.5 times forecasted for 2016 - but adds a huge ROE premium, with price book value at around 3.23 times. Therefore, in the case of falls in short term equity returns due to temporary headwinds a holder of Amex shares could experience a true roller coaster indeed, even if later on Amex stock price reflects again its secular growth potential and regained profitability.

