Synthesis And Evaluation Of Modern Valuation Approaches

Introduction:

The art of valuing a company is at the heart of active stock selection and has enjoyed considerable attention of theoretical and empirical researchers in the past. This article derives some of the most popular theoretical techniques and discusses the underlying assumptions and their relative performance. One finding in the literature is particularly interesting to analysts: The most widely applied technique, namely discounted cash flow valuation, relies on the strongest assumptions and performs rather poorly in comparison to more modern, accounting based methods such as the residual income model and the abnormal earnings growth model. This article develops the different approaches, clarifies the underlying assumptions, and presents recent empirical evidence regarding their relative performance.

1. Discounted Dividends Model (DDM):

The literature sees the DDM as the 'true' valuation model (e.g. Ohlson 1990). The model is derived under mild assumptions from the definition of a nominal stock return, i.e.

For simplicity I omit expectation operators. R t is the expected cost of equity or return in period t, D t is the expected dividend paid in period t, and P t the stock price at the beginning of period t. Solving for P 0 :

Infinite substitution for P t+1 yields and assuming

Leads to

Usually, one assumes a constant cost of equity, which simplifies the equation to the well-known result:

The strength of this model is that it relies on rather weak assumptions. However, it is probably impossible to accurately forecast future dividends due to firms' arbitrary dividend policies, which often do not depend on firm profitability. Furthermore, the model requires forecasts of firm dividends until its closure, which is, again, infeasible. To address the second point one can introduce the notion of a terminal value, which summarizes the present value of all future dividends at a given point in time assuming the company has reached steady state, i.e. the company profits and its dividends will grow at a constant rate g in perpetuity. For example, assuming that a company has reached its steady state in period one, we can use the geometric series formula

To show

Which is known as the Gordon-Growth model. We can use the two models we just derived in conjunction to form a more flexible model

In which we can insert varying dividend forecasts until period T. From this point in time we assume constant growth. The last equation reveals another weakness of DDM. In particular, a large proportion of its value estimate tends to derive from the terminal value, which tends to have large estimation error (e.g. Francis et al. 2000).

2. Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) Model:

Assuming dividend irrelevancy (Modigliani and Miller 1961) and plugging in DDM yields

Where FCF t+1 are expected free cash flows available to all investors (i.e. shareholders, bond holders, non-controlling interest) during period t, and WACC t the expected weighted average cost of capital. We can also allow for a terminal value such that:

Click to enlarge

DCF and its variations are by far the most commonly used valuation models in practice (e.g. Brown et al 2016). However, dividend policy irrelevancy relies on a frictionless stock market, i.e. there are no taxes, transaction costs, etc.. Furthermore, this model also derives much of its value estimate from the terminal value. Consequently, its pricing errors tend to be relatively large (e.g. Penman and Sougiannis 1998, Francis et al. 2000).

3. Residual Income Model (RIM):

Clean surplus accounting states that

Where B t is the firm's expected book value of equity at time t, and E t the expected firm earnings in period t. Ohlson (1995) uses the expected clean surplus assumption (i.e. that clean surplus will hold in expectation) to replace dividends in the DDM, which leads to

Where ∆B t = B t -B t-1 . Reordering and imposing the regulatory condition

Yields

Where E t+1 -R*B t-1 is often referred to as 'Abnormal Earnings'. Allowing for terminal value calculations

Click to enlarge

The last formula reveals a strength of the RIM - it derives proportionally larger part from the current book value of equity and a proportionally smaller part from the terminal value. We are usually able to obtain fairly precise estimate for the book value of equity, however, as discussed previously, obtaining precise estimates for terminal values is problematic. Penman and Sougiannis (1998) and Francis et al. (2000) empirically show that RIM outperforms DDM and DCF in a range of performance metrics such as pricing errors and percentage of predictions that fall into a certain confidence interval around the observed price (assuming market efficiency). Moreover, Frankel and Lee 1998 find that a trading strategy that uses RIM to identify under- and overvalued stocks outperforms the market return on a risk-adjusted basis.

Theoretically, clean surplus is a much weaker assumption than dividend policy irrelevancy, which increases the appeal of RIM. Another fact to consider is that earnings forecasts are much more common than free cash flow forecasts, which makes RIM comparably easy to apply.

4. Abnormal Earnings Growth (AEG) Model:

Let

Be any sequence of numbers. Then

Click to enlarge

Imposing

And adding the DDM yields

Ohlson and Juettner-Nauroth (2005) use fully capitalized earnings for y t

And obtain

Introducing terminal values

Click to enlarge

Where E t+1 -R*EPS t is often referred to as 'Abnormal Earnings Growth'. This model relies on even milder assumptions as the RIM since we do not have to assume clean surplus accounting. However, arbitrarily plugging capitalized earnings into the equation appears ad hoc. It is also closely related to the PE (price to earnings) and the PEG (PE ratio divided by the short-term earnings growth) ratios, which have been shown to outperform all the previously discussed models (Liu et al. 2002). Finally, it also places relatively little weight on terminal values making it to a novel and attractive valuation methodology for investors.

Conclusion:

Theoretical and empirical valuation research provides and evaluates a range of interesting models that can be applied by investors to make educated investment decisions. While especially DCF has received considerable attention, models such as RIM and AEG that rely on less stringent assumptions outperform and offer opportunities for profitable investment.

References:

Brown, Lawrence D., et al. "The activities of buy-side analysts and the determinants of their stock recommendations." Journal of Accounting and Economics 62.1 (2016): 139-156.

Francis, Jennifer, Per Olsson, and Dennis R. Oswald. "Comparing the accuracy and explainability of dividend, free cash flow, and abnormal earnings equity value estimates (Digest Summary)." Journal of Accounting Research 38.1 (2000): 45-70.

Frankel, Richard, and Charles MC Lee. "Accounting valuation, market expectation, and cross-sectional stock returns." Journal of Accounting and Economics 25.3 (1998): 283-319.

Liu, Jing, Doron Nissim, and Jacob Thomas. "Equity valuation using multiples." Journal of Accounting Research 40.1 (2002): 135-172.

Miller, Merton H., and Franco Modigliani. "Dividend policy, growth, and the valuation of shares." the Journal of Business 34.4 (1961): 411-433.

Ohlson, James A. "A synthesis of security valuation theory and the role of dividends, cash flows, and earnings." Contemporary Accounting Research 6.2 (1990): 648-676.

Ohlson, James A. "Earnings, book values, and dividends in equity valuation." Contemporary Accounting Research 11.2 (1995): 661-687.

Ohlson, James A., and Beate E. Juettner-Nauroth. "Expected EPS and EPS growth as determinants of value." Review of accounting studies 10.2-3 (2005): 349-365.

Penman, Stephen H., and Theodore Sougiannis. "A comparison of dividend, cash flow, and earnings approaches to equity valuation." Contemporary Accounting Research 15.3 (1998): 343-383.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.