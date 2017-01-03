Analyzing Recent Cirrus Logic News And Fiscal Year 2017 Financials

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) announced its September quarter (FY 2-17 2nd quarter) this past October 27, and the report has added further clarification of its financial performance for FY 2017. Both the September and December guidance results reveal several clues about what we can expect for the December and March quarter expectations, and perhaps the entire fiscal year. Additionally, some recent news has given some critical insight including: The magnitude of Cirrus' increased ASP with Apple's iPhone 7, additional design wins outside of Apple and the validity of the December quarter guidance provide a good hint into total FY-2017 financial results.

Meaningful Information Found Inside of September's Quarterly Result

The tear-down results for the iPhone 7 show the value of Cirrus' ASP in the product, which can be summarized into the following:

It maintained the same codec valued between $1.80-1.90. It added three new amplifiers valued at $0.75 each. It also added two D/A converters, one for use in the digital earbuds, and the other to replace analog jack, each valued at $1 per piece.

All in all, the Cirrus parts in the iPhone 7 yield approximately $6. Cirrus confirmed the ASP for the converters, "For overall kind of - the interface and codec-type functionality that we provide in the basic digital headset, we've kind of given the color that that's on the order of a dollar from us."

The ASP can be estimated using an alternative method. The alternate ASP was figured by rationalizing total iPhone revenue with actual or expected unit sales. Based on the number of iPhones sold during the last two June quarters, we first note that Cirrus received close to 130M in FY-16 and 135M in the FY-17 (a difference of 5M). The assumed breakdown from this revenue is 75% new models ($3.5), 15% older models ($2.75), and 10% SE ($3). Next, we calculate the unaccounted (leftover) revenue for June FS-17 (17M). We subtract FY-16 iPhone revenue (260M from FY-17's total revenue (282M), and then subtract the difference in iPhone revenue (5M), to get 17M. For the last step, the iPhone 7 ASP (5.85) was adjusted until a revenue difference similar to the June quarter (17M) resulted, using in this case December guidance from both Cirrus and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Both results show a $6 ASP. (We also note that Apple's guidance for December suggested iPhone unit sales of 76-77M. Cirrus' guidance range suggested December revenue of 520M.)

Additional revenue in the June quarter suggests that markets outside of their largest customer are growing. In the June shareholder letter are two notable comments: "During the quarter, we were delighted to see the first smartphone launched utilizing our complete audio signal chain…" and". . .we were extremely pleased to have started shipping our first boosted amplifier in a mid-tier smartphone." From the September shareholder letter, Cirrus commented, "We are also excited to have broadened our penetration in mid-tier smartphones as we recently began … shipments of a smart codec at (a) leading customer." From comments made during the December conference with Barclays, we suspect the new mid-tier codec is with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and complete solutions win is with Lenovo LNVGY). We are unsure about the boosted amp. We believe that the total increased revenue from these wins is between 50-100M/year.

The robustness of any December's guidance is always elusive. Last December Cirrus guided, at the mid-point, 385M. They actually reported revenue of 350M; the difference primarily attributed to Apple's weak December and March quarters iPhone sales. The difference between guidance and actual revenue represented approximately 10M iPhone units, or the difference between March-16 unit sales of 51M versus March-15 of 61M.

Should investors worry about another revenue warning similar to the one in January last year? We believe the risk is less for several reasons. In the June conference Apple commented, "We sold 40.4 million iPhones in the quarter. We also reduced channel inventory by over 4 million units compared to about 0.5 million units a year ago, so sell-through was down by 8%." Apple's inventory began on the low end. Apple's December guidance of a few billion higher than last year suggests a YoY sales increase of a million or two more iPhones. Inventory data for iPhone suggests that unit iPhones sales are still supplier constrained while other data that some suppliers are providing suggests that they are delivering slightly more units than last year. Unlike some analysts, we believe that the continued supplies constraint will spill a modest number of sales over into the March quarter. We suspect that Cirrus' December guidance is much less at risk and will most likely exceed the higher end of guidance reaching 520M.

March Expectation

Concerning the March quarter, Jason Rhode answered, "My advice, if you're just thinking about the range of opportunities for us, if you look at what's happened historically going from the December quarter to the March quarter, and look over the last handful of years, and then model something conservative relative to that, that will probably keep all - that still is a great number for us and a great result. And it, ideally, will keep any surprises on the positive side." For Cirrus the difference in iPhone unit sales represent the big change from December to March. Thus far in the December quarter, iPhone production is constraining sales. Again, we anticipate a small spillover into the March quarter. We are modeling a very modest unit growth from 51M to 55M YoY. Still a drop of 20M iPhones QoQ represents a revenue drop of 120M.

Additional comments from June's conference call indicate that in CY-March, a couple of new businesses will add noticeable revenue. They will begin production of ANC headsets (ASP averaged at $2.5 with the highest at $5) and a new mid-tier smart codec (ASP-$1+). We expect additional revenue between 10-20M. Unless Apple chooses to drop inventory in the March-17 quarter, we anticipate March revenue ranged between 400-430M.

We should note that at times Apple has reduced excess inventory during late December and/or during the March quarter. Cirrus' FY-16 was an example. Referencing our belief on inventory for FY-17, our calculations suggest that in the September quarter 2016 Cirrus received an additional 100M for building Apple's inventory or parts for 15M iPhones. Should Apple choose to drop their inventory in March, we would expect March guidance to drop an additional 50M. In essence, we believe that Apple began the September quarter down inventory with Cirrus for at least 5M units. This suggests that sometime between the months of January through June of 2017, Apple must either shed or sell inventory worth an additional 10M units. The represented revenue value of approximately 50M is not material, but we strongly believe that the quarter(s) in which any significant correction occurs will create a buying opportunity.

For FY-17

First, with respect to the cost side, the December quarterly contained a positive surprise. Total non-GAAP expenses were guided flat QoQ at 92M. Historically SG&A costs have followed revenue driven by bonuses. With the huge QoQ increase, we had expected a significant increase in SG&A costs.

Finally, concerning the fiscal year, we expect revenue for FY-17 listed by quarter of:

1st 260M (Act.)

2nd 430M (Act.)

3rd 520M (Est.)

4th 410M (Est.)

Margins for the first three quarters will average 48.5-49. Non-GAAP costs for FY-17 listed by quarter:

1st 87M (Act.)

2nd 92M (Act.)

3rd 92M (Est.)

4th 90M (Est.)

(Total 360M)

In the September shareholder letter, Cirrus commented on this year's tax rate. "We estimate that our worldwide effective tax rate in FY17 will range from 25 percent to 27 percent. The lower range versus our previous expectation of 27 percent to 29 percent reflects improved annual profitability being earned in foreign jurisdictions. Additional cash tax items thus far for FY-17 are 9M projected forward for a full year at 18M. Interest expenses will be approximately 2M. September also included a 4M acquisition charge, which appears to be a one-time expense. We expect total revenue to reach 1.6B or a 37% increase YoY with earnings of $4.6/share non-GAAP.