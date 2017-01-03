Oil Markets Daily - Oil Prices Start 2017 On A Sour Note

Oil (NYSEARCA:USO) trading for the last two and a half weeks were dull, and price volatility was largely absent as traders headed home for vacation. The start of 2017 presents a quick glimpse at the type of volatility we will see throughout the year. WTI started off on a bullish note surpassing $55 for the first time since 2015, but as the broader market fell, oil prices tumbled lower.

Click to enlarge

Source: Trading Economics

The bullish start for oil prices came as Kuwait, Oman, Saudi, and Iraq signaled lower export figures to customers for the month of Jan. Preliminary export volumes out of the OPEC nations signal that the production cut agreed upon in Vienna will follow through with Saudi Arabia leading the charge in export volume decline. Saudi has also signaled that they plan to raise oil prices to Asia for the month of February.

Historic OPEC compliance has been 70%, and most sell-side reports we read point to the 70% figure used to estimate global oil storage. As a result, the consensus expects global storage to be flat for the first half of 2017 with modest declines in the second half of 2017. The average consensus estimate has global oil storage rebalanced by the middle of 2018.

HFI Research's view has been in stark contrast with the consensus estimate and our latest 2017 oil markets outlook report to premium subscribers detail why our thinking is different. In our public articles, we have said that our expectation for 2017 is that global storage will be rebalanced by Q3 2017, and our analysis of the oil markets point to a much more bullish outlook for oil prices than the consensus target.

Despite the sour start for the oil markets in 2017, we remain very bullish oil prices. We are not however buying oil ETFs or oil futures. Instead, we are currently long Gear Energy (GXE.TO, OTC:GENGF) and Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN). We detailed our long Gear thesis here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GXE.TO, GENGF, REN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.