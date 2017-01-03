SigmaTron Q2 Update: Revenue Volatility Hurts Long-Term Prospects

That being said, as the shares are now accounting for part of the revenue risk, it might be that once the company starts shedding inventories, the price could appreciate.

When I first covered SGMA, I did not account properly for the risk of losing revenue and did not prioritize the ability to create shareholder value over relative valuation.

The share price reacted accordingly and I believe that most of the points in my long thesis are largely invalidated.

This semiconductor manufacturer reported yet another quarter that showcased revenue volatility, declining profitability and negative outlook as the management mentioned that in Q3 the company will be in a loss.

I initially covered SigmaTron (NASDAQ:SGMA) here. The latest quarterly update can be seen here.

My investment thesis was based on the following points:

While pressured on cost, the company was able to grow its revenue base rapidly and thus maintain a slim but stable profitability. With the advent of Internet of Things and the continuous need for PCBs, this is unlikely to change.

The stock is undervalued from both a relative and absolute point of view with a price to the tangible book being only 0.45, EV/EBITDA under 5 and P/E around 15. The NCAV of the company is also only 25% lower than the share price.

While the company lacks a precise catalyst, in the past the shares have surged twice without an underlying change in fundamentals. The most recent surge happened in 2014 and since then the company continued increasing its revenue, yet the share price declined.

I believe that my initial thesis did not properly account for the downside risk of loss of revenue and thus some of the points do not hold in the light of the past two quarterly results.

Share Price Reaction

As you can see, since my initial article in late July the share price has yet again lowered due to the negative results in Q2. I believe that share price action is reasonable given the fact that the company's revenue is seeing a further downturn. This will pressure the company's ability to maintain profitability and create shareholder value. This outlook is also supported by the management itself which noted that SGMA will most likely face a loss in Q3.

The challenges to shareholder value creation hold true more so when the key factors for free cash flow production are inventories and account receivables, which are so far steady or slightly increasing and the company has been increasing its indebtedness. Therefore, when SGMA will be able to slash the inventories and/or account receivables it will most likely use the proceeds to cut down on its debt as it did in the past. This is not a negative thing, but it will prevent the cash flow to transform into cash on the balance sheet and once this happens the revenue picture might again be adverse.

Therefore, I believe that while the stock might rebound from these levels in the next year or so (after the revenue rebounds) a more meaningful appreciation is not going to occur due to the underlying fundamentals. This is likely to hold in the future, unless there is a significant business shift (M&A etc.), but there are not many indications that this should occur anytime soon.

That being said, the company experienced irrational stock price movements in the past and so short-term investors/traders might benefit from holding SGMA at these levels as not only the share price could appreciate should there be a surprise in the next quarter, but also because the company is currently trading near its NCAV. While it is mainly consisting of inventories it might serve as a potential downside protection.

Volatile operational results

As mentioned, the main issue with the stock is that the revenue breakeven point is currently too high and thus it lacks meaningful operational leverage. Couple that with a slightly volatile revenue stream and you have razor thin margins as seen this quarter (the operating margin was 0.4%). This is not something that should come as a surprise when the company's historical revenue/margin relationship was the following,

I believe that I did not take this into account enough when I wrote about SGMA for the first time and that I was fixated on the continuous increases in backlog and revenue without pointing out that if the increases stop, there is not enough of 'obvious' valuation to backstop the decrease. I mentioned that the revenue increase offset the margin pressure, but that, of course, implies that the revenue needs to keep on increasing because otherwise this point is moot.

To be fair, the profitability in this quarter was affected by a one-off legal settlement regarding an employee of the company who sued it for alleged sexual harassment and retaliation by the company after she reported the alleged sexual harassment. The court ruled in favor of the company regarding the sexual harassment, but did not in the case of retaliation and therefore SGMA was ordered to pay $0.263 million. The operating margin would be 0.8% instead of 0.4%, but I do not feel that this would change the fact that the company is highly reliant on its revenue base increasing.

Cash Flow

While the recent results are in no way positive, the fact that the company maintains significant inventory levels and account receivables points to a potential payout in the future. Once the company will slash its position of these, the cash flow is likely to turn positive again as it did in the past.

The point here though is that once the company creates operational cash flow it might want to reduce debt with the proceeds and thus create minimal shareholder value, which also occurred in the past as seen below.

Valuation

I feel that one of my other weak points in the initial thesis was the way I looked at the valuation of the business. I used the tangible book and variety of relative ratios and these are of course not shielded away from the operational results. While tangible book could be an okay way to look at the downside of a stock, it is important to couple this with a more conservative measure such as NCAV.

I did mention in the initiating article that the stock is not trading at a significant premium to NCAV, but this was clearly not enough given the razor thin margins. Regarding the relative ratios, I just did not pay enough attention to the fact that the revenues might be at a cyclical high or that they might be pressured in the future.

All that being said, right now there could be potential for margin of safety if the loss in Q3 is not going to be significant as the stock is trading near its NCAV value as seen below.

One would probably need to discount some portions of its inventories, but generally speaking if one thinks that the revenue declines are not going to continue (as the management does not feel so as it hinted that six to twelve months from now orders should return), it could mean that the downside risk is now lower.

Conclusion

Under one of my articles on another semiconductor NSYS, which actually resembles SGMA in many ways, Seeking Alpha member 'Brendan Rose' mentioned the following;

EMS companies that have a record of not making much money tend to stay that way. Presumably because there's some problem that can't be easily fixed, i.e. a mismatch between the complexity and volume of what they're manufacturing, and their geography, scale, and scope. Moving or tripling in size isn't easy. The exceptions - the bad ones that turn good, and actually also the good ones that turn bad - tend to see reversion driven by large programs.

I feel that is what I currently think of SGMA. The underlying operations are going to jump around and while some years might be good, like FY2015, the others will be volatile and thus pressure the share price. Unless investors have an ultra long-term outlook for the business, which is of course running a risk of a change in underlying fundamentals, then I believe there is not much utility in holding SGMA as there could be better opportunities out there (such as LGL (NYSEMKT:LGL) a semiconductor that potentially still has a catalyst for share appreciation and fits the description of a reversion driven by new programs). In other words, the lack of catalyst in SGMA is the key here given the poor ability to generate cash flow.

That being said, I am going to keep a small position in SGMA given the fact that the management did announce a possible loss in Q3 and so the downside is unlikely to be larger for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGMA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.