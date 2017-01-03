Why A Short Squeeze In GoPro Isn't Worth Betting On

In less than three months, shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) have lost half their value. The stock currently sits right on its all-time low and support the same level provided last May while short interest currently registers in at over 32 percent. Meanwhile, as an added bonus, those seeking to profit from a potential spike resulting from short covering don't have to worry about earnings, and the bad news that will probably accompany it, for another month.

Nevertheless, before you jump into what on the outside may appear to be a sure thing, it's important to research just why that big short squeeze might not occur.

No Increase in Shorts: When a stock falters, it's easy to assume rising short interest had at least something to do with the drop. However, for GoPro, that assumption is far from reality. The current short interest of over 32 million shares is actually nearly identical to the level of short positions that controlled shares a year ago. In fact, short positions have even decreased by about 3.5 million since the end of October. Thus, the stock has fallen about 30 percent over the past two months while the short interest has declined almost 10 percent.

Fall in Price Has Been More Methodical: That 50 percent drop in share price in a mere three-month period is definitely severe and arguably overdone. Still, it pales in comparison to some of the other drops which have led to a rise in price once the selling has cooled. In fact, the stock dropped 50 percent in just two weeks last January. Shares dropped another 40 percent in a mere three weeks beginning last April. So while the opportunity for shares to post a modest climb is certainly there, the chance for a huge rise following a more prolonged and gradual downturn is slim.

Relative Strength Index Rising: GoPro's RSI currently stands at just over 30 and might be the biggest case for bulls arguing for a short term jump in price. However, that index stood at just 20 in mid-December. Consequently, those momentary pops in share price caused by short covering worked to not only catch some investors chasing, but also elevate this important index while offering buyers nothing in the way of actual gains.

Insiders Selling: If the future, via earnings reports, new products, or an attractive entry point have reason to entice investors, the company's insiders aren't buying into it. Of the almost 57,000 shares traded by insiders over the last three months, almost 50,000 have been sold. This despite the fact the downward spiral of the company's share price has leveled off to some extent since early November.

Overall, there is still hope for GoPro as a brand and company. Nevertheless, until the camera maker is able to provide some positives regarding its overall business model, any momentary spike in price is more an opportunity for bears than bulls.