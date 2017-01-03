Near Term Outlook

China is relying on an investment demand heavy, Solow type economic growth model. This type of growth model faces diminishing returns and overcapacity issues. The Chinese (NYSEARCA:FXI) (NYSEARCA:CNY) economy is going to continue slowing in the near term as it transitions to more of a consumer based and Romer type technological model. I believe this rebalancing will prove successful long term, but in the near term a slowing economy is going to be difficult for the authorities in China. Chinese exports are going to have to pick the slack for China in the interim as this rebalancing unfolds. This would involve a depreciating yuan, which I think is highly likely. It will be necessary for the yuan to depreciate boosting net exports' positive effect of GDP.

Click to enlarge

Chinese corporate debt is at 170% of GDP compared to approximately 30% in the United States (NYSEARCA:SPY). If the Chinese economy slows, defaults and non performing loans, will rise putting a strain on bank capital ratios. Lower rates in China are also likely in response to heightened financial market concerns and an economic slowdown. The PBOC will be careful lowering rates because too much of a currency depreciation is financial risk, though it would be positive for export competitiveness. Too sharp of a yuan depreciation would lead to massive capital outflows from China, and a higher burden of USD denominated debt. Lower rates are currency negative and higher rates are currency positive.

Financial and economic concerns in China, which I think are manageable, will nonetheless become an emphasis in the market. The PBOC will do what it must and will likely allow the yuan to depreciate by lowering rates. A banking system recap will be necessary as defaults rise in China. There is a high level of dollar denominated corporate debt in China and an appreciating dollar could be the spark that sets off a wave of corporate debt defaults and downgrades. Again, Chinese corporate debt is at 170% of GDP. Many corporate loans are used to pay off existing debt at zombie SOE's. China's 2016 economic and financial semblance of stability is really unsustainable.

There will likely be global USD dollar shortages as the Fed raises rates. Higher yields in the U.S. are a major tailwind for the USD especially as many other central banks are easing. I believe the Fed will look through concerns in emerging markets (NYSEARCA:EEM) if the U.S. economy improves. China concerns will not hold the Fed back and I believe the Fed will look after the United States and focus on domestic labor markets, growth and prices. At some point the Fed may initiate swap lines for U.S. dollars to help alleviate a shortage of the USD.

The easing by the Bank of Japan and ECB are still in full and may be expanded. This would lead to downward pressure on the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) and yen (NYSEARCA:DXJ) (NYSEARCA:FXY) and an appreciation of the U.S. dollar index. There are negative effects of the U.S. dollar appreciating on emerging market and commodity economies. I expect the USD to continue appreciating, China financial concerns to heighten and inflationary expectations to pull back. The commodity, oil (NYSEARCA:USO) and precious metals sectors (NYSEARCA:GLD) (NYSEARCA:SLV) (NYSEARCA:GDX) (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) (NYSEARCA:DUST) are likely to decline as the Fed moves and real interest rates rise. An important factor is a resilient and improving U.S. economy with the Fed in a gradual tightening cycle. It's going to be a surprise that the Fed looks through the economic and financial restructuring or reset in China and continues raising rates likely twice in 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DUST.

