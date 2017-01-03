Taking Advantage Of Premium/Discount Reversion In Your Portfolio (Without Shorting)

It is also possible to benefit from premium/discount reversion without the need for shorting.

Long-time followers will know that I am a big fan of premium/discount mean reversion in CEFs, an academically validated concept. Based on this phenomenon, a CEF arbitrage trade can be envisaged whereby one goes long with a CEF that is temporarily undervalued, while going short a similar CEF that is temporarily overvalued. Over the last six months, the Cambridge Income Laboratory has successfully executed 8 out of 8 CEF arbitrage trades, giving annualized profits often in excess of 50%.

How about investors who are not interested in arbitrage or shorting? Can they also take advantage of premium/discount mean reversion? The answer is yes! What a long-only CEF investor could do is to rotate between a set of CEFs that they are comfortable with owning as long-term holds, depending on their relative undervaluation or overvaluation.

To illustrate this, I will take examples from the Cambridge Income Laboratory Portfolio, a high-income ETF/CEF portfolio that is designed to target an 8% yield when fully invested. This is not intended to be simply a pat-on-the-back exercise, but to illustrate that by using data freely available online, any investor could take advantage of premium/discount reversion to add valuable percentage points of performance a year to his portfolio.

1. The Miller/Howard High Income Equity CEF (NYSE:HIE)

The Cambridge Income Portfolio was incepted on July 1st, 2016 with a 5% allocation to HIE, which had at the time a discount of -8.70%. HIE is a domestic equity fund that seeks high current income by emphasizing sectors such as REITs, MLPs, and utilities. I wrote at the time:

The fixed liquidation date (Nov. 2024) of this CEF means that the price will trend towards NAV with time, giving a "free" alpha, of sorts. [Jul. 1st, 2016]

Little did I know at the time that the discount would revert towards NAV in a matter of months rather than years! Only one month later, HIE's discount had contracted from -8.70% to about -3%.

During that time, HIE outpaced CEFs as a group, as represented by the YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY). This made HIE relatively expensive:

HIE's current 1-year z-score is 2.00, indicating that it is significantly more expensive than it has been on a recent historical basis. [Aug. 3rd, 2016]

I sold HIE with an +8.24% total return in 32 days, good for an annualized profit of 94%. The chart below reveals that I had missed cashing in on an even higher profit of 11%. Oh well!

[Note that the total return values shown by YCharts do not correspond exactly with my own values because [i] my trades were usually made intraday (and were posted to the subscriber chat in real-time) and [ii] YCharts shows the effects of reinvested dividends whereas I retained mine in cash.]

2. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE:EOS)

What did I replace HIE in the Portfolio with? After selling HIE, I wrote:

I've replaced this fund with EOS. EOS has a current 1-year z-score of -1.00, indicating that is slightly cheaper than its recent historical average. [Aug. 3rd, 2016]

I purchased EOS, a domestic option-income fund, at a -7.57% discount. By luck or design, I managed to pick the local bottom in the discount chart of EOS!

On mid-September, I sold EOS with a +1.48% total return in 41 days (annualized 13%). As I explained:

Why am I now selling EOS? For the same reason that I sold HIE. When I purchased EOS it was selling at a -7.6% discount and a -1.00 z-score. Today, its discount is -3.9% and its z-score is +2.10. In other words, our position in EOS gained about 3% "for free" in 1.5 months, again due to discount contraction. Thus, by selling EOS now, we are locking in the capital gains afforded by this change in premium/discount value. [Sep. 16th, 2016]

A total return of +1.48% is not great, but consider that two benchmark ETFs actually did even worse: the SPDR S&P500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) (-1.08%) and the PowerShares S&P 500 BuyWrite Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PBP) (-0.05%). Thus, premium/discount mean reversion allowed my position in EOS to not only avoid losses during this time period, but even escape with a small profit! HIE, the fund that sold and replaced with EOS, struggled (-2.20%) during that time period.

3. The Reaves Utility Income (NYSEMKT:UTG)

After selling EOS, I replaced the position with UTG, a domestic utilities CEF:

I have put the dollars from the sale of EOS into UTG. UTG is a utilities CEF, one of the best of its class. The attractive thing about the fund right now is its decently high discount of -8.9% and its 1-year z-score of -1.12, meaning that it is relatively undervalued compared to its recent history. Of course, EOS is a general equity fund and UTG is a utilities fund, so I am exposing myself to additional sector risks - the foremost of which is the threat of rising interest rates providing a headwind for utilities stocks. [Sep. 13th, 2016]

This mean reversion took a bit longer to play out, but it eventually did:

A few days ago, I sold UTG with a +8.31% total return over 107 days (annualized 28%). As I explained:

We can see from the chart below that UTG's discount had contracted to 52-week high of about -4.5%, making this a great selling opportunity. As the fund was purchased at a discount of -9%, this means that the position gained about 4.5 percentage points of alpha "for free". [Dec. 29th, 2016]

Over this time period, UTG (+5.08%) greatly outperformed its benchmark, the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) (-0.89%). Moreover, EOS, the fund that I had sold to replace with UTG, actually declined by -4.21% over this time period. Mean reversion strikes again!

Taking stock of the situation

In summary, the Portfolio was incepted in July with HIE, which was swapped for EOS in early August, traded for UTG in mid-September, which was then finally sold a few days ago. With total returns of +8.24%, +1.48% and +8.31% for the three individual trades, my single initial position actually exhibited a compounded total return of +18.97%!

This return was much better than had I simply buy-and-held any of the three funds over the past 6 months:

HIE: +8.44%

EOS: +2.70%

UTG: +1.05%

Average: +4.06%

Additionally, the +18.97% return of the position was also better than SPY (+7.65%) and YYY (+4.22%).

On the 6-month total return chart below I've marked the trades for HIE, EOS and UTG using colored lines that mark the start and end dates for each CEF.

The 6-month return values are also presented in a bar chart below:

In conclusion, this article is but one example of how investors can profit from premium/discount mean reversion without the need for arbitrade trades or shorting. Even if the discounts of three funds (HIE, EOS, UTG) did not revert immediately, I was comfortable with holding any of them long-term. However, the fact that their discounts reverted so rapidly allowed us to sell the CEFs for quick profits. I have to admit that I was pleasantly surprised at this result as I had not expected the mean reversion to take place so quickly, and so I guess I was lucky in that regard. However, the important takeaway here is that by buying into funds at large discounts and (negative) z-scores, you are enabling the possibility of capitalizing from premium/discount reversion should it occur. The Chemist's CEF Report (latest edition here) provides a monthly report of CEFs trading at large discounts or z-scores, and may be useful for investors who wish to profit from premium/discount reversion.

