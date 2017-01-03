My Current View Of The S&P 500 Index - January 2017 Edition

The New Year is full of prognosticators stating what the markets will bring this year. Some say that the market as measured by the SP 500 will continue to move higher. Others believe that a correction will take place. Others have predicted a bear market will take hold. Who knows?

Regardless of whether or not it is a New Year, what I want is a method that allows me to be in the market when it is trending higher and puts me in cash when the market is trending lower. Enter my moving average cross over method. This method uses monthly price data combined with a 6 month and a 10 month exponential moving average to determine when I should buy or sell. When the 6 month moving average crosses above the 10 month moving average that indicates a buy signal. I call this being in bullish alignment. A sell signal occurs when the 6 month moving average crosses below the 10 month moving average. I call this being in bearish alignment. I use this method to manage my retirement fund which allows me to invest in the ETFs of SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), iShares Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM), iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EFA), and iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGG). This method however, can be used on any ETF or stock index.

Chart 1 below shows a long term monthly chart of the SP 500 index. You can see that my method has generated some timely entry and exit signals. This method doesn't work all of time. Sometimes it has generated false signals known as whipsaws that are very frustrating. A whipsaw is when a buy signal is given in one month and then next month a sell signal is given. This causes me to buy at a high price and then turn around and sell at a low price. This recently happened to me concerning the EFA.

Chart 1 - SP 500 Index with 6 and 10 Month Exponential Moving Averages

Currently, my retirement assets are allocated as follows. I have 10% of my funds in AGG, 40 % invested in SPY, and 50% in IWM. Charts 2, 3, and 4 show that each of those ETFs are currently in bullish alignment.

Chart 2 - AGG Monthly Chart

Chart 2 shows that AGG is barely in bullish alignment. The 6 month moving average is just above the 10 month moving average. However, AGG did gain 0.25% in December, 2016.

Chart 3 below shows the monthly chart of SPY where 40% of my funds are allocated. SPY had a great month rising over 2% and appears to be in a strong uptrend.

Chart 3 - SPY Monthly Chart

Chart 4 below shows the small cap ETF, IWM. It too had a great month rising 2.88%. Both SPY and IWM closed the year at monthly highs.

Chart 4 - IWM Monthly Chart

Chart 5 below shows why I have more money allocated to IWM versus SPY. IWM has more relative strength compared to SPY. The relative strength chart shows that IWM has been outperforming SPY since the beginning of 2016. In December, 2016 IWM outperformed SPY by 0.84%. As long as this trend continues I will allocate a higher portion of my retirement assets to IWM compared to SPY.

Chart 5 - IWM:SPY Relative Strength Chart

One of the reasons that I like to use charts or technical analysis in investing is because price shows all of the relevant information that people are using to make investment decisions. In Dr. Alexander Elder's book, Trading For A Living, Elder states that price reflects the net aggregate opinion of all market participants; the longs, the shorts, and the people who are on the investment sideline. Price charts reflect company revenues, earnings, share buybacks, industry cycles, Federal Reserve decisions, etc. All known information is reflected in the price chart. If things change drastically over the next month it will be observable in the charts and I will respond accordingly.

In summary, regardless of what the prognosticators say about the market, I have found it useful to use my moving average cross over system to decide when to buy and sell. This method, while not being perfect, has shown that it has provided excellent buy and sell signals in the past. My moving average cross over method is designed to keep my retirement money invested in the market when there is a positive long term trend underway. Conversely, my method is designed to get me out of the market so I can avoid major losses. My retirement assets are precious. At my age, my number one goal with my retirement funds is capital preservation. Younger people with 20 or 30 years of employment ahead of them can perhaps overcome major market losses like those that occurred in 2000 - 2002 and 2007 - 2009. I don't want to try to overcome major market losses. I instead try to avoid being in the market when my method suggests that a major market correction in probable.

What does 2017 hold for investors? I don't know the answer to that but my method has me long the market at this time. Happy New Year everyone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGG, SPY, IWM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.