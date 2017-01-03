Is Bank Of America An Undercover Income Play?

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares finished 2016 with a strong performance - BAC up ~30% and the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) up only ~6% over the last two months of the year - because the market started to bake in expectations that we will be entering a rising rate environment in the near future. Remember, BAC is widely viewed as the bank that will benefit the most from interest rate hikes.

In addition to the benefits of a rising rate environment, many pundits are predicting that the President-elect's anticipated policies will positively impact the economy and improve the business prospects of the large financial institutions, including Bank of America. This bank has several long-term catalyst in place - rising rate environment, regulatory reform, expense management - but, in my opinion, the fact that BAC is an income play is the main reason for investors to stay the course.

Is BAC A Dividend Growth Story?

There is a lot to like about this bank at today's price but the real reason to hold onto your BAC shares are the prospects for the bank to be able to significantly grow its dividend in the years ahead. BAC currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.075, which translates into an annual yield of slightly above 1%. This low yield is well-below the average yield of the bank's peer group [JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)].

More importantly, BAC has a payout ratio [ttm] that is well-below the average payout ratio [ttm] of the same peer group.

This graph shows that BAC has room to grow its dividend based on trailing earnings, but let's take moment to look into the future. Based on forward earnings estimates, BAC still has a below-average payout ratio.

Dividend 2017E 2018E BAC $0.30 $1.46 $1.64 Estimated Payout Ratio 21% 18% JPM $1.92 $5.89 $6.45 Estimated Payout Ratio 33% 30% C $0.64 $4.70 $5.18 Estimated Payout Ratio 14% 12% WFC $1.52 $4.03 $4.15 Estimated Payout Ratio 38% 37% Averages 26% 24% Click to enlarge

No matter how you slice it, BAC is in a position to greatly grow its dividend over the next few years if the bank is able to pass future regulatory stress test submissions (this is not a given based on the bank's past results). For example, BAC will be paying a $0.38 and $0.40 dividend in 2017 and 2018, respectively, if the bank had an average payout ratio. However, let's not forget that the 2016 earnings estimates were lowered several times throughout the prior year, so there is a real possibility that the 2017 [and 2018] earnings estimates will be ratcheted up over the next few quarters, especially if Mr. Trump's policies are as impactful as many analysts are anticipating. Therefore, BAC's dividend growth prospects may be even more promising than what this analysis shows.

By simply playing catch up, BAC has the potential to significantly increase its dividend through 2018. Moreover, I believe that these banks will have payout ratios well-above 30% in the years ahead so long-term investors should expect to receive a lot more money on a quarterly basis in a few short years.

Bottom Line

This analysis shows that BAC's dividend has the potential to trend from the lower left to the upper right by the bank simply playing catch up to its peers, with the exception of the outlier --Citigroup. This should be encouraging news for the investors that plan to hold onto BAC shares for the next three-to-five years.

Bank of America has been able to report improving earnings since mid-2015 and the market has only recently rewarded BAC shareholders with a rising stock price, but, in my opinion, there is a lot more room for shares to run if 2017 plays out as management is predicting. As I described in "BAC: Buy Regardless Of Dec. Rate Hike", which was published before the December 2016 interest rate hike, this bank's stock price will increase in value whether or not the U.S. enters a rising rate environment (i.e. the catalyst that management has no control over).

It is hard, or should I say impossible, to predict exactly where BAC's dividend will be in 2017 or 2018, but I believe that the analysis in this article shows that the bank has a real opportunity to be paying a quarterly dividend that is a lot higher than $0.075 over the next two years. Bank of America is a long-term income play with a kicker --still trading an attractive valuation when compared to peers (see article linked above). Therefore, in my opinion, long-term investors should treat any significant dips as buying opportunities.

Full Disclosure: I hold a sizeable BAC (stock and warrants) position in my R.I.P. Portfolio.

