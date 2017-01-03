Republicans Could Send The Economy Into Depression

Trump ran his campaign with the promise to repeal Obamacare. You can profit on this binary outcome.

Healthcare has been the worst performing sector of the SPDR S&P Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) for 2016 and it will likely remain pressured for the rest of 2017 as both Republicans and Democrats continue to put a mea culpa on pharmaceutical companies. We further believe the SPY will be unable to break the $235 level without healthcare significantly rallying and risks are higher to the downside on the S&P. The best case scenario for stocks in 2017 is a quick tax reform that cuts taxes and an immediate replace to Obamacare that becomes effective January 1st, 2018.

If Republicans follow through with their promise to repeal Obamacare but fail to replace it expect the Healthcare sector in general to go down as many millions of America lose insurance coverage. Though few people talk about it repealing Obamacare without a viable replacement could prove to be a black swan event for 2017 just like oil was in 2016 and drag all of the S&P into a bear market. Except oil prices just took a couple of months to stabilize while a healthcare reform could drag for years. Investors should carefully position themselves on stocks with lower than average valuations. Over the next decade healthcare costs will continue to soar as 10,000 Americans reach age 65 per day. But just like oil, timing is everything. Just because long term demand is intact that doesn't mean short term healthcare stocks can't enter into a bear market.

Investors should at all times remember that healthcare represents 17.8 of GDP in the economy and just the slightest contraction in this sector could send the entire economy into recession or perhaps even depression because of the contagion effect. Republicans should be really careful on what they wish for. With central banks pulling out of quantitative easing, the strong dollar, the sell-off on bonds, conditions are ripe for a black swan event and you can always count on politicians for that. Let's look at some of the scenarios:

Obamacare is repealed but not replaced

This would be the worst case scenario. Everybody is a loser except for insurance companies. Bankruptcies would plague the highly leveraged space and effects would be felt by across the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM), SPDR financial ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) and a bear market on the SPDR healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV). You would have a combination of outrage against price increases, federal investigations into pricing, possible price controls, a drop in capital spending, layoffs, bond defaults, etc. This scenario could make the whole economy go into recession.

Hospitals are surely to get hammered if Obamacare is repealed. Take for example Tenet Healthcare Systems and Community Health Systems (NYSE:THC). One drop 40% and the other 25% after the election and both are down more than 50% from their 52 week high.

Source StockCharts.com

Hospitals are fretting over the prospect of having to provide urgent care to uninsured people without the certainty of getting paid. Should Obamacare were to be repealed and replaced without provisions of any type of government assistance to pay for the uninsured expect many hospitals going out of business and further consolidation on the space.

Insurers would rally as healthcare marketplaces are banned and they become more profitable with less regulation over them. Specially if they let insurance companies turn away sick patients.

Pharmaceutical benefit managers would see their customer base shrink and rebates paid back to them drop significantly.

Pharmaceuticals companies and generics would suffer as many millions would lose insurance. These would lead to people stopping treatments when possible, seeking cheaper alternatives when possible, or outright not being able to afford care.

Obamacare is replaced or patched

Republicans want to replace it even though the replacement might be years down the road. If Obamacare would immediately were to be replaced this would be the best scenario for healthcare stocks in 2017. A relief rally would happen and we expect healthcare stocks and biotech to catch up with the rest of the market and rally up to 20%. The SPDR Healthcare ETF would break its resistance at $75 and likely extend all the way to $82.

Obamacare is repealed far into the future

There's speculation Obamacare could be repealed 3 years into the future giving lawmakers enough time to come with a viable solution. These scenario would probably allow healthcare companies to rally but they probably would fail to break into new highs. Institutional investors won't commit sufficient capital into the sector without enough certainty of where the opportunities exist.

We believe under this scenario significant consolidation will exist particularly in the generics market. We expect companies like Endo International (ENDP), Horizon Pharma (HZNP), Akorn (AKRX), Valeant (VRX), or Lannett Company (LCI) to be either acquired or merge between them to survive the current environment.

We expect Valeant to divest Salix pharmaceuticals during 2017 for a price of $13 billion and create a short term opportunity for a rally. Since it was the worst performer of the last 18 months losing over 85b in market cap we expect a rally of 73% over the next few months as their recent 45% increase in active research and development programs starts to pay off.

Conclusion

Overall we recommend investors to allocate less than 10% of their investing capital to the healthcare sector during 2017 and to remain opportunistic with their money. Keep an eye on political developments as volatility will surely pick up in 2017 and provide traders with great opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.