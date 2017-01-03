Will Cryptocurrencies Improve Financial Ethics?

But corruption is part of our DNA. We will never escape it.

Certainly, an angry public is in search of some solution to banker misbehavior.

We have met the enemy and he is us.

-- Walt Kelly

Cryptocurrencies became important to understanding finance last year. These new forms of electronic money, based on Satoshi Nakamura's economic contribution to the existing distributed ledger (NYSE:DL) technology, promised to revolutionize finance. Perhaps they will succeed. But 2016 brought a series of developments that suggest much of the promised change is hype.

There are two kinds of promised contributions made by the cryptocurrencies:

reductions in the cost of transactions of all sorts - from cross-border remittances to exchange-trading, to central bank monetary policy operations. An end to ethical concerns - the baggage humans bring to what, in the mind of certain cryptocurrency mavens, should be the well-oiled financial market machine.

The cryptocurrencies will deliver on the first promise, given time. But the second is a forlorn hope. Events in 2016 showed the truth of that.

What does DL do? Without getting into the weeds, cryptocurrencies certainly deliver this:

the ability to conduct financial transfers without an intermediating financial institution, a record of the history of every electronic coin in existence, a self-financing method of preventing hacks.

DL technology has been around for a while, preceding the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. But Bitcoin woke old-line finance from its blissful oligopolistic sleep. Out of fear of the threat cryptocurrencies present to the banks' transactions oligopoly, the banks entered the competitive arena of DL technology.

Taking the well-worn path banks follow into any new technology, the banks have provided financing for several consortiums such as startups R3 and Digital Asset Holdings. Both commercial banks and central banks have shown interest in earlier versions of DL technology that do not use the cryptocurrencies' self-financing property. The financial institutions have walked DL technology back from its ground-breaking economic dimension, thus preserving the need for financial institution intermediation.

All of this is for the better. Whether within the cosseted protection of bank-erected firewalls, or using the paradigm-breaking self-financing hacker protection of the cryptocurrencies, the costs of financial transactions are destined to fall substantially in coming years.

But 2016 has taught us that the concept of a world ruled by corruption-free code is nonsense. A financial system can encourage or discourage ethical human behavior. But all possible financial systems are produced by humans, and thus must include legal deterrence of human corruption in its workings. That is what we learned in 2016.

The negative developments in the cryptocurrency space promise stronger performance, relatively speaking, in 2017, for the banking sector. Since the cryptocurrencies are the primary source of pressure on banks to reduce transactions costs, relief from this pressure enables the banks to slow the pace of their own cost reduction measures, extending the life and value of the banks' oligopolies in remittances, payments and exchange trading.

Are cryptocurrency developers different from bank senior executives?

Yes. The world treats misbehaving senior bank executives too kindly. Their banks' misdeeds during the Crisis, ultimately senior management responsibility, brought these managers little pain. But senior cryptocurrency executives seem, amazingly, to benefit from their misdeeds. This failing cannot be left to stand.

Bad behavior by bank executives. My recent article opposing the Volcker Rule inspired comments to this effect: The Volcker Rule (or any regulation that reduces bank profitability) is a good idea because it will punish the senior bank executives who escaped jail terms following the banks' Financial Crisis misdeeds. I reject that contention.

Yes, too-big-to-fail (TBTF) bank senior executives never go to jail. Their "tethered goats," junior traders, brokers and the like, the kind who join chat rooms with their peers to crow about their errant behavior, are inevitably the meat the regulators feed upon.

Yet TBTF CEOs sometimes pay a price. Many bank senior executives experienced job interruptus following the Crisis, the important exceptions being Lloyd Blankfein of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and John Stumpf of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). Notably, these are the three US TBTF banks that did not receive federal funds in the wake of the Crisis.

In other words, bank executives were rewarded or punished for their companies' financial performance, not these companies' ethical performance. Moreover, job interruptus at a senior level comes with a parting kiss - deferred bonuses and the like, in the tens of millions.

Bad behavior of cryptocurrency executives. But tethered goats are not unique to the banking business. In fact, the whole "tethered goat" phenomenon is replicated everywhere and always. It is at work within Ethereum following the DAO hack, the greatest setback of the year to the growth of DL technology during 2016.

To date, no legal penalties have been passed out. But the only mea culpa that I have learned of, to date, was that of Christoph Jentzsch, the founder of Slock.it, here. However, Jentsch and other Slock.It employees show little awareness of their culpability. The mantra is "All investor funds were returned." Right. The entire cryptocurrency, Ethereum, was split into two parts, Ethereum and Ethereum Classic. The dollar value of Ethereum has fallen through the floor.

The developers of Slock.It apparently have not yet realized that they are the tethered goats of the DAO Crisis. But the bigger mistakes of the DAO hack were made by bigger players. The Ethereum foundation deserves most of the responsibility for the disaster.

The factor that led the DAO disease to infect the parent, Ethereum, was a decision of the Ethereum Foundation, Ethereum's leadership. Ethereum created the DAO within its source code, rather than allowing it to run as an app. Then, the Ethereum foundation, without enforcement powers, tried, and failed, to alter the Ethereum code again, hoping to return investor funds. This failed due to a revolt among Ethereum users.

Ethereum itself has no legal existence. Slock.It, on the other hand, is incorporated in Switzerland. Thus, the likelihood is that Slock.It executives, not those of Ethereum, will find themselves in the legal crosshairs.

Conclusion.

Over the past year, interest in DL technology exploded. The VC money went mostly to finance the banks' DL activities. But the importance of the target use of Bitcoin, as an alternative to money and the established payment system, far surpasses the importance of the other, tamer, applications attracting money in 2016. DL technology, the basic underlying tech upon which Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum; and the more recent developments of DL technology, is based - applications of DL by financial institutions and exchanges -moved too quickly in 2016.

Ethereum paid dearly for this overreach. The DAO hack was the disastrous center of attention. Successful innovation is not the product of the effort of the socially dysfunctional geniuses in lab coats of the popular imagination. Successful innovation requires assistance from boring people like accountants and lawyers, who are there to warn socially dysfunctional geniuses of the social and legal conventions that they may be violating. "Geniuses in jail" has a pleasant, alliterative, ring: but this is an undesirable outcome of innovative effort.

The DAO hack, and Ethereum's stumbling, bumbling, aftermath; exposed the basic flaw of the cryptocurrency development community. Aware of its strength, the destructive creativity it embodies - the capacity to rip apart the transactions side of finance, replacing it with something more efficient at a fraction of the cost - Ethereum's developers neglected centuries of law and regulation designed to protect the public from abuse of the incredible power that financial innovation unleashes.

