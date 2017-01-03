Macau Revenue Rebound Could Save Casino Stocks

The New Year has passed, and the search for viable investment opportunities in equities has begun as investors face indices at all-time highs and rising bond yields. With the price-to-earnings ratio of the S&P 500 slowly rising, finding undervalued stocks has become one of the more important goals for investors in the overvalued market. Three companies that could see strong revenue growth in 2017 are Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) all of which have exposure to the gaming industry in Macau which may be recovering.

Data from Macau's Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau showed that revenue from "games of fortune" in the city grew year over year for the fifth month in a row. These five months came after two quarters of contraction after the industry experienced headwinds from the downturn caused by widespread corruption. According the Bloomberg, the authorities have increased "its oversight of gambling" prompting WYNN and LVS to reopen some of their locations. Most analysts see a revenue recovery that is more gradual than its initial spike, but any rebound will be beneficial to the lagging casino and resort industry.

From Macau's Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau

Not only do we see Macau's gaming revenues on the rise, but overall economic growth has recovered from its short period of contraction. Bloomberg reported that third quarter GDP growth was about 4 percent, a pleasant positive surprise after falling the two quarters before. With these two indicators moving up in tandem, companies like LVS, WYNN, and MGM should become more hopeful of revenue in their subsidiaries located in the Chinese gambling giant. All three companies will be set to make the most of the rebound as they all have new luxury hotels that have opened or are set to open in 2017.

In LVS's last conference call, the effects of the gaming revenue recovery were already noticeable with the opening of their newest resort, the Parisian Macau, deemed "a smashing success." The Parisian's EBITDA for the first 18 days averaged $1.1 million with an average daily visitor count of about 40,000. Management also noted that there was "no noticeable cannibalization at our existing properties after the opening of the Parisian." The addition of this asset bolsters LVS's strong Macao portfolio in the Cotai Strip, one of the busiest areas of the city. The new hotel helped push the LVS Macau segment's revenue to a 15 percent year over year gain and a 29 percent quarter over quarter gain. These numbers are very impressive and bode well for a healthy fourth quarter report to come later in January.

Wynn Palace, the newest asset in Wynn's Macau portfolio, opened earlier this year before WYNN's third quarter earnings were released. Some initial concerns about the properties placement were voiced citing problems with "barricades and construction blockades" from neighboring worksites. Despite these issues, volume at the resort, "increased sequentially from September to October by about 20%, which was in line with the market that also increased from September to October by around 19%." The Wynn Palace's troubles could hinder its potential for new growth as MGM and LVS have already demonstrated their aggressive strategies by developing the Cotai Strip with their own new resorts.

MGM's China Holdings have felt the swift crash in gambling revenue more than most of its peers as its revenues fell over 22 percent from June 2015 to June 2016. Like WYNN and LVS, the company has taken to developing its holdings along the Cotai Strip in an effort to bolster its Macau portfolio. In the third quarter conference call, management asserted its focus on, "the Macau market, Hong Kong, and then expanding that reach into China" as avenues to growth in upcoming quarters. While MGM has not new properties opening, it doesn't seem worried about fighting for market share amongst the new of the Wynn Palace and the Parisian. Overall, MGM sees a more bullish Macau market in 2017. However, with no new properties being introduced during the more acute periods of the recovery, the tailwinds for MGM might be weaker than its peers.

With a bullish Macau trend new resorts opened in late 2016 and opening in 2017, investors should focus on choosing which casino stock would be the best pick. All three have price-to-earnings ratios above the industry average, but LVS, at 26x, looks to be the best buy based on this metric (MGM at 57x, WYNN at 41x). In addition to being a better value, its newest Macau asset looks to hold the most potential for growth in an industry that has been rebounding for the past five months. WYNN's new property may be too complicated in the short-run and might drag on earnings for a quarter or two. MGM has a focus on Macau, but its lack of new assets could hinder its ability to capture market share. While it's necessary to mention the competition, one should remember, "a rising tide lifts all boats." If a broad-based recovery in Macau is robust enough, all three stocks could make a bullish run. For that reason, it might also be worth buying into Market Vectors-Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK) which has exposure to LVS (8.8 percent), MGM (7.6 percent), and WYNN (2.8 percent).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BJK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.