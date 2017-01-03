Noodles: Any Hope For A Rebound In 2017?

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) is one of the worst IPOs from the last few years. The restaurant chain offered so much promise when going public back in 2013, yet life in the public markets has been nothing but a disaster with the stock ranking as one of the biggest losers in 2016 amongst Russell 2000 stocks.

At around $4, Noodles is only worth a meager $114 million after the stock was originally valued at more than 10x that level. The question now is whether the company can successfully simplify the menu and improve operations knowing that limited improvements could have a meaningful bump in the stock price.

One only needs to look at historical earnings data to quickly understand why a restaurant concept headed towards $500 million in annual revenues is only worth $114 million. A history of missing analyst estimates leaves the market with a serious lack of confidence in Noodles.

Amazingly, over 12 quarterly reports since going public, the company has yet to report an EPS beat. For Q3, the company actually beat revenue estimates for only the second time in public history.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings page

Not surprisingly, all of these misses have led to a more important downwards trend in the actual results. Noodles has gone from reporting quarterly profits typically over $0.10 per share to now losing money. Revenues have constantly grown due to adding new locations, but lately comp sales have turned negative.

An opportunity exists with new initiatives in simplifying the menu that includes removing sandwiches from the list. Other programs such as seamless pickup to encourage online ordering and a rewards program could help tip comp sales back towards growth.

On the flip side, the discussions surrounding the underperforming restaurants are disappointing. Options like possible closures and refranchising stores don't appear made from strength. Neither options support of long-term growth and a rebound in the value of the stock.

On a valuation standpoint, Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was an equally disappointing IPO from 2013. Yet, this sandwich concept has seen the stock stabilize at a significantly higher P/S multiple due to more consistent results. Even troubled Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) group hasn't seen the multiple dip anywhere close to where Noodles trades at a meager 0.23x sales estimates.

NDLS PS Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that Noodles has significant upside if the new initiatives take hold. Any signs the new plans are working will first show up in quarterly results that actually exceed estimates. When that happens and signs show that the company can improve on those numbers, snap up the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.