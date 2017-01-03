Starbucks: My Mixed Feelings On The Stock

I have been bearish on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) for the short-term and will continue to be bearish on the stock till at least January by being long put options at $55 for January. However, for the long-term outlook on the company I am bullish as I purchased a block of shares in late November. Just because I may be bearish for the short-term it doesn't detract from my long-term view. The dollar strength is what is contributing to my short-term bearishness for now but I believe future earnings will be great. Nevertheless, it is always important to remain vigilant in doing homework on the stocks one owns in their portfolio to see what else is happening.

Much has been written about the hubbub of CEO Howard Schultz stepping down from the CEO role come on April 3 rd. Mr. Schultz will hand the baton off to current COO Kevin Johnson and will be the executive chairman as of the same date. Mr. Schultz will have his plate full still with the expansion of the Reserve Roasteries concept throughout the world. I was actually in Seattle last week and decided to take a stroll on over to the Capitol Hill district to scope out the scene. It is actually a pretty cool setup on the edge of the residential district and downtown but far enough from downtown that it doesn't have the hustle and bustle of the city around it.

I walked in and got the feel that it wanted to be kind of like a craft brewery where people can sit there for hours and enjoy a few cold brews, but in this case it would be a hot brew. But if that is the idea the concept is trying to capture I don't know if it will work, because realistically you can't have several coffees in one sitting like you can with a beer. Well, I suppose you can but you will never go to sleep that night. I was only able to scope out the scene in the morning time and it seemed like the seating area was a very large square footage for the amount of people that were there at that hour. I believe the concept can work in high pedestrian traffic areas like Manhattan, Shanghai, or Tokyo where the other three locations are set to open, but the concept in Seattle wasn't may not have been placed in the greatest location. Investors will have to see, I have no doubt that Mr. Schultz knows what he is doing.

Aside from the Reserve push the company is going forward with, the changing of the guard comes at a time when the company needs to become more technically savvy to increase margins. Mr. Kevin Johnson has a broad background in the technology industry which is the specific reason why Mr. Schultz selected him as the successor, to take Starbucks into the digital age.

The transition to Mr. Johnson should happen seamlessly as he has been the COO at the company for quite some time now and has his fingerprints on the digital strategy already. From an operational perspective the transition is going to happen at a time where earnings growth is expected to be robust but as the dollar is strengthening. It might be that the strong dollar may decrease the translation of foreign transactions, but if the American consumer is gaining on their wages then perhaps the average selling amount can increase and the US can pick up the rest of the currency related global sales slack.

Shortly after the announcement of the new leader in the coffee world, Starbucks held its Investor Day conference. This is the event where the company highlighted its operational strategy, reiterated the Reserve concept for growth, and calmed the nerves of investors in relation to the transition of power. Management is targeting 10% revenue growth over the next five years along with 15% to 20% earnings growth and mid-single digit comp store sales growth. 12,000 stores will be opened globally by the end of 2021 with nearly half of them coming from China.

Mr. Schultz stated that the company is still in the early days of growth trajectory, obviously that is music to everybody's ears, but I still expect short-term headwinds to overcome the stock. With the company attempting to open 12,000 stores by 2021 one would imagine that cannibalization should occur but Mr. Schulz does not believe that will be the case. Shortly after Mr. Schultz spoke, Kevin Johnson took the stage and said that the company will begin to focus on the mid-part of the day with lunch items to drive more foot traffic during those hours.

The risk is that the growth Mr. Schultz is talking about is going to be coming from China. The strengthening dollar will not bode well for the company right now. With decreasing revenues from a negative currency correlation and increasing costs it will not bode well for margins. Perhaps a blessing in disguise is if China does not allow Starbucks to expand further in the country if tensions continue to escalate with the US. But I believe this is the short-term risk which explains the bearish options strategy.

I actually initiated my long position in Starbucks in late November and have been pretty upset with the purchase thus far. I will only be purchasing shares if they are below $56 because I believe that is where Starbucks offers additional value. I've selected $56 because it is the average of the 52-week range.

I swapped out of Signet (NYSE:SIG) for Starbucks during the 2016 fourth quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (2%, or 8.4% annualized) and wanted to lock in those gains. Since the swap, I have lost out on some gains, as Signet has outperformed Starbucks. For now, here is a chart to compare how Signet and Starbucks have done against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

When it is all said and done, it matters what the stock has done in an investor's portfolio. For me, Facebook is one of my smaller positions and has not been doing well, as I'm down 3.9% on the name while the position occupies roughly 4.6% of my portfolio. I will make purchases in the stock only if it is below $56.

I own Starbucks for the growth & income portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now. My portfolio is up 9.8% since inception, while the S&P 500 is up 7.7%. Below is a quick glance at my portfolio and how each position is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) 5.17% 3.72% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) 4.84% 4.08% Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE: EV) 3.27% 4.90% The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) 2.98% 4.89% General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) 1.01% 4.79% Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) -3.86% 4.56% V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) -4.78% 6.17% Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) -5.26% 8.59% Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO) -5.37% 8.40% Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) -6.42% 8.93% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) -12.45% 19.97% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE: SLW) -16.43% 5.79% Cash $ 15.21% Click to enlarge

