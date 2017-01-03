Year-End Update: Nestlé And Unilever Added To Portfolio

As a companion to "Ten Things I Learned As A Dividend Investor in 2016," this article states my objectives and strategy for 2017.

Portfolio Objectives for 2017

In 2017 I will maintain the individual equity portion of the portfolio between 75-80%, while increasing the exchange traded funds portion of the portfolio toward my eventual short-to-medium term goal of 20%, with the cash position between 0-5%.

In earlier articles, I explained my reasons for including an ETF component within the portfolio. One reason is to reduce company-specific risk through diversification, but the primary reason is to lay the groundwork for potentially shifting toward a portfolio that is more heavily (or entirely) comprised of ETFs. At age 66, this is a "succession planning," or estate planning exercise. The time may come when I am no longer physically or mentally able to be effective as a portfolio manager. At some point, another member of the family will be the manager and my most likely successor has just begun to learn about the market. He may or may not develop an interest in, or an acumen for, managing a portfolio of individual equities. In the meantime, a template is in place for "Plan B," which includes a basket of 7 Vanguard index ETFs:

Fund Ticker Current Portfolio % Short-Term % Goal Long-Term % Potential Total Stock Market VTI 0.9% 5.0% 25% FTSE Developed Markets VEA 1.0% 4.0% 20% FTSE Emerging Markets VWO 0.9% 1.0% 5% High Dividend Yield VYM 3.0% 5.0% 25% Mid-Cap Value VOE 0.0% 2.0% 10% REIT VPU 2.2% 2.0% 10% Utilities VNQ 2.8% 1.0% 5% Total 10.8% 20.0% 100% Click to enlarge

My 2017 strategy for moving toward the 20% short-term goal is to put some of the dividend income (now 4.1%) into ETFs. One priority is to make an initial purchase of VOE, to establish a position in the portfolio. As opportunities arise, I will move money from preferred stocks, bonds and/or closed end funds. Those holdings include:

Holding Ticker Current Portfolio % Schwab Preferred SCHW.D 1.3% CHS Inc Preferred CHSCM 2.1% Federal Ag Mtge Corp Pfd AGM.C 1.3% KKR & Co LP Preferred KKR.A 2.0% Southern Co Jr Sub Note SOJB 2.0% Boulder Growth & Income CEF BIF 1.4% Cohen & Steers Total Return CEF RFI 1.3% Tekla World Healthcare CEF THW 1.5% Eaton Vance Risk Mgd Div Equity CEF ETJ 0.8% Total 13.7% Click to enlarge

The current cash position is 0.9%.

Adding Nestlé and Unilever

My December 19th article, "Finding Room for Nestlé," described my desire to add Nestlé OTCPK:NSRGY and keep the portfolio at 35 equities. I considered replacing International Business Machines IBM with Nestlé. Several readers responded with a "Yes;" several said I should sell one of the utilities instead; several suggested buying Unilever UL instead of Nestlé because of a more favorable tax treaty between the US and the UK and because Unilever pays quarterly dividends; and several said I should continue to hold IBM and use cash to make Nestlé a 36th position. After weighing these options and a few others, I decided to not sell anything and to add both Nestlé and Unilever. On December 30, I added shares of Nestlé at $72.02 and shares of Unilever at $40.82. Each represents 0.5% of the portfolio.

Why Unilever?

I made the case for Nestlé in the December 19th article. But, why Unilever? Like Nestlé, Unilever is an old, well-respected European-based consumer staples company whose products are familiar to people all over the world. Unilever has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of A+. It is a slow-grower, but it makes the portfolio a little less US-centric. I like growth, but at this point in life my primary concern is dividend safety. Unilever has two boards of directors, one in London and one in Rotterdam. UL reports its financials in Euros. It will be interesting to see how the company handles the recent UK vote to "exit" the European Union.

History

Unilever is a true transnational company, with British and Dutch roots. William and James Lever were second generation operators of a small grocery store. In 1885, the two brothers bought a small soap works at Warrington, in northwest England between Liverpool and Manchester. An early partner was chemist William Hough Watson, who invented a new soap process that used glycerin and vegetable oils rather than tallow. Production of Sunlight Soap reached 450 tons per week by 1888. In 1890, Lever Brothers became a public company. In 1894, they introduced Lifebuoy soap.

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands in 1888, Samuel van den Bergh joined his father's Van den Bergh Margarine Works. In 1898, they introduced Vitello brand margarine. In 1904, they introduced the Sanella brand margarine, made from almond milk. In 1927, Van den Bergh Margarine Works in Kleve merged with Jurgens & Prince Margarine Works in Goch to become Margarine Unie (the Margarine Union) in Rotterdam.

In 1929, Lever Brothers and Margarine Unie merged to form Unilever. The company has maintained offices in London and Rotterdam. (See "Our History," at the Unilever website.)

The company website presents some business facts and figures:

€53.3 billion turnover in 2015

58% of Unilever's business is in emerging markets

13 brands have sales of more than €1 billion a year

168,000 people work for Unilever

45% of company managers are women.

Here are the 13 €1 billion brands: Axe/Lynx, Dove, Omo, Becel/Flora, Heartbrand ice creams, Hellmann's, Knorr, Lipton, Lux, Magnum, Rama, Rexona, Sunsilk and Surf (2015 Annual Report).

(Brand graphics are from the UL website.)

Unilever divides their operations into four categories:

Personal Care (38% of sales, 48% of operating profit)

Foods (24% of sales, 31% of operating profit)

Home Care (19% of sales, 10% of operating profit)

Refreshment (19% of sales, 11% of operating profit).

The 2015 Annual Report includes brief videos summarizing each of the four categories.

Breakdown of 2015 results by category:

Categories Sales (€ million) Operating Profit (€ million) Personal Care 20,074 3,637 Foods 12,919 2,298 Home Care 10,159 740 Refreshment 10,120 840 Total 53,272 7,515 Click to enlarge

Leadership

Paul Polman has been Unilever's Chief Executive Officer since 2009. Prior to that, he served Nestlé as Chief Financial Officer (2006) and as Executive V.P. and Zone Director for the Americas (2008). From 1979-2006, he served Procter & Gamble PG in several capacities, including Group President for Europe.

Marijn Dekkers became Chairman of Unilever in April, 2016. He had been CEO of Bayer AG OTCPK:BAYRY since 2010. His background is chemistry and chemical engineering, working first at General Electric GE (1985), then AlliedSignal (subsequently Honeywell International) in 1995. In 2000 Dekkers became Chief Operating Officer of Thermo Electron, Having studied chemistry and chemical engineering Dr. Dekkers began his professional career in 1985 as a scientist at the corporate research centre of General Electric in the United States, gaining experience in various units of the company before joining AlliedSignal (subsequently Honeywell International Inc. HON) in 1995. In 2000 Dr. Dekkers became Chief Operating Officer of Thermo Electron Corporation (subsequently Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.), and in 2002 he became President and CEO of Bayer. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of General Electric.

(All graphics and photos are from the Unilever website. Left: CEO Paul Polman; Right: Chairman Marijn Dekkers. UL has a strong commitment "to making sustainable living commonplace" and the company logo expresses that commitment with a combination of 25 icons "each of which represents something important to Unilever." The lock of hair symbolizes UL shampoo brands. Other icons include a spoon, ice cream, a jar, a tea leaf and a hand and much more, the little icons all have a meaning. Collectively, the logo's symbols represent Unilever's effort to make sustainable living commonplace. An interactive page on the UL website explains each icon.)

F.A.S.T. Graphs

The F.A.S.T. Graph for Unilever indicates debt is 33% of capitalization, a Price/Earnings ratio of 20.3, slightly below the "Normal P/E" ratio of 20.9. The price is significantly above an ideal purchase price of around $30, which would be a P/E of 15, represented by the orange line. I'm not sure why the indicated dividend yield is 2.7%. Better Investing (below) shows a 3.49% yield, which is consistent with my understanding, using an annual figure of $1.42, based on the current quarterly dividend of $.355.

Click to enlarge

Better Investing

The Company Research report on Unilever is made available by BetterInvesting.org, using Morningstar data. The payout ratio has ranged from 61% to 69% in the 5-year period 2011-2015. Better Investing shows the trailing 4 quarters EPS to be $1.93. This equates to a payout ratio of 73.6%, so the payout ratio is one metric to watch. Better Investing shows a current P/E ratio of 21.1, compared with a 5-year average P/E of 18.3. The current yield of 3.5% is the highest yield for UL since 2013. However, it is lower than the high yield of 4.0% in 2011 and 4.3% in 2012. Based on this information, Unilever appears to be fairly priced, but not undervalued.

Click to enlarge

Simply Safe Dividends

Simply Safe Dividends shows a dividend safety score of 86. (Anything over 75 is preferable.) UL has a low dividend growth score of 20 and a respectable yield score of 71. Here's an excerpt from the company analysis offered by Simply Safe Dividends:

UL has a Dividend Safety Score of 86, suggesting that the company's dividend is extremely safe. The company's earnings payout ratio over the last 12 months is 73%. This is getting to be on the higher side of what we prefer to see, but its less of a concern for companies in this industry because their cash flows are generally much more stable. Importantly, UL has been a consistent free cash flow generator and recorded positive free cash flow in 11 of its last 11 fiscal years. Free cash flow is the sign of a healthy business and is needed to fund sustainable dividends. UL has generated impressive returns on invested capital in excess of 15% most years, which could be an indication that this company has an economic moat and can grow its earnings faster than most businesses. During the financial crisis, UL's sales declined by 7%, and the company's financial strength was great enough to allow it to increase its dividend.... Please be aware that UL's sales fell by 20% in its most recent quarter. If business trends continue deteriorating, the stock price could fall meaningfully and the dividend's safety could decrease. Finally, the stock's price has been somewhat less volatile than the market in recent years.

Click to enlarge

Other articles on Seeking Alpha

A December 27 article by Financially Free Investor said analysts' estimates indicate 5.46% growth for the next five years. The article concludes: "Based on the fair value estimates and other metrics, it appears to be very close to its fair value. If we want a margin of safety, it will be ideal to get an entry in the mid to upper 30's." The author suggests someone wanting to initiate a new position might buy 1/3 at the current level and add another 1/3 in the $35-39 range.

Donovan Jones' December 19 article focused on Unilever's efforts to grow its sales to Millennials, exemplified by its pending purchase of Living Proof hair care products.

Paul Franke indicated in his December 19 article that UL is a sell. He sees "plenty of alternative investments with better valuations and long-term growth potential" and he sees the selloff from the $47 September high price as evidence that "Wall Street agrees with this assessment."

Bob Ciura, writing for Sure Dividend, said in a December 11 article:

"Investors have sold U.K.-based stocks indiscriminately in the past three months. But Unilever could be a classic case of the market throwing the baby out with the bathwater. It offers a 3.5% dividend yield, a balanced product portfolio, and has a plan for growth in new markets. Unilever's share price dip to close out 2016 makes it one of the more appealing stocks in the consumer staples sector heading into the new year."

Final 2016 purchases

In addition to the Nestlé and Unilever purchases described above, in the last week of 2016 I added shares of Johnson & Johnson JNJ at $115.57, bringing it to 3.3% of the portfolio; Procter & Gamble at $84.71, bringing it to 3.3% of the portfolio; shares of 3M MMM at $179.15, bringing it to 3.3% of the portfolio; shares of Merck MRK at $58.74, bringing it to 2.6% of the portfolio; units of EPD at $26.83, bringing it to 1.6% of the portfolio; units of BIP at $33.43, bringing it to 1.6% of the portfolio; and shares of Tekla World Healthcare CEF at $12.93, bringing it to 1.5% of the portfolio.

During that week, I sold shares of GE at $31.96, reducing the number of GE shares by 1/4, lowering GE to 2.5% of the portfolio, and I closed the bond position in Entergy Arkansas EAI at $21.22.

JNJ, PG and MMM are the three largest positions going into 2017.

The portfolio gained 20.7% in 2016. The yield at year-end was 4.1%. The cash position was 0.9%.

Here is the individual equity component of the portfolio at year-end:

Equity Ticker Price Div Yield Port Goal Inc Buy@ S&P CCC Jnsn&Jnsn JNJ 115.21 3.20 2.8% 3.3% 3.2% 2.3% 110.34 AAA 54 Procter&G PG 84.08 2.68 3.2% 3.3% 3.2% 2.6% 79.41 AA- 60 3M MMM 178.57 4.44 2.5% 3.3% 3.2% 2.0% 170.77 AA- 58 Microsoft MSFT 62.14 1.56 2.5% 3.3% 3.2% 2.0% 56.73 AAA 15 Pfizer PFE 32.48 1.28 3.9% 3.1% 3.2% 3.0% 30.48 AA 7 Apple AAPL 115.82 2.28 2.0% 3.0% 2.6% 1.5% 101.33 AA+ 5 Wal-Mart WMT 69.12 2.00 2.9% 2.7% 2.6% 1.9% 62.50 AA 43 Auto Data ADP 102.78 2.28 2.2% 2.7% 2.6% 1.5% 92.12 AA 42 Merck MRK 58.87 1.84 3.1% 2.6% 2.6% 2.0% 56.62 AA 6 Gen Elec GE 31.60 0.96 3.0% 2.5% 2.6% 1.8% 27.43 AA- Coca-Cola KO 41.46 1.40 3.4% 2.2% 2.2% 1.8% 40.26 AA- 54 Grainger GWW 232.25 4.88 2.1% 2.1% 2.2% 1.1% 201.24 AA- 45 Int Bus 165.99 5.60 3.4% 2.2% 2.2% 1.8% 147.37 AA- 21 Cisco CSCO 30.22 1.04 3.4% 2.0% 2.2% 1.7% 28.49 AA- 6 Ry Bk Can RY 67.71 2.46 3.6% 2.1% 2.2% 1.9% 60.08 AA- 5 Colgate-P CL 65.44 1.56 2.4% 1.7% 1.6% 1.0% 57.78 AA- 53 Nestlé NSRGY 71.74 2.32 3.2% 0.5% 1.6% 0.4% 66.29 AA- 20* Toronto D TD 49.34 1.63 3.3% 1.6% 1.6% 1.3% 44.59 AA- 5 Texas Inst TXN 72.97 2.00 2.7% 1.5% 1.6% 1.0% 70.18 A+ 13 Unilever UL 40.70 1.42 3.5% 0.5% 1.6% 0.5% 38.34 A+ 20** Gen Parts GPC 95.54 2.63 2.8% 1.6% 1.6% 1.1% 92.28 NR 60 VF Corp VFC 53.35 1.68 3.1% 2.1% 1.6% 1.6% 48.00 A 44 Pub Stor PSA 223.50 8.00 3.6% 1.8% 1.6% 1.5% 203.68 A 7 Southern SO 49.19 2.24 4.6% 1.9% 1.6% 2.1% 44.80 A- 16 PPL Inc PPL 34.05 1.52 4.5% 1.6% 1.6% 1.7% 33.04 A- 15 Duke En DUK 77.62 3.42 4.4% 1.4% 1.6% 1.5% 74.35 A- 12 WEC En WEC 58.65 1.98 3.4% 1.5% 1.6% 1.3% 50.77 A- 14 Ventas VTR 62.52 3.10 5.0% 1.6% 1.6% 2.0% 56.88 BBB+ 7 Realty Inc O 57.48 2.42 4.2% 1.5% 1.6% 1.5% 51.49 BBB+ 24 Ent Prod EPD 27.04 1.60 5.9% 1.6% 1.6% 2.3% 23.70 BBB+ 19 Brkfld Infr BIP 33.47 1.56 4.7% 1.6% 1.6% 1.8% 30.29 BBB+ 9 Avangrid AGR 37.88 1.73 4.6% 1.5% 1.6% 1.7% 35.27 BBB+ WP Carey WPC 59.09 3.94 6.7% 2.3% 1.6% 3.8% 49.25 BBB 20 Brkfld Ren BEP 29.70 1.78 6.0% 1.6% 1.6% 2.3% 25.43 BBB 5 Pattrn En PEGI 18.99 1.63 8.6% 1.5% 1.6% 3.1% 18.65 NR 2 Apple Hsp APLE 19.98 1.20 6.0% 1.6% 1.6% 2.3% 17.14 NR 1 Monroe C MRCC 15.38 1.40 9.1% 1.6% 1.6% 3.6% 11.67 NR Total 4.1% 74.7% 75.2% 68.2% Click to enlarge

Dividends for RY and TD reflect exchange rate of 1 CAD=.74 USD.

*Nestlé has raised the dividend each year since 1996 in Swiss Francs. Due to currency fluctuations, this has not equated to increases each year in US dollars.

**Unilever has raised the dividend each year since 1996 in Euros. Due to currency fluctuations, this has not meant an increase each year in US dollars. An October, 2015 article by Dividends are Coming thoroughly explains the UL dividend history.

Here's something to celebrate: With David Fish's January 1 update, eight of the portfolio companies added another year to their consecutive dividend increase "streak." These were: Automatic Data Processing (42); Realty Income (24), WP Carey (20); Microsoft (15); WEC Energy (14); Pfizer (7); Ventas (7); Merck (6).

Here is a sector breakdown of the portfolio at year-end:

Sector S&P* Mkt Val % Inc Holdings Technology 20.8% 14.7% 9.4% MSFT, AAPL, ADP, IBM, CSCO, TXN Financials 14.8% 12.0% 17.1% RY, TD, MRCC, SCHW.D, CHSCM, AGM.C, KKR.A, Real Estate 2.9% 10.6% 13.9% PSA, O, WPC, APLE, VNQ, RFI Healthcare 13.6% 12.2% 13.2% JNJ, PFE, MRK, VTR, THW Consumr Disc 12.0% 3.7% 2.7% GPC, VFC Consumr Stap 9.4% 10.9% 8.1% PG, WMT, KO, NSRGY, CL, UL Industrials 10.3% 7.9% 4.9% MMM, GWW, GE Energy 7.6% 3.1% 5.4% EPD, PEGI Utilities 3.2% 15.9% 17.5% SO, PPL, WEC, DUK, AGR, BEP, BIP, VPU, SOJB Generic CEFs 2.2% 4.0% BIF, ETJ Dividend ETFs 3.9% 2.5% VYM, VTI Internatl ETFs 1.9% 1.2% VEA, VWO Cash 0.9% 0.0% Total 100.0% 100.0% Click to enlarge

*S&P represents each sector's relative percentage of the U.S. Equity market, as of 12/31/2016, provided by Fidelity.

(Materials comprise 2.8% and Telecommunications comprise 2.7% of the U.S. equity market.)

My goal is to produce about one article per week, usually about one of the holdings in my retirement portfolio. You can access previous articles here.

