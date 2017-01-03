Why Valeant Missed Estimates By $3B

Investors in shares of Valeant (NYSE:VRX) are probably set for life in terms of never believing expectations from public companies going forward. The degree to which Valeant is set to miss expectations for 2016 is beyond comprehension. Bill Ackman mentioned during the Congressional hearings that what happened to Valeant will set a fair warning for any company thinking about following Valeant's practices. The price Valeant investors paid in 2016 was close to $85b in lost market cap, and Valeant is set to lose $3 billion in revenue from their original projections for fiscal year 2016. But after this huge drop in market cap, the opportunity is ripe for a company that continues to produce a large amount of profits.

Make no mistake: If your average is higher than $60, you have a good chance of not seeing that money back till 2019 or early 2020. But the good news is that for those with lower averages and those on the sidelines there's great money to be done here so we recommend gaining exposure through the sell of January 2018 puts with a $20 strike for a chance of a 73% profit.

The new management team is very powerful together and above everything else is really passionate about what they do. Recently we wrote an article mentioning how Valeant increased its R&D active programs by 45%. That tells you that the company's transformation has started already and going forward Valeant's highly indebted structure provides a once in a lifetime opportunity for upside. Think of Valeant as a 3x leveraged ETF. Just a .75x increase in EV/EBITDA multiple should provide investors with an 80% return on their money. (More of that on the profit potential)

So what happened

Early in 2016 Valeant had estimated sales to be in the $12.5-12.8 billion range just to see them slashed over and over during the year. Most investors can't understand how management could have been so naive. With $1.9b of sales tied to exclusivity risk from 2015 through 2018 it would seem impossible for the company to miss their revenue estimates by $3 billion.

Source: Valeant Q1 Presentation at JPM Healthcare Conference

But the truth is that when a company like Valeant gets into trouble everybody wants a piece of the cake. Pharmacy benefit managers can drop coverage of drugs under certain misrepresentations. Once the Philidor debacle came out Pharmacy Benefit managers sought opportunity to make Valeant pay big rebates or else enforce their right to drop coverage. Then also comes the negative publicity and hearings in congress. Our own estimates to bridge the difference are as follows:

1) Nitropress and Isuprel rebates: $240 million

2) Incremental rebates to PBMs: $700 million

3) Dermatology Sales pushed through Philidor $800 million

4) Ophtalmology rebates promised to Congress: $80 million

5) Doctors' Backlash and Negative Publicity: $300 million

6) Inability to continue raising prices to meet guidance: $750m *Assumes 15% YoY on Growth and Diversified Portfolio average.

7) Eastern Europe, lose of exclusivities, Amoun, & others. $290 million

Total : $3,160 million

I hope with these estimates investors can find peace in their minds and at least understand the significant deterioration experienced in the business during 2016. I don't think management was being deceitful at the beginning of the year but rather they just didn't understood the magnitude the Philidor and congressional hearings debacle was going to have in their business.

The good news is that formulary coverage has already been negotiated for 2017 and no further deterioration should occur to the portfolio. If in 2017 a modest 4% increase in revenue is achieved through a combination of organic growth and price increases across the business revenue base of approximately 9.5b then this should provide a $360 million cushion against the expected $350 million in products that lose exclusivity in 2017.

The Opportunity

Bausch & Lomb as well as Salix are high quality businesses. They should trade individually with multiples of 14x EBITDA. With $3.2b in Ebitda coming from the high quality businesses Valeant has a base valuation of $44.8 billion plus whatever multiple you want assign to the declining diversified portfolio minus lawsuits liability.

For those who say Valeant is toxic going forward because of liabilities look at Endo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENDP). Endo has 40,000 open Mesh lawsuits against them on top of the FTC lawsuit, Justice Department investigation, shareholder litigation and 17 states subpoenas into their business practices. Yet based on their latest quarter results they are trading at an EV/EBITDA of 10.2x.

Valeant has an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.25x. If the enterprise value remains constant at $34.83b throughout the year we look at 3 assumptions which will make our trade profitable.

At the end of 2017 after $2.2b in debt have been cancelled from cash flow generation investors market cap would increase by the same amount making the shares rise 45% to $21 and make our trade profitable. Should management would follow through and cancel $5b in debt through asset sales and cash flow then we expect the Enterprise Value to remain constant but market cap to increase by the same $5b. Even if all cash flow was used for liabilities settlement and investors could see Valeant without liabilities going forward and award a multiple expansion of just 9x EV/EBITDA investors would be rewarded with an additional 80% upside on their share price and our trade will be profitable.

The Trade

We recommend investors to sell January 2018 puts with a $20 strike price for $8.40 a piece. That gives you a net entry price of $11.60 a piece and provides approximately 19% in downside protection from current levels and 73% upside should the stock finish in January 2018 above $20.

For those who are new to options here's what's happening behind the scenes. What you are agreeing to when opening this transaction is to buy 100 shares of Valeant should the price of Valeant be under $20 on January 19, 2018 in exchange for $8.40 in premium for taking that risk. This is a good trade to make when you are confident that the stock price would slightly rise during the year but you still want to have some downside protection in this case 19%. In order to open 1 contract you have to put $1,160 in collateral in your account plus trading fees. This equates to 100 shares x $20 price - $840 received in premium which you get to keep in full should the price of the stock be above $20.

If the stock is below $20 on January 19, 2018 you still get to keep the $840 in premium but you have to buy 100 shares of Valeant at $20 a piece. When you take into account the $8.40 per share you are receiving in premium that reduces your effective price of those shares to $11.60. Should the price on January 19, 2018 were below $20 then on January 22 when you opened your account you will be assigned 100 shares on your account which you could immediately sell on the market or keep them. As long as the market price is above $11.60 you will realize a profit. We have attached a picture with a sample trade for traders to follow. (Make sure your account is allowed to trade options first.)

The risk

The risk on this trade is that the stock drops below $11.60 by expiration date (January 16, 2018.) This will make you to be sitting on a loss by the time the shares are assigned to your account. There's also an opportunity risk tradeoff. Should the common stock rise above $25 by expiration date you would have been better off buying the stock directly. We don't believe Valeant has risk of going bankrupt between now and next year but anything can happen when it comes to the market.

We believe our trade is the safest way to play Valeant for 2017.

