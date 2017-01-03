A Monte Carlo Simulation Of The S&P 500 For 2017

But as we cannot predict such external influences very well, the only reliable crystal ball is a probabilistic one. - Benoit Mandelbrot

The C-J Monte Carlo Simulation Model

As noted in my previous articles, C-J is a Monte Carlo simulation model used to assess risk in the S&P 500. C-J uses a series of conditional statistical distributions to correct for problems often ignored in traditional stock market models. These problems include fat tails (leptokurtosis), serial correlation, and volatility clustering. If you have read Benoit Mandelbrot's book (with Richard Hudson), The (Mis)behavior of Markets: A Fractal View of Financial Turbulence, then you should note that C-J is fractal in nature.

Given data on the market, C-J runs 2,000 simulations of the S&P 500 for periods as far as eighteen months into the future. I then use the results to assess the probability of various percentage changes in the S&P 500 Index. My purpose is not to provide a single point estimate of where the S&P 500 will be at some future point in time; history has shown us that such predictions are usually very wrong. Nor do I try to guess what factor will drive the market going forward. Invariably, those lists are incomplete and miss events that drive the market. As Nassim Taleb has written in Black Swan, "Most models, of course, attempt to be precisely predictive, and not just descriptive in nature. I find this infuriating." To that end, C-J is intended to be descriptive in nature, with a particular emphasis on describing the likelihood of negative tail events. (To make the analysis reader friendly, I define a negative tail event as a loss of 5% or more over a given time period).

The Year 2016

The S&P 500 Index finished the month of December at 2238.83. That is an increase of 9.5% in the index from the December 2015 close of 2043.94. While I don't use C-J for predicting the market, if you view my early April 2016 article (one month after I started writing for Seeking Alpha), you will see that C-J did a very nice job in assessing the risk in the market from the end of March through year-end 2016. In particular, following a very volatile first quarter in 2016, the S&P 500 Index went up 8.7% between the end of March and the end of the year. The median C-J simulation, made at the end of March, called for a 7.8% increase in the index over that same time period.

For 2017, the simulation results are shown below.

First Quarter 2017

The table above shows the estimated percentage change in the S&P 500 from the end of December 2016 through March 31, 2017. A few of the results are particularly noteworthy. First, the C-J results suggest a 64.5% chance that the S&P 500 will be higher at the end of March than it was at the beginning of the year. With that said, the median simulation calls for an increase of 2.3% in the index. Such an increase would put the S&P 500 at 2290.09 on March 31. But that is less than 19 points above the record closing high of 2271.72 achieved on December 13, 2016.

Second, if we examine the negative tail of the simulation distribution, we see a 13.7% estimated probability (about 1 in 7 chance) that the first quarter will end with the S&P 500 down 5% or more. Included in that is a 3.5% chance that on March 31 the index will be down 10% or more. In fact, the single worst scenario of the 2000 simulations has the S&P 500 ending the quarter at 1786.79. But that is only one scenario of the two thousand I have run. To me, these results are particularly interesting given the trend in recent years for the month of January to show significant declines in the S&P 500 and the volatile first three months experienced just last year. (For those interested, my article on Seeking Alpha earlier this month examines the simulation results for January 2017).

Second Quarter 2017

The results in the table above show the simulation results for the period December 31, 2016 through the end of June 2017. The results can be summarized by noting a few key points. First, the simulation results suggest a 46.8% chance the S&P 500 will be up 5% or more by the end of June. A 5% increase would put the index at 2350.77. Second, the median estimate suggests a 4.4% increase in the S&P 500; such an increase would put the index at 2337.34. Finally, the estimated probability of the market being down 5% or more at the end of June equals 16.9%. And associated with that is an almost 8% chance we will end the first six months of 2017 down 10% or more. A 10% decline would have the S&P 500 at 2014.95 at the end of June.

Third Quarter 2017

The results of the simulations through the third quarter of 2017 can be summed up in a few key points. First, the estimated likelihood that the market is up 5% or more now rises above 50 percent. Second, the probability that the market will be down 5% or more at the end of the third quarter is estimated at 18%. That is only a slight increase from the six-month probability of 16.9% noted in the second quarter table.

Fourth Quarter 2017

Along with the table for the first quarter, this table is the most interesting to me as it gives me an estimated distribution for the year. And like many of you, I tend to think of investing in convenient time frames such as months, quarters, and years. My first takeaway is that the median simulation calls for an increase of 7.9% in the S&P 500 for the year 2017. That would have the index at 2415.70 on December 31 of this year. Couple that with a 2.1% dividend yield (my assumption based on the current dividend yield) and you have a total return for the S&P 500 of 10% in 2017. That is very similar to the average total return in the S&P 500 going back into the 1920s. So using the median simulation as a barometer suggests a very average year for the S&P in 2017.

But also of interest is the negative tail. More specifically, C-J's simulations suggest an 18.6% chance of a decline of 5% or more, a 10.7% chance of a decline of 10% or more, and a 4.1% chance that we end 2017 down 20% or more from the December 2016 close of 2238.83. And note that the December 2016 close is down just over 1.4% from the record high. In addition, in the year 2016 the closing low was 1829.08 which occurred on February 11th. The year-end simulations estimate a 4.6% chance that we will end 2017 at or below that level.

Conclusion

Taken as a whole, while C-J's simulation results for 2017 are generally optimistic throughout the year, C-J also recognizes a significant probability that 2017 will be a down year in the market.

Disclaimer: This article contains model-based projections that are forward-looking and, as with any quantitative model, are subject to uncertainties and modeling assumptions. The C-J model is intended as a tool to assess risk in the S&P 500, and not as a forecast of the future value of the S&P 500 or any other market. The results of C-J are for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as specific investment advice.

