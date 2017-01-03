Gold: Are The Lows In?

The price of gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) was up 1.8% last week, but you wouldn't have known that reading that the comments section of most articles. The majority of writers remain bearish on the metal, and everyone seems fixated on Friday's sell-off. While the sell-off was an unfortunate way to end the week, one down day does not negate all of last week's progress. Despite the sell-off Friday, the price of gold and the Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX) both finished the week well in the green. The Gold Miners Index posted a gain of 8% last week, while gold was up over 1.8%. I remain cautiously bullish on gold, and at my heaviest net long position in miners since February of last year. Gold is attempting to put in a base at $1,120/oz, and a slight pullback Friday did not change this.

Over the past couple months, overnight sell-offs in the metal have led to even nastier opens. If the price of gold began the night on a weak note, it opened trading in New York on an even uglier one. This is a tell-tale sign of a bear market, and was not a good sign for the metal. This is the exact opposite of how the S&P-500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has been acting, as sell-offs in futures overnight tend to find buyers, and the market is flat or green by the open.

Over the past week we have seen a sea change in this trend, and weakness in gold futures has been soaked up by futures traders. We can see this occurred last night as the metal touched $1,146/oz at 6 AM this morning. This dip below $1,150/oz found aggressive buyers, and gold was flat by the time the market opened.

There is no guarantee that this trend will continue going forward, but I believe it's noteworthy that the metal is acting constructive when confronted with overnight weakness.

In addition to weakness being bid up, the short term trend for gold has seen positive developments as of late. Looking at the above hourly chart, we can see that gold has been making higher highs and higher lows since mid December. I do not trade based on hourly charts as I am a long term position trader, but a change in character is certainly evident. I find it remarkable that sentiment was so despondent among readers last week, despite gold actually being up 1.8% for the week. It seems that very few people are even entertaining the possibility that we have bottomed, as everyone is in consensus we have to see another spike down.

Markets never bottom when everyone is in consensus that the bottom is in, and typically bottoms occur when everyone is looking for lower prices. This is exactly what the current outlook for gold is, as no one is willing to stick their neck out and even offer up a price target of $1,200 / oz. Gold is trading at $1,160/oz, but most are convinced that gold will see $1,050/oz before it reaches $1,200/oz. This is absolutely absurd, as the price of gold is 4% from $1,200/oz, and more than 10% away from $1,050/oz.

Sentiment on gold is strikingly similar to sentiment on the S&P-500 earlier this year. When the S&P-500 was trading at 2070 this year, I went 100% long the market. One of the reasons I felt so confident in my positioning was due to the ridiculous warnings posted daily by traders and analysts. The consensus was that the market had 2% upside (to the old highs), and 20% downside as apparently we were on the precipice of a crash. The following excerpt is from my article on April 29th "S&P-500: Why We Are Going To New Highs".

"In over 10 years of investing I have never seen such hatred of the stock market while being just short of new all-time highs. The narrative surrounding the market seems to be a consensus of limited upside and severe downside risk, from newsletter writers and CNBC. I've had several bearish newsletters forwarded to me from colleagues stating that it's foolish to buy the S&P-500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) at these levels, as there is only 2% upside and 20% downside. My question to those in the limited upside camp is, why do we only have 2% upside left? Are we so confident that the market has topped at 2120 that we can't even entertain the thought of new highs? I heard these exact same arguments in February 2013 as we approached the so called "top" of the market. Guess what happened? The market drove an armored tank through that impending resistance line of doom. The S&P-500 gained over 32% over the next 17 months after providing one 4% dip along the way."

Whenever everyone is in consensus on where a market is going, I want no part of that trade. The easy money has been made in gold on the short side, yet everyone is jumping on the bandwagon to try and catch another $100/oz to the downside. No writers are willing to entertain the possibility that we have seen the lows, and the word 'bottom' cannot be found in any gold article published in the last month. I remain cautiously optimistic on the metal, and believe there's a possibility the lows are in at $1,120/oz.

The Gold Miners Index had a massive week, and its weekly chart is beginning to look very constructive. The GDX closed with a weekly hammer on December 19th, and has seen strong follow through since. Hammer candlesticks are typically a sign of a market that has exhausted itself to the downside short term, which is what causes the market to trade lower during the week, but close near its highs. Typically these candlesticks can be bear traps, but I put zero emphasis on a hammer unless it follows through the next week. For traders looking for follow through from the weekly hammer in mid December, they got exactly that last week. The GDX closed up 8% for the week, after beginning the week with a gap higher.

Despite this massive rally for the GDX last week, the majority of comments were sour going into the weekend. Everyone was in agreement that this was surely just a dead-cat bounce, and the market was likely headed back to its lows at $18.60. But who really expected the GDX to break through $22.50 on its first attempt? The $22.50 level on the GDX represented the declining 50-day moving average, downtrend resistance, as well as horizontal resistance in 2016. It would have been miraculous if the GDX broke through here on its first attempt, and the bears should consider Friday a gift. Friday's sell-off gave the bears a chance to lighten up on their short positions after a week with a relentless bid in the miners.

Fortunately for gold bulls, Friday's sentiment among traders was exactly what we wanted to see. Almost everyone was sure that the rally was done, and most traders I follow cashed in their long positions to lock in any gains possible. Just because a market does not break through resistance on its first attempt, does not mean that it is done rallying. As long as the GDX remains above $20.45 I remain bullish on the prospects for the index. The Gold Miners Index is holding above support, and is attempting to build a base before taking another stab at $22.50 resistance.

Taking another look at the weekly chart of the GDX above, we can see another very positive development. The GDX is above its weekly downtrend line, and giving the index signs of life. A close above this weekly downtrend could spell serious trouble for the bears, and the shorts must defend this level if they hope to keep a lid on the mining stocks.

The price of gold is currently sitting below a declining 200-day moving average, which is not my favorite setup for a market. This is why I am only long a half position on gold from $1,176/oz, and not a full position. Having said that, my Sentiment Trend system remains in bull mode for gold, as it trends higher above its moving averages. For a more thorough explanation of the current sentiment outlook for gold, please refer to my most previous article.

(Chart Legend - White Line: Gold Bullish Sentiment, Blue Line: 5-Day Moving Average, Green Line: 10-Day Moving Average, Red Line: 21-Day Moving Average)

The $1,200/oz level should provide a battleground for bulls and bears is price is able to rally here. The bears will desperately want to defend this level, while bulls need to regain this level to entertain the potential for a bull market as we begin 2017. The longer gold stays below its 200-day moving average, the uglier the slope of this line becomes. Ideally I would like to see gold stage a rally soon to overcome its 200-day moving average, and allow it to flatten out. Breaking through $1,200/oz and the 200-day moving average will not be an easy task for the metal, but I remain open to any possibilities. If gold is able to close above its 200-day moving average, I will be doubling my position on gold, and will move to aggressively bullish on the metal.

So how am I positioning myself?

In addition to being long gold from $1,176/oz, I am long my largest net long position in the miners since February of 2016. I am not invested in the GDX, as I prefer to hand-pick my miners using fundamental analysis. I have been studying gold deposits and gold juniors for over a decade, and would much rather be invested in what I deem to be the most prospective takeover targets. I have moved from 36% net long in November to 44% net long as of early last week.

The price of gold is trying to find its footing above $1,100/oz, and is beginning to showing a change in character from how it acted during its November and December swoons. Despite this fact, the majority of writers remain bearish on gold, and very few are willing to entertain the possibility the bottom is in. The easy money has been made shorting gold, yet the bears continue to add to their short positions in the miners. This is a very bold move by the bears, and I would be very surprised if it paid off. The higher highs and higher lows on gold's hourly chart are very constructive, and bullish sentiment should close above the 20% level as of today's close. This is an extremely bullish development after coming off its most pessimistic reading in over 30 years. I will remain long a half position in gold as long as the metal continues to close above $1,120/oz. I have independent stops on my miners positions, and will assess them on an individual basis if we see further weakness in the GDX.

(Source: CIBC Investors Edge Account)

(Source: TD WebBroker Account)

For full transparency I have shown my two main investment accounts below to show my money is where my mouth is. My largest mining positions are Mariana Resources (OTCPK:MRLDF), B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG), and Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF).

