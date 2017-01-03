So, How Did Your 2016 Stock Investments Do Vs. The Market?

Our winners won at 3 times the rate of gain that the losing positions lost. And we had nearly 3 times as many winners as losers. You do the math.

TERMD forces all positions, winners and losers, to compound on themselves at least four times in a year; buy&hold forces the starting price to do it only once.

But that may not be a fair fight, comparing a buy&hold strategy for the S&P to a TERMD strategy for our Market-Maker-derived Intelligence Lists.

All 5,000+ picks, made 20 at a time every 252 market days of the year, selected from over 2,500 alternatives,are counted in that comparison.

The S&P500 was up in price by 9.6%. Our picks averaged gains at 4 times that rate.

A fire-hose stream of stock and ETF net profits

Here's what we have been doing: Every market day at the close we examine what the arguably best-informed and most highly motivated players in the stock investing game are betting (with their own money) on probable coming prices for thousands of widely-held, actively-traded stocks and ETFs.

Those leveraged bets tell what they honestly believe is likely to happen. Just as they have been doing daily as we watched for over a decade. Not what they may have been telling folks (just as they have been doing daily for decades).

Then we compare their forecasts with what actually happened to prices. Every day. Some stocks and ETFs they forecast (for themselves) better than they do with others. On those issues there are times when the balance of upside to downside prospects being forecast are much more meaningful than at other times.

So we rank all the stocks, based on today's forecasts and the outcomes of their recent past-5-year forecasts like today's, and pick the best 20 each day. With 252 market days in the year, that produces over 5,000 picks.

After each day's "Intelligence List" is produced, we monitor the outcomes under a portfolio management discipline that best utilizes the forecast information.

The most important element in that discipline, fortunately, is TIME. The discipline's acronym is TERMD, for Time-Efficient Risk Management Discipline.

Time conservation is important because the informed, experienced players, whose bets reveal the forecasts, are involved only for short periods of time. Their outlooks are constantly on the move, depending on how other important players in the game, the ones that cause prices to move significantly, are changing their expectations.

This is a behavioral analysis, not of what humans at large do wrong, but of what the game's best qualified humans are doing right. They have very few loss days, these market-makers [MMs].

TERMD is simple. A "position" is established with a "cost" of the closing price of each subject on the next market day after the forecast. A "sell target" is set at the top of the price range forecast. The first day a closing price reaches or exceeds the target, the position is closed. If that has not yet happened 63 market days (3 months) after the forecast, the position is closed, regardless of gain or loss.

Closing prices are used in all score-keeping measurements because they are clearly matters of record and because executions (either buys or sells) at those prices can be obtained virtually with certainty by orders placed "at the close" shortly beforehand on the day.

So far in 2016 over 80% of the 5,000+ "positions" (more than 4100 of them) have been closed out. Over 70% of them have been profitable. The holding period average for them has been 60 calendar days. Their "speed" of profit has been +37 basis points per day. A "basis point" is one 100th of a percent, so 37 basis points is about 1/3rd of a percent, or better than 1% in just 3 days.

At that rate, an income investor willing to spend a capital gain could earn a 5% "yield" on his investment in two weeks.

But that is only the good side. The losing positions lost capital at the rate of -12 basis points per day. So net-net there is a difference of only almost 25 basis points. This way it takes ~3 weeks to earn a 5% "yield". There are over 17 3-week periods in a year.

Still, remember that there are far more gain positions than loss ones. When appropriately weighted between winners and losers, the average rises to about 40 basis points per day. You may not want to do a year's compounding at that rate, because it produces more than a double in just a year. And "everyone" "knows" that can't be done.

At least that's what "they" have told "everyone" for decades - for all of the ~60 years I have been in the business.

To double in a year, the assertion is you must be taking fantastic risks, using "leverage."

Our scorecard for 2016 is based on 100% "cost" equity positions. No margin borrowings, no options, no futures, swaps or other derivatives.

But if the gains come at "speeds" 3 times as fast as the losses, how bad are those "fantastic" risks? And why are there so many more gains than losses? With experiences across a whole year, not just a few "good weeks"? A year when "the market" has had gains only trivially better than "average".

Figure 1 shows the accumulation of gains between the SPDR S&P500 index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and an index of the closed-out positions from the daily top20 Intelligence Lists during the 2016 year. Both series are indexed to start at 100 at year-end 2015. SPY rises to 110, a 9.6% gain, and the top20 lists finish at 450.

Figure 1

Click to enlarge

Source: blockdesk.com

So where are we hiding the "bad news"?

The above only covers the 80+%"closed out positions" of the total. The rest of them may hide terrific losses.

But they don't.

When we mark-to-market all of the "still open" positions, initiated in the last quarter of 2016, we find that 1/3 are already profitable and others, if closed out at this year end, would bring the 450 index in Figure 1 down to ~395.

But in effect, measuring concurrent performances with market averages is difficult because the first quarter of 2016 includes the closeouts of TERMD positions started in the fourth quarter of 2015. So there is a question of what is desired to be measured, and what are the proper time comparisons?

If positions still open at the end of 2015 are substantially like those open now, then it is appropriate to regard the open positions started in the fourth quarter of 2016 and not yet closed out in 2016 as being a part of 2017.

Conclusion

In any event, it is apparent that the daily top20 "Intelligence Lists" substantially outperformed the equity market in 2016 as measured by the S&P500 index evidenced by SPY.

A more complete review will be forthcoming.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital investments and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.