Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Still A Lot To Prove To Justify The Current Valuation

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a play on the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF). The company has established itself rather quickly as a major player in this field and is on the verge of becoming profitable, after it continues to pour a lot of money into R&D. That said, R&D is necessary as these drugs will lose patents at some point in the future and competition is eager to step into this market as well.

Given the still elevated valuation, the high cost of treatment, and concerns about competition, I am not a buyer at current levels. This is despite the 40% correction seen so far from the 2015 highs while sales have continued to grow, as the potential rewards are not large enough in my eyes given the risks involved.

A Look At The Business, And Its Past

Vertex focuses on the development of drugs, which are used to treat cystic fibrosis. While this is still the key focus, Vertex hopes to eventually develop drugs for other specialty markets as well.

The company has been around for a very long time, having been founded in 1989, only to go public in the early nineties. With the exception of a momentum run seen around the time of the dot-com bubble, shares have been stagnant for a long time. This is despite the progress made with regards to HIV protease inhibitors, which the company developed under partnerships with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and J&J (NYSE:JNJ). These deals supported the share price during the 2000s.

In 2007, the company started trials that target CF besides its focus on HIV at the time. Cystic fibrosis is a rare genetic disease, which is life-threatening and affects some 75,000 people in North America, Europe and Australia. Children who get diagnosed with this disease have inherited two defective CFTR genes. From the 1,900 mutations of the CFTR gene, the two most common are the F508del and G551D mutation.

Research went well as the FDA approved KALYDECO as soon as 2012 for patients 6 years or older who have the G551D mutation. The market for this drug is relatively small, seen at just 4,000 patients in the combined US, Europe and Australia. The company is targeting expansion of the patient population by administrating the drug for other gene mutations as well, bringing relief to patients who are suffering from chronic lung defections and lung damage.

ORKAMBI was approved in the summer of 2015 by the FDA and the European Commission later that year, targeting the F508del mutation. This is the most common mutation of the disease, responsible for roughly 50% of all the cases. Vertex estimated before that 20,500 patients are eligible for treatment.

What Has Happened - Hepatitis C Faded Quickly But Provided Capital For CF

I told you before that Vertex in the past was active in the development for Hepatitis C drugs. It actually launched "Incivek" in May of 2011 after having been granted FDA approval a month earlier, together with its partner J&J. Sales hit $951 million that "short" year but already peaked at $1.16 billion in 2012. As Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) introduced a cure for Hepatitis C with Sovaldi, sales dropped quickly and are virtually non-existing anymore.

The boom had an advantage, even as sales were short-lived, providing quite a cash infusion to Vertex to fund further R&D as KALYDECO went to market in 2012. Sales hit $172 million in the first year, doubled the year thereafter, and rose steadily to $631 million as of 2015. Through 2015, cumulative sales of this drug surpassed $1.6 billion.

In the most recent presentation, the company indicated that 9,000 of the potential 29,000 eligible patients for both KALYDECO and ORKAMBI are receiving treatment at the moment. Increasing the treatment/population ratio is a crucial objective for the business in the near to medium term. It goes without saying that pricing is very elevated as combined revenues (KALYDECO + ORKAMBI) rose to $410 million in Q3 of 2016.

This suggests that annual revenues per patient come in at $180k, a very sizable amount for a life-lengthening drug. The "benefit" for Vertex is that the median survival age if patients are not treated is just in the twenties, making that society at large is open to aid these patients, even at premium prices.

The introduction of ORKAMBI has been a huge success on its own, with sales hitting $350 million in their opening year of 2015. As we will see in the next paragraph, sales continue to grow at a rapid pace, already surpassing KALYDECO.

The Current Financial Picture

If you look at the total revenues, Vertex has not gained a lot of ground over the past few years. Revenues came in at $1.4 billion in 2011, comprised out of nearly a billion in INCIVEK sales as well as sizable collaboration and royalty streams.

All these revenue streams have largely died out by now as KALYDECO and ORKAMBI combined generated nearly a billion in sales in 2015. That amount, however, was not enough to offset the annual costs of $1.5 billion, which was largely comprised out of a billion in R&D expenses. In other words, if no R&D would be performed, Vertex could have posted operating profits of $500 million in 2015.

The good news is that the company made a lot of progress in terms of the income statement in 2016. KALYDECO revenues are no longer growing spectacularly with third quarter sales advancing by 6% to $176 million. This is still sufficient to generate annual revenues of roughly $700 million.

ORKAMBI continues to deliver on impressive results with third quarter revenues coming in at $234 million. While this nearly billion run rate looks impressive given that approval was only granted in July of 2015, sales were down $11 million on a sequential basis. The good news is that sales are seen at $268 million in Q4, plus or minus $20 million. Much of this expected sequential growth is driven by a recent FDA approval, which increases the patient population.

This suggests that product sales are running at a rate of $1.6 billion per annum, versus a little less than a billion in 2015. Production costs are seen at roughly $200 million, SG&A runs at roughly $425 million, while R&D costs keep increasing, running at nearly $1.1 billion a year.

The good news if you like is that operating losses are cut significantly compared to 2015, seen at less than $100 million this year. This suggests that the company could become profitable in the coming quarters.

The current cash balances of $1.13 billion provide comfort, offset by a nearly $300 million loan and $468 million construction lease obligation, for a modest net cash load. The 245 million shares value equity at $18 billion at a price of $73 per share, equivalent to little over 10 times product sales.

Scenario Analysis

Expectations regarding the CF franchise have provided a big push for the shares. Following KALYDECO's approval in 2012, shares have risen from $40 at the time, (despite the dying Hepatitis C business), to a high of $125 per share in 2015. At that point, the business was awarded a $30 billion valuation.

To justify the current multiple at over 10 times product sales, while earnings are non-existing, investors are arguably hoping for better days. One way to see better days is to expand the usage of both ORKAMBI and KALYDECO to other mutations and age groups.

In September, the FDA approved usage for ORKAMBI to treat children aged between 6 and 11, adding a patient group of 2,400 in the US alone. The company plans to do the same in Europe, in a move which once approved could add a patient group of 3,400. The company is furthermore awaiting data from Phase III tests in 2017 for combination treatments of tezacaftor and ivacaftor, as well as various editions of the "VX" program, mostly being in Phase II at the moment.

The real kicker has to come from an enlarged usage of ORKAMBI and KALYDECO. As of this autumn, the combined patient group for both drugs was 29,000 patients, of which 9,000 received actual treatment. Label expansion for other genes, widening of age groups and combination treatments could potentially result in a patient group of 75,000 according to the company. Assuming similar penetration rates, this means that sales could nearly triple from a current run rate of $1.6 billion per annum.

If the company can indeed widen the patient group to 75,000 and obtain a 50% administration rate, it could treat 37,500 patients a year at a cost of roughly $180k per year at the moment. If that optimistic view becomes a reality perhaps in 2025, sales could approach $7 billion based on current pricing.

Assuming a 10% cost of goods sold, continued elevated $1 billion in R&D expenses, and SG&A costs of another billion, pre-tax profits could come in at $4.3 billion. That being said, operating margins of 60% will undoubtedly cause outrage in terms of pricing. A 35% tax rate would yield after-tax earnings of $2.8 billion, equivalent to $11-$12 per share.

Note however that this takes a lot of time to realize and the scenario seems highly optimistic. If this somehow becomes a reality, market multiples suggest a valuation of $200 per share. If all of this seems fair by 2025, investors could see returns of 10% per annum through 2025, excluding retained earnings over time. That 10% potential return seems relatively low given the optimism and risks out there. If I increase the required return to 15% per year, fair value is only seen at $50 per share.

Final Thoughts, Not A Buyer Yet

Potential returns of 10% (ex-retained earnings) are not very big given the fact that the investment case relies on sales increasing by a factor of 4-5 times in the coming decade, and that hope that premium pricing can be maintained. Competition is not sitting still either with Galapagos and partner AbbVie (ABBV) recently reporting some encouraging results.

Of course, further pipeline developments could be helpful as Vertex continues to invest heavily into R&D, yet I think that risks in terms of pricing and anticipated volume growth outweigh the potential at this valuation. This is despite the decent pullback that we have already seen, as sequential sales numbers for ORKAMBI are dropping quite a bit.

All in all, Vertex is and seems like a great business delivering real outcomes for patients and long-term investors, yet to have a much improved risk-reward, shares would have to retreat further towards the $50 mark in my eyes.