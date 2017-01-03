Bank Of America Q4 And 2017 Preview

Photo credit

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is due to report earnings next week and heading into the report, the stock is at a multi-year high and optimism is off the charts. BAC has been perhaps my favorite long in the entire market over the past few years as I've been waiting for the coiled spring to, well, uncoil. Valuations in the sector are certainly high and with it, expectations for earnings growth in the coming years. I vastly underestimated just how much investors would be willing to push the group up following the election and that's something I'd like to have back. But I can't, so let's take a look at what BAC looks like heading into a pivotal Q4 report.

The election of one Donald J Trump has had no actual impact to results of course because he's not even president yet. In addition, anything he may or may not do would take months at least to even come to fruition and then some time after that in order for it to work its way through the economy and show up in companies' results. Thus, the rally has had much more to do with expectations than what we may actually see anytime soon so in light of that, bank stocks in particular look pretty expensive here.

BAC is going for 13.7 times next year's earnings, a valuation it hasn't seen for years. That's not necessarily a problem as that is right at the average valuation for a bank stock these days. That's really quite incredible to think about as just a few months ago, BAC was trading for half its current price as investors were still throwing bank stocks away with the day's trash. But now, they are suddenly in favor and BAC seems to have found a base here between $22 and $23.

Technically, the stock certainly looks like it is taking a breather. The rally that led it from under $17 to better than $23 in very short order was certainly spectacular and created a massive overbought condition. That condition has to work itself out as no overbought stock can remain so forever. The combination of a small pullback and time has created a condition where BAC is no longer overbought and while that's good for bulls, it also shows that right now, buying interest is still declining. That can obviously be remedied in very short order but for now, it still looks like BAC is in pullback mode. Any number of things can break it out of that and cause it to rally again and principal among them right now is the forthcoming Q4 report.

If we forget about the election and the hype that suddenly surrounds bank stocks, what are BAC's fundamentals going to look like? What can we glean from the Q4 and subsequent guidance - which will be more critical than ever - that can help us understand how high this stock can go?

The first thing I want to see is that BAC is continuing to use its mountain of deposits. BAC has spent years collecting low-rate deposits and in the past couple of quarters, it has begun to unleash the potential of those deposits. But its loan-to-deposit ratio is still very low by historical standards and while the days of 90%+ LTD ratios are dead and gone, BAC still has a very long runway to grow here. I want to see continued improved utilization of its deposits because without that, the rate hikes everyone is going mad over mean less.

Second, are BAC's credit metrics still intact? One thing I've praised over and over again is BAC's focus on prudent lending instead of just lending. That sounds simple enough but heading into the crisis, BAC lent money just to lend it and keep up with the rest of the sector's growth. That had disastrous consequences but the new BAC doesn't subscribe to that theory. Prudent growth is the only way to grow and if BAC is to take full advantage of any forthcoming rate hikes, its credit metrics have to be right. I don't have any concern here because Moynihan and crew have a terrific track record; we just need to see that nothing has changed.

Third, expenses continue to be in focus as BAC still has a very long way to go with respect to its efficiency ratio. BAC is by far the worst in the industry with its expenses among big banks and that has to stop. It is going to take a long time and the principal way it will reduce its efficiency ratio quickly is through higher revenue. BAC seems to be taking care of that but expenses are still too high and must come down. Again, progress here has been steady but we need to continue to see that push. If BAC relents on expense controls the trajectory for its earnings growth will be derailed so I want to see its efficiency ratio move down in Q4 once again. This is absolutely critical for BAC's earnings growth over the next couple of years and it has to remain on track.

Lastly, the big one, net interest margin, will be in focus. The rate hike and subsequent bump in the prime lending rate we saw was way too late to have any actual impact on BAC's Q4 results so I expect we'll see something on the order of what Q3 produced. But what will be interesting here is guidance; will BAC give us a look into what it thinks NIM will look like this year? The Fed says they are going to hike three times in 2017 and after the disastrous four-hike call for 2016 that only turned into one, investors are skeptical to say the least. But what does management think about 2017? We know that BAC is extremely leveraged to rate hikes and that is why I and others have liked it in the past, but those rate hikes have to materialize for BAC to take advantage. Again, the actual number for Q4 isn't particularly important; it is all about guidance for NIM.

Selling BAC at $19 was a mistake that I certainly wish I could have back. At the time, banks had gone straight up by double digits and were sporting years' high valuations. Of course, the rally was just getting started and I missed a substantial portion of it. Missing a rally is better than holding during a correction but still, it stings. But that is all behind us now and all we can do is look forward to see what may come.

Paying 13.7 times forward earnings for a bank is tough given that we've been conditioned for years to think that banks are only worth 9 or 10 times earnings but this is the new normal. Optimism abounds due to impending rate hikes as well as massive inflation that a Trump presidency is supposed to bring. I don't know if either of those things will happen but if they do, BAC is certainly the best choice among the group. At its current valuation it is sporting an average group multiple but it still has above-average growth potential for all the reasons I've laid out. Thus, heading into the Q4 report, I've gotten long again as the Trump rally has settled down and we can get back to business. BAC is still the best positioned to grow among the big banks and it deserves a higher multiple than the group. I don't think management can say anything that would derail the rally and for that reason, the Q4 report will either be a non-event or a catalyst for a continued move higher.

