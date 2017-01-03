Nestlé: Yield At 5-Year Avg., Time For A Closer Look?

We present the fair value estimates based on Discounted Cash-flow model and the “Relative Rating Score” for the company using our Rating model.

We provide the company’s overall perspective, past performance, financial trends and try to analyze where the company is headed.

Nestle’s current dividend yield is at 5-year average. It deserves a closer look to see if it offers good value.

For our dividend portfolio, we always look for companies:

That are relatively large, stable and of high quality

Have significant moat in their respective industry

Have a solid dividend history with at least 7-10 years of dividend raise

Trading at a fair or below fair value.

Such companies mostly trade at a premium, but from time to time, they are available at better values due to temporary setbacks, struggles or external factors. In our previous articles, we looked at Diageo (NYSE:DEO) (OTCPK:DGEAF) and Unilever (NYSE:UL). In continuation of this theme, we will look at another company from Europe i.e. Nestlé SA (OTCPK:NSRGY). As usual, our analysis would be based on fundamentals, valuation, and projected growth metrics. We will also utilize our mechanized rating system to provide an unbiased view of the investment thesis

Nestlé is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, and its shares are listed on 'SIX Swiss Exchange.' Nestlé ADRs (American Depository Receipt) are traded over-the-counter in the US. One Nestlé ADR represents one Swiss share. Nestle's shares have fallen out of favor in recent months and fell from a high of $83.25 in August 2016 to a low of $66.08 in November, before recovering to the current price of $71.74. The current dividend yield is 3.23%.

Nestlé S.A

Nestlé was founded 150 years ago in 1866. However, the present-day Nestlé was formed in 1905 as a result of a merger between the Anglo-Swiss Condensed Milk Company and Farine Lactée Henri Nestlé. Today, the company has a market capitalization of $221 Billion and has grown to be a global leader and the largest food and drink company in the world by revenue. The company operates on a global scale and employs over 335,000 people all over the world. Nestlé has more than 2000 products/brands in their portfolio, from global icons to local favorites and sells its products in 189 countries. The Company's major product line includes milk, chocolate, confectionery, creamer, coffee, food seasoning, bottled water, skin care products and pet foods among others. Twenty-nine of Nestle's brands have annual sales of exceeding $1 billion, including the brands like Nescafe, Nespresso, Kit-Kat, Smarties, Nesquik, Stouffer's, Vittel, and Maggi. Nestlé also owns a large stake (roughly 23%) in the cosmetics company L'Oréal S.A. (OTCPK:LRLCF) (OTCPK:LRLCY).

Click to enlarge

Nestlé's Brands ( Source: Nestlé website)

Analysis:

The company's current stock price is nearly 14% lower from its peak of $83.25 achieved in August 2016. However, Nestlé is not alone in seeing its stock nosedive. Most of the dividend-paying companies in the consumer staple business have fallen out of favor since the US elections in November. The general perception is that interest rates will go much higher and so the dividend of a company is less valuable when Treasury yields are rising. However, Nestle's slow to negative growth in the recent years is a factor as well. Nestle's growth has been negatively impacted over the past couple of years due to the strength of the Swiss franc versus the Euro and other currencies. Nearly all of Nestle's sales happen outside of Switzerland, but the company has to report all of its revenue and income in Swiss francs.

The growth concerns coupled with other factors have led to underperformance by Nestlé shares in recent years when compared to S&P500.

Dividends:

In US dollar terms, Nestle's current dividend yield is 3.23%, which is about the same as 5-year average yield. The company has paid dividends every year since 1959 and increased the dividends for 21 consecutive years (since 1995). The dividend growth has slowed during the past several years. In Swiss currency (CHF), it was a respectable 9.1% over last 10 years, but only 4.4% during the last 5 years.

Dividends are paid once a year instead of quarterly basis, unlike the practice with most US companies. Another factor that US investors need to keep in mind is 15% tax withholding on the dividends as Swiss tax, so it may suit taxable accounts better than IRA type accounts.

Below is a comparative look at Nestlé and its peers Unilever (NYSE: UL), Kraft Heinz Co (NYSE: KHC), General Mills (NYSE: GIS), Danone SA ( OTCQX:DANOY) ( OTCQX:GPDNF) and Pepsi Co (NYSE: PEP).

12/30/2016 Forward P/E Price/ Cash Flow Price/ Book Price/ Sales Dividend Yield NSRGY 18.5 14.8 4.0 2.5 3.23% UL 19.6 15.9 8.1 2.1 3.44% KHC 22.4 23.4 1.8 4.0 2.69% GIS 18.3 15.3 8.6 2.4 3.01% GPDNF 18.8 14.5 3.1 1.7 2.89% PEP 20.1 14.7 11.9 2.5 2.83% Click to enlarge

Past 10-year trends:

The operating margins have been pretty consistent between 12-14%, but the EPS in Swiss currency has been pretty flat for the last 5 years.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

The growth of $10,000 since 1995:

Investment in Nestlé stock since January 1st, 2001, would have resulted in an annual total return of 10.3% compared to 5.4% in S&P500. A $10,000 investment in Nestlé, starting in 2001, would have grown to $50,340 today, including the reinvested dividends, compared to $23,170 from S&P500.

Also, there is a big difference in the income that would be generated by two investments. The investment in Nestlé stock would be generating an annual dividend income of $1,570, compared to only $470 from investment in S&P500.

What to expect in mid to long-term?

Due to its wide moat and with over 2000 products/brands, the company will continue to remain a major player in the food business. If the world economy remains in the current state of slow or no growth, Nestle's growth is likely to be slow in the range of 3-4%, lower than the company's own targets of 5-6%. However, on the positive, it is a defensive stock and likely to do well during any future bear-market or recessionary periods. Further, the company has very significant exposure to the emerging markets that should serve it well. Even with the low growth expectations, with 3.25% dividend income at current prices, it should safely provide the 5-6% growth in capital appreciation over the long term.

Fair value estimates:

The below table that I created shows the fair value estimates calculated based on the DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) model and so-called Buffett's Valuation model (not designed by Buffett as such). Note that to be conservative; we are applying a 30% margin of safety on Buffett's valuation model. We will be using a discount ratio of 8%, a projected earnings growth rate of 5.46% for the first eight years and 2% after that. For Buffett's model, we will use projected earnings for the first eight years, 0% thereafter, with a Treasury yield of 2.5%.

Relative Rating (per FFI Rating model):

Now, let's assign a rating to the company based on the information that we already have and by feeding them to a simple rating system that we have created for own use and is available here [LINK]. This system takes into account three sets of elements; fundamental ratios, growth estimates and the dividend strength of the company. Each of the criteria gets assigned a rating based on certain pre-defined rules. The net rating is the sum-total of individual ratings and results in value in the range of 0 - 10, ten being perfect and 0 being the worst. Like any other mechanical rating system, this system is not perfect by any means and would not substitute other means of research, but what it can do is to offer an unbiased decision point, providing a bird's eye view. Below is a table that I created showing the "rating" for Nestlé. Please see the complete rules and disclosures about this rating system here.

**Net rating is derived by adding the ratings from 15 criteria and dividing the sum by 1.5. It is important to note that this rating model is weighted heavily towards the past than the future. Only three criteria out of 15 are based on future expectations, so it should be viewed with a grain of salt.

## We could not find the projected EPS growth for the next 5 years (from any reliable source), however, Nestle's own targets are 5-6%. But the company has only been able to achieve 3-4% growth in recent years, so being on the conservative side, we are assuming 3.5% growth for next 5 years.

Rating between 8.0 to 10 Excellent Rating between 6.5 and 8.0 Good (above average) Rating between 5.0 and 6.5 Average Rating between 3.0 and 5.0 Below Average (Use Caution) Rating below 3.0 Poor Click to enlarge

The above model rates Nestlé in the lower band of Above-Average.

Concluding Remarks:

Nestlé is a slow growth company, simply due to its sheer size. The fact that the world economy has not been growing much for the past few years is not helping the company either. The company's own growth targets are 5-6% but do not seem to be achievable in the near future.

That said, there is a lot to like about the company. Nestlé is the largest food company in the world. Its products are highly diversified, the largest product category( Powdered and liquid beverages) representing only 21% of the total sales. The company may not have the pricing power in the current environment, but it has a wide moat in the form of well-recognized brands and a vast market reach. Nestlé is a sleep-well-at-night type of company that you buy at a fair price and forget it for a while. Their current dividend is attractive and in the range of 5-year average. Current share price is certainly not cheap but close to fair. This is what we would consider in the following situations:

Existing full position Hold Existing partial position Buy second 1/3 position in the range of $64-$66. No existing position Buy the first 1/3 position in the range of $69-$72 per ADR share. Click to enlarge

Note: Above should not be considered as buy or sell recommendations, please do your due diligence before making any such decisions.

NOTE:

If you liked reading this article, please click on the FOLLOW button at the top of the article.

Full Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for information purpose only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendations to buy or sell any securities. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim for 100% accuracy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSRGY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.