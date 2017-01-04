General Electric: Thank You Very Much JPMorgan

In the following article I make the case JPMorgan’s note is actually a blessing in disguise for long-term dividend growth and income investors.

Tusa believes that even at zero, the positive benefits from a tax break due to repatriation for General Electric will be limited.

JPMorgan just came out and reiterated its Underweight rating and $28 price target on shares of General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE: GE) has its share of detractors, of this there is no doubt. Nevertheless, JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa unequivocally takes the cake. Let me explain.

What Happened?

JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa came out with a note and reiterated his Underweight rating and $28 price target on shares of General Electric. JPMorgan has been on the wrong side of the trade for nearly a year at this point.

Tusa says the company's fundamentals are more negative than he envisioned a year ago. Tusa believes that even at zero, the positive benefits from a tax break due to repatriation for General Electric will be limited. Tusa writes:

"Fundamentally, we see more downside than upside" for GE, and fundamentals "will matter more than any one-time step up."

Tusa admitted that a zero per cent tax rate is not something he envisioned or thought possible "under any reasonable form of government." He noted that even at zero, the tax impact for GE is only slightly more positive than the average for its peer group, given the limited benefits from a tax repatriation.

Tusa just poured cold water all over the one of the major positive catalysts that many bulls already put in their back pockets. Well, I say thanks for the huge favor Steven Tusa! Here is why.

Lowered expectations always welcome

I love it when analysts come out with these types of notes. It is almost as if Tusa is attempting to will his thesis to fruition. He makes the case that the tax implications of repatriation "would be only slightly more positive than the average for its peer group." My first reaction is who cares? I don't really care how the tax implications compare to the peer group. All I care about is how much does it improve the company's bottom line. I find the logic behind the statement lacking.

Tusa's double speak

What's more, Tusa gave himself a substantial out by stating "In the end, only time will tell." I do not believe Steven Tusa has a solid grip on the tax implications of tax repatriation whatsoever. For what it's worth this is actually right up General Electric alley if you ask me. But thank you Steven Tusa for setting the bar so low. As Warren Buffett states so eloquently:

"I don't look to jump over 7-foot bars: I look around for 1-foot bars that I can step over."

Now, let's take a moment to focus on the cake and save the icing for later.

Focus on improving fundamentals

- Installed base service opportunities abound

General Electric's installed base has risen 50% based on the integration of Alstom. This increase in installed based provides the company with an abundance of new service opportunities as well. The company expects the deal to generate $0.15-0.20 of earnings per share by 2018.

In fact, Bernstein's Steven Winoker's price target is $40 and noted General Electric's consistently strong earnings growth while its portfolio has changed for the better. Winoker stated:

"Concerns regarding the risk for the restructuring of Alstom in Europe have been mitigated." The analyst also sees "a new set of catalysts in the form of potential tax reform, regulatory relief and other factors that should lift GE's businesses beyond 2018."

This additional EPS boost should help pave the way for future dividend increases and capital appreciation making General Electric an ideal Total Return candidate. Now that the company has shed its SIFI status it has become a full-fledged industrial pure-play growth opportunity.

The Last Word

So, I say thanks JPMorgan for lowering expectations. I hope the stock does fall to $28 based on your note. That would amount to a tremendous buying opportunity as far as I am concerned. Even so, I am not so sure we will get there for two main reasons.

- Strong EPS growth in the cards

General Electric currently offers dividend growth and income investors a safe long-term investment. The company has a fortress balance sheet and strong backlog. The transformation of the company into an industrial powerhouse pure-play will reward investors with capital gains and dividend growth. This makes the stock an excellent total return investment. Furthermore, the stock has several positive catalysts on the horizon. Moreover, high-value industrial businesses will comprise more than 90% of General Electric's earnings by 2018.

- Return of wealth to shareholders will buoy stock price

Returning wealth to shareholders is Jeff Immelt and General Electric's top priority. General Electric has paid a dividend every quarter for the last 100 years. The company has paid out over $106 billion in dividends since 2000 to its shareholders. The company estimates another $100 billion over the next few years will be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. I submit the solid and safe yield of 3% provides more than enough margin of safety for current shareholders.

Final Thought

Nevertheless, there are always downside risks. I surmise we will see many more disparaging headlines as we navigate the Trump transition throughout 2017. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence. Always consult an investment advisor prior to making any investment decisions. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. If you found this article interesting, please click on the follow button next to my name above. It would be greatly appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.