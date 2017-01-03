How To Play Rising Oil Prices Under Friendlier Trump-Putin Relations

There has been much speculation concerning Trump's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Theories range from them being just two politicians who admire each others' leadership style to Trump being a planted asset of the Russian government. I do not have any special knowledge or insight into the exact relationship. However, it is clear that Trump is at least inclined to pursue actions and policies that could be favorable to Putin. Putin may not be in possession of compromising evidence relating to Trump as some conspiracy theorists have alleged. However, at minimum, if Putin was displeased with actions taken by Trump, Putin might release (possibly fabricated) documents indicating direct coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russian government regarding the methods and timing of Russian interference in the American election.

I have no special information or theories regarding the extent to which Trump will or will not be doing favors for Putin. I do have beliefs as to what motives Putin might have had for whatever the Russian government did to advance Trump's election effort. I reject the cold-war type analysis which suggests that Putin and the Russian government's objectives were to generally discredit the American electoral process. The cold war is over and, more importantly, whatever one thinks of the Putin and Russian government, they have no interest in changing the USA from a free market capitalist country into a communist one. That was the stated objective of the old Soviet Union.

The cold, and at times hot struggle, between free market capitalism and communism is essentially over. Whereas, fifty years ago much of the world was engaged in a conflict between what was referred to as the "first world" which included the USA, Western Europe, Japan, Australia, Canada, etc., and the "second world" of communist block countries led by the Soviet Union, Red China and containing other communist satellites. Much of the conflict was carried out in the so-called third world, notably in Vietnam. Today, the struggle between free market capitalism and communism is essentially over. Vietnam may have been a theatre in the conflict where the communist side gained what turned out to be a temporary advantage. If one has any doubt as to who ultimately won the conflict between communism and capitalism in Southeast Asia, they need look no further than the Vietnam Stock Exchange.

The only communist countries remaining today are North Korea and Cuba, and Cuba is starting to move away from a pure communist economy. During the cold war, the ultimate achievement that the United States Central Intelligence Agency or its Soviet KGB counterpart could have wished for would be to install one of their agents or assets as the leader of the other superpower. Such a coup could possibly have led to one superpower adopting the economic system of its rival. Now Putin and Russia have no interest in causing the first world countries change from free market capitalism to communism or anything else.

If Putin has no interest in spreading an economic system in the way that Stalin and Khrushchev did, what would be his motive in having a friend in the White House? I also do not think Putin and Russia have much interest in conquering any significant new territory. After the debacle in Afghanistan, Russia has no stomach for occupying territory where the population does not speak Russian and could involve fighting insurgents supported by outside interests. Russia has no interest in trying to subdue the populations of Poland or Lithuania even if Trump and/or NATO were willing to look the other way. Russia has already achieved most or all of the re-absorption of Russian speaking areas such as Crimea as it probably wishes.

The question then becomes what did Putin hope to gain by aiding Trump? For argument's sake, assume that Trump had agreed to do Putin's bidding. What Russia and Putin desperately need is money. Even if Putin asked Trump to have the American Treasury transfer, say $200 billion to Russia, that is not going to happen. Even Kellyanne Conway could not spin that one into anything that would be acceptable to the American people or congress. Absent writing Russia a big check, how could Trump cause Russia to gain $200 billion? The answer would be a $50 increase in the price of oil.

We know what has caused most of the oil price spikes in the last 50 years. That has been wars in the Middle East. The first oil shocks came with the 1967 and 1973 wars. Twenty percent of oil traded worldwide moves by tanker through the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important petroleum transit choke point. Iran also provides various pathways that could lead to another oil price spike. I will leave it to others to elaborate on all of the possible actions that President Trump could take that could stoke instability and lead to conflict in that volatile region. There are also some who fear that even if Trump was in absolutely no way compromised or beholden to Russia, he could still stoke a war in that region anyway with some blunder or rash action.

From all of the above, my view is that an event that results in a spike in oil prices is more likely than many market participants believe. My focus is not on the geopolitical aspects, but on implications for investments. In terms of overall economic activity, oil shocks have generally been negative and in some cases precursors to recessions. With America much less dependent upon imported oil than in previous periods, the macroeconomic impacts would likely be less severe. Since there are various permutations as to what scenario could result in a spike in oil prices, I am primarily interested in investments that are directly correlated to oil prices, not indirect impacts.

There are various ways to play an expectation that oil prices will increase. There are crude oil futures, ETFs based on crude oil futures and securities issued by companies that would benefit from higher oil prices. Generally, any way that you bet directly on crude oil prices, you are essentially buying oil and paying the expenses of storing it including the interest expense incurred from holding an asset. Thus, the 2016 closing price for the CME front February 2017 crude oil contract was $53.72. For the year later February 2018 crude oil contract, the price was $56.91. Thus, if you went long a February 2018 crude oil contract at $56.91 and a year from now the front contract, which would then be the February 2018 crude oil contract, was $53.72, it would mean that spot crude oil prices were essentially unchanged for the year and your bet lost $3.19 per contract.

One way or another, all crude oil futures based ETFs have the same negative carry economics which results in the buyer of the ETFs implicitly or explicitly incurring the storage and interest costs that would be incurred from buying and storing physical crude oil. For various personal reasons, not the least of which is an aversion to margin calls, I am not particularly interested in participating in the futures markets. Since there are some 3X leveraged oil ETFs, one can get as much exposure and risk as one would normally desire in the oil market without resorting to the futures markets.

There are other ways to play higher oil prices. Securities issued by companies which would benefit from high oil range from very conservative to extremely speculative. I generally prefer ETFs and bonds to individual common stocks. I have been somewhat constructive on oil since the beginning of 2016. Since all oil wells deplete, albeit at widely varying rates, no drilling today eventually results in no oil at some future date. This approach was taken in an article: Will Oil Production Fall Off A Cliff? In that article, macro models were used to relate world oil prices to exploration and production capital expenditures. Then macro models were used to relate world exploration and production capital expenditures to oil supply. The models indicated that $40 oil was unsustainable as supply would eventually fall of a cliff if such a low level were to persist.

Mostly, investments I made in early 2016 based on the view that oil prices had fallen too far, were in bonds of companies such as Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) whose 6.625% bonds of 8/15/20 went from 15 then to 101 now. There is not much upside in them and similar bonds now no matter what oil does. Some of the bonds such as those issued by SandRidge (NYSE:SD) and Swift Energy (NYSE:SFY) were purchased by me too early and fared poorly when those companies filed for bankruptcy.

In Swift Energy And SandRidge Energy - Speculative Ways To Bet On Oil Prices, I talked about my investment in the common stock of Swift Energy (OTCPK:SFYWQ) which had the symbol SFYW prior to it becoming the 40th oil company to declare bankruptcy in 2015 on December 31, 2015. I said:

"SFYWQ filed a prepackaged bankruptcy in which a majority of SFYWQ bondholders have agreed to support a reorganization plan that allows the existing SFYWQ shareholders to maintain 4% of the equity in the reorganized company. This is interesting since the last 10-Q report (September 30, 2015) indicates about $1 billion in assets for SFYWQ, after having been written down from $2 billion during 2015 as oil prices collapsed. As the reorganization plan calls for all of the bond debt to be converted into 96% of the equity that could imply a book value close to $1 billion. If the book value were an accurate measure of true value, 4% of the equity would be $40 million. However, at $0.13, the 44,547,481 shares outstanding are only valued at $5.79 million. The bonds of SFYWQ are trading around 10% of face value, roughly in line with what the current stock price implies."

Even after an effective 126 to 1 reverse stock split, investors in the bankrupt SFYWQ shares who bought at the time of my article quadrupled their money based on the current $33.70 of the new SWFT shares.

SWFT bondholders did not fare so well. Most of the value that should have gone to the small bondholders was stolen by the company's management in collusion with certain bondholders via a sham debtor-in-possession financing scheme done at commercially unreasonable terms. Thus, there are various risks inherent with investing in securities of individual firms that should benefit in an increase in oil prices. Furthermore, if one is betting on some type of oil shock that results from hostilities, there is always the possibility that the violence could damage assets or facilities of specific oil companies. As I elaborated on in 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, portfolios of assets will generally be more efficient than individual assets. Compare investing all of your money in one security that had an expected return of 10% with some level of risk, to a portfolio comprised of 20 securities each with an expected return of 10% with same level of risk as the single security. The portfolio would provide the exact same expected return of 10% but with less risk than the individual security. Thus, the portfolio is more efficient than any of the individual assets in the portfolio. That is one reason why I generally prefer the diversification that ETFs provide.

All ETFs entail some fees and expenses. ETFs based on oil futures also incur the additional implicit interest and storage costs that exist when commodity futures forward contracts trade at higher prices than spot prices. That said, if one thinks an event that results in a spike in oil prices is more likely than many market participants believe, it may be a: "better a year too early, than a minute too late" trading situation.

Various ETFs which stand to gain from higher oil prices are listed below. Year-end prices and returns for selected periods are shown. The ETFs are listed in order of total assets. The largest and most liquid oil ETF is the United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO), which essentially owns only crude oil futures. For those looking for more leverage, there are 2X and 3X leveraged ETFs. Between the risks inherent with leverage and the implicit interest and storage costs, these can be very risky. As the table below indicates, the VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:UWTI) has lost 99.24% of its value over the last three years. It doesn't get more risky than that. There are also short leveraged oil ETFs that are ways to bet on lower oil prices if you are so inclined. Good Luck.

