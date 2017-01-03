S&P Badly Needs A Correction To Avoid A Black Swan...

It seems now that we could have a daily cycle top which we printed on the 13th of December at 2,277 on the S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY). In fact, the top actually could be an intermediate top because we are now on day 38 of this daily cycle, which means that this cycle has become pretty stretched thus far. Nevertheless, we definitely seem to have printed an intermediate cycle low back in November considering where sentiment ultimately got to.

Therefore, as we have lost almost 40 points over the last two and a half weeks, there is a good chance that we have started a daily cycle decline. As I write (01-03-2017), the S&P (SPX) is still up over 8 handles but has fallen from an intra-day high of 2,263. Remember as long as 2,277 doesn't get taken out, a daily or intermediate decline is a distinct possibility. In fact, I believe that if we pierce through the recent December top, markets will continue to be very difficult to trade with the risk of a black swan event becoming ever increasingly likely over the next few months.

First of all, if we look at the Fibonacci retracement levels, we can see that for a normal daily cycle low to be printed now, we would need to drop at least 38% to the 2,203 level. In fact, what I would be hoping for is that we will drop to the 50% level, which is the 2,180 level.

Why do I want these drops to occur? Well, throughout the Obama administration, especially in the latter stages of his administration, we just haven't had proper daily cycle and intermediate cycle declines in the stock market (see below). Good sharp declines reset sentiment, which give traders and investors far better setups than what we have at present. We need proper corrections and up to now, we are simply just not getting them.

This means that sentiment has remained excessively bullish and trading setups have been very difficult to predict. Now with Trump taking office, it would be interesting to see whether the stock market can actually undergo a proper daily cycle or intermediate cycle decline, which would reset sentiment and get us back to proper cycles in equities once more. So a good correction, at least a 50% correction down to the 2,180 level would do wonders for resetting sentiment and generating the required fuel for the next move up.

If we look at some sentiment charts on the intermediate optimism index, we can see that we are still way above normal optimistic levels, which will not last indefinitely. As you can see from the chart below, what I'm looking for is for this index to drop back below the excessive optimism red-line down to around the 55-60 level. I think we need to see this level in order for a proper daily cycle low to have been generated.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

However, I still see upside in equity markets once we get some corrections out of the way. In fact, if we look at the Robo Ratio chart, we can see that levels are far higher than they were back in 2007 and 2008 when traders were excessively bullish on the market, which caused and resulted in a huge crash in the S&P 500.

Therefore, what we are clearly seeing here is that there are still far too many retail investors that are still too bearish on the market. This ratio pinpoints the behavior of small traders to ascertain whether they are bullish or bearish. When this index is high it means that retail investors are continuing to buy puts which is a bearish strategy. This needs to change if we are going to get a permanent top in equity markets.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

Therefore to sum up, I do believe that a good buying opportunity is coming in equities in the near term. I'm watching sentiment levels and Fibonacci levels closely and believe that we probably have begun a daily cycle decline in the S&P 500. I would love for us to go under 2,200, (if not back to the 50% level of 2,180 in the next month or so) as that would give us an excellent setup to go long some equities that we have already earmarked.

However, if proper corrections continue to get aborted and bond yields continue to rise, we would continue to be cautious about going long equities. The black swan event I referred to could come from the bond markets. Presently, the 30-year US bond is trading off its lows but its bounce has been weak. If bond yields continue to rise, I believe it would only be a matter of time before equity markets would get adversely affected.

