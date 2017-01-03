MannKind's $1M Milestone: Good News, But Barely

"Cash is king." We have all heard that statement many times. "People will only pay what they feel something is worth." We have all heard that saying as well. As 2016 came to a close, MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) finally received a much-discussed milestone payment from Receptor Life Sciences. The sum of the payment was $1 million. (If visions of Dr. Evil just scrolled through your mind, you are not alone.)



Those that look at things with a positive light will note that the milestone is not the important factor here. The milestone means at least some progress has been made on a deal that was announced at the beginning of 2016. MannKind is eligible for about $100 million in milestone payments in its deal with Receptor Life Sciences, but it will likely be quite some time before any meaningful sums come through the door.

The more pragmatic thinkers out there will see this news as yet another example of how little respect MannKind and its technosphere technology are getting out on the street. After all, it appears that a partner can tie up segments of the MannKind technology for very what is very little money in the world of biotech.

Over the past 6 months or so, MannKind has been spending a bit over $2 million per week. So for perspective, this milestone gives MannKind about 3 or 4 more days of operations, assuming added sales reps and added marketing expenses are offset by cost-cutting elsewhere.

If what I am saying seems harsh, it is. For months some investors have been counting on this milestone payment to have a meaningful impact. For months I have been warning people that, at most, the milestone would be $5 million, and for MNKD that would mean a few added weeks in terms of cash burn. I was expecting a low number for this milestone, but was not anticipating as low as $1 million.

What savvy investors now understand is this: The Receptor Life Sciences milestone is now clear. It was just $1 million, and any speculation that the milestone would deliver meaningful cash is now gone. This stock will carry a muted reaction to this news, but over time, share price will trend with the sales results of Afrezza.

The big lesson in the news today is reserved for the passionate investors of MannKind. The company spoke about a milestone payment for Receptor Life Sciences. The company spoke about the fact that it anticipated receiving that milestone before the end of 2016. The company left the amount of such a milestone up to the imaginations of investors. And some investors imagined too much.

Statements from any company should be taken with a grain of salt; some company statements need to be taken with a shaker of salt. In fact, apply the Buffett rule — not Warren, but rather Jimmy: Find your "lost shaker of salt" before you let your imagination run wild.

In closing, it is better to have $1 million than not have it. It is positive that Receptor Life Sciences is moving slowly forward. What is critical with this company is getting Afrezza on a much better trajectory than it is currently on. Until that happens, this stock will continue to flounder, and will be a tool used by active traders to separate more novice investors from their money. Stay tuned.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.