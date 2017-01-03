A New Tesla Scandal Is Brewing

Click to enlarge

My bearish thesis on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is simple: A capital-intensive enterprise running at a loss even while having the high-end EV market it sells into all to itself. Once true competition arrives (starting mostly in 2018, though the Bolt already shows a proper EV powertrain), Tesla will see even lower margins than the ones it enjoys today. Given this dynamic, Tesla will have bankruptcy risk in a competitive EV environment.

This article, however, is about a different development. I'd gather that most investors, even most of its bullish fans, don't follow Tesla close enough to know of all the new developments. There was, once, a tiny scandal where Tesla ended up having to settle with Norwegian customers because of having made what turned out to be unrealistic horsepower claims. That, along with other smaller issues like using different calculation methods for the 0-60 mph times, gracefully fell by the wayside.

However, there's a new scandal brewing whose implications might be far larger. Let me give you some context.

OTA Updates

The ability to use OTA (Over the Air) updates has long been touted as a unique Tesla advantage. This has created the mystique that Tesla cars will improve over time, as they get these updates.

As a side comment, I'd like to make two observations:

Providing OTA functionality is not technologically difficult, and thus not a sustainable advantage. Other automakers likely avoided it, though, because providing such OTA updates requires a telecom connection to each car and, unlike Tesla, they don't want to foot the bill for this ongoing access. At some point Tesla won't want to foot the bill either (much like with supercharging), but I digress.

Having the ability to fix and change software later has led Tesla to sell half-baked products. Other automakers, realizing the operational costs and customer blowback, try as much as possible to ship finished products. Tesla, though, often ships hardware first, with software to come later. Sometimes this is much later like with AutoPilot 1 - whose main functionality arrived only one-year after the cars were initially launched.

These two observations, though, are not what this article is about. Neither is it about how Tesla is once again doing the same and not shipping AP2 Enhanced Autopilot features by the promised date. Instead, this article is about the notion that OTA will always be used to improve cars over time and how that notion just died an horrible death.

Two Dangerous Precedents

As it were, there's something new out of Tesla which makes for the gist of this article. What is new is that Tesla no longer uses OTA updates just to improve cars. It also uses them to cripple cars. We have two recent examples. One of them is the basis for me talking about a new impending scandal. The examples are:

Tesla issued an update which reduced the AP1 (Autopilot based on the former hardware) abilities, namely by further restricting the speeds which can be used in two lane roads. This also leaves open the chance that Tesla will continue issuing updates which will further restrict AP1, since it no longer derives much commercial gain from it, and now just holds the associated liability and possible negative media impact. I don't see this change as terribly significant, though, because AP1 wasn't really supposed to be used in 2-lane undivided roads and because it just took down the limit AP1 can be used at to the local speed limit.

But then, there's the true scandal. A covert update, the likes of which were never disclosed or accepted by Tesla's customers, put a counter on how many launches Performance Teslas (AWD, "P" versions) can do, before the maximum battery amperage output is forever crippled. Moreover, Tesla is telling customers that if they want to fix this, the "fix" is to upgrade to a Tesla P100DL.

How did (some) Tesla customers discover this scandal? It took quite a bit of tinkering and research by a Tesla hacker. Tesla cars disclose the available maximum amperage over their CAN bus, which isn't usually accessible by customers. Upon there being complaints of reduced performance, at least one hacker managed to see that the CAN bus on those cars was now relaying a reduced maximum amperage (1500A instead of 1600A). When confronted by customers, Tesla recognized there was now a limit (never previously disclosed) on how many launches some cars can make before they're permanently crippled to protect the drivetrain:

"Thank you for your time. To recap our conversation, using launch mode places an increased stress on the entire powertrain accelerating aging and fatigue of various components. The computer systems automatically track launch mode usage and continually estimate fatigue damage. Depending on how launch mode is used, the computer may eventually limit the available power during launch mode to protect the powertrain. Note that this is a common strategy also employed in other high performance cars. As discussed, upgrading to the P100D ludicrous will remove this limit and will not be limited in the future as the P100D does not have this limit for launch mode."

Source: Electrek.com

Of notice, it's not just launch mode that's then crippled, as customers measuring the output after their cars being crippled saw the limitation on all modes (I, II). The car will no longer surpass the new maximum amperage output under any conditions, including regular usage.

There are many, many implications from this measure:

Tesla never disclosed this limitation upfront, and the limitation was imposed to customers after they bought the car. Customers were thus subjected to a bait and switch, where after an arbitrary number of launches the car no longer delivers the promised performance.

Tesla's stated objective by this change was to protect the drivetrain. Said another way, Tesla is restricting the performance on customers' cars so as to reduce the strain put on the car's drivetrain. This, in turn, will lead to fewer drivetrain failures overtime - failures which would otherwise fall under Tesla's extended, eight-year, unlimited mile, drivetrain warranties. Tesla took a measure without the customers' stated approval, to get a gain at the customers' expense. Ad absurdum, under this same logic, Tesla could cripple the cars to a point where they just go around at 35mph, so as to relieve itself of nearly all warranty claims on said cars.

Tesla thus also created a market for used Performance Teslas where the buyer will no longer know what he's buying. A secondary buyer might be buying a car with all launches still to be made. Or a car with just a few launches left. Or a car that's already permanently crippled.

Moreover, there's even doubt that this artificial crippling of the cars is applied just due to launch mode being used too often. The reason is simple - the amperage limit applied to the cars only has an impact on acceleration after 30mph or so. Under these rules, launch mode is basically the same as accelerating hard (at 100% pedal depression). So, if there's any risk of damage from launch mode that's mitigated by permanently limiting the pack output this risk is also there when making launches without using launch mode. As a result, it's quite likely that the counter leading to permanent performance degradation won't just take into account launches under launch mode.

Any way one cuts it, a genie has been let out of the bottle. Customers can no longer be certain that any OTA updates they get are made just to improve their cars. It's now possible that there will be undisclosed changes whose objective is to protect Tesla from warranty claims and other liabilities. Tesla has now proved able to do these undisclosed changes for its gain and at the direct expense of customers' cars' performance.

This is all the more relevant when one thinks of how much Tesla relies both on word of mouth advertising and on repeat customers. Over the Tesla forums, one sees increasing unease with these moves, particularly from long-standing fans. It's not hard to understand why - most of them know these facts and are increasingly either impacted by them, or appalled at them.

Conclusion

Tesla is resorting to increasingly desperate moves both commercially, financially and now in how it handles its customers' cars after sale. Tesla has crossed the Rubicon with its customers once it used an undisclosed feature update to permanently put a limit on how many launches its Performance models can do, and then permanently cripple those cars once they go over said limit.

At some point, all of this is going to boil over one way or another.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.