Among The 'Big Three', Why Is Visa King?

I recently published an article titled "Why It Doesn't Pay To Get Cute With 'Thoroughbreds' Such As Visa". In the comments, a reader posed a question to me, regarding the superiority of Visa (NYSE:V) to its peers. To summarize, I was asked why Visa outperforms others, and what is it doing to do so. I wanted to take the opportunity to address this great question.

The Big Three

The majority of the payment technology market is comprised of three major players. Visa, MasterCard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). In order to gain a scope of each company as a long-term investment, we will look at a number of factors in order to aid our analysis. These factors will include market share, earnings growth, balance sheet, dividend analysis, and future growth catalysts.

Market share

All three companies conduct business both in the United States, and elsewhere across the world. Throughout the world, Visa is the market share leader in transactions by a wide margin.

Notice how Visa and MasterCard account for 82% of the world's transaction volume. Visa and MasterCard operate under a virtual duopoly in this regard. Within this, Visa processes twice as many transactions as MasterCard. American Express comes in at a distant finish compared to the other two.

American Express has a couple of factors suppressing this number. American Express participates very little with financial institutions such as banks. As a result, almost every debit card issued is made by either Visa or MasterCard. American Express also carries a smaller global foot print (even though it operates in 130+ countries, with key markets in Mexico and Japan), with two-thirds of its billings coming from the United States. Meanwhile, Visa and MasterCard carry a truly global market presence (each operates in 200+ countries). Only about a third of MasterCard's payment volumes come from the US. Meanwhile, just over half of Visa's payment volumes come from the US, but this figure will tilt further towards international as Visa just completed the integration of Visa Europe.

Often times, brand equity can tie to market share. This is a culmination of excellence regarding effectiveness of management, advertising, and quality over long periods of time (that is how great reputations are formed). Many times you will find that the market leaders end up with the most valuable brands. According to Kantar Millward Brown, Visa is 2016's #6 most valuable brand in the world. MasterCard follows at #20, with American Express bringing up the rear at #34. Considering the breadth of companies that make up the infrastructure of the global market, the fact that all three companies land on this list speaks highly of each company individually. At the end of the day, Visa tops in brand equity, market share, and payment volumes across the globe.

Earnings growth

Each company shows relatively strongly in each's ability to grow profits. Before reviewing numbers, it is important to point out a key difference between American Express, and Visa/MasterCard. Unlike Visa and MasterCard which act strictly as a payment "processor" - charging a small percentage of each transaction using a branded debit or credit card, American Express is also an actual lender. There are pros and cons to this, which will be detailed throughout the remainder of this analysis.

Although there are differences between them, a common link between all three is the ability to continually grow the top line. Revenues have steadily climbed over the past 10 years.

Note that American Express has generated far greater revenues than the other two despite a much smaller share of payment volumes. This is due to American Express's lending practice. In addition to collecting a high volume of small fees, American Express has a full loan portfolio, as a bank would. Also as a lender, there is risk involved tied to write offs from customer loan defaults. Similar to a bank, American Express carries a balance sheet stocked with both assets - and liabilities. The fact that Visa and MasterCard do not participate in lending results in a "more lean" business that will show throughout the numbers pertaining to margins and balance sheet contents.

The first glaring illustration of this is profit margin. While all three are quite profitable, Visa and MasterCard both operate at a notch higher margin rate. Visa is slightly more profitable than MasterCard. All three have taken rising revenues and healthy margins, and turned it into earnings growth over a long time period.

Click to enlarge

Note that in 2009 American Express felt a drop in earnings per share due to the higher than usual rate of loan defaults due to the financial crisis. This led to a dividend freeze from 2009-2011. This is the risk that comes with being a lender.

Over the last five years, Visa has grown earnings at 16.59% annually, MasterCard at 15.52%, and American Express at 7.67%. Analyst consensus estimates point to all three companies maintaining current growth curves over the next five years, with Visa maintaining its slight estimated growth edge of 1% over MasterCard.

Balance sheet

The area of focus in regards to companies such as Visa and MasterCard are cash reserves and a lean balance sheet (manageable debt load). With these high margin businesses, cash should be accumulating which can be used to deploy later as invested capital or turbocharged shareholder returns. With American Express, you want to see a responsible ratio of assets to liabilities because American Express is a lender. If it is over-leveraged, the risk is great in the event of an economic downturn. This is what why American Express experienced a drop in earnings in during the "Great Recession".

Visa carries $12.8B in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet, against $15B in debt. The debt comes from financing its recent acquisition of Visa Europe. Prior to that, Visa carried virtually no debt. The combination of growing revenues and rich margins has equated to a rapidly growing cash pile, with no need for debt to fuel CAPEX, share buybacks, or dividend payments. The situation is very similar with MasterCard. MasterCard carries $7.52B in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet against only $3.33B in total debt.

American Express - again because of its lending practice will have a very different looking balance sheet. American Express carries $26.28B in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet, against $47.76B in total debt. While the debt exceeds the cash balance, the company still carries more total assets ($161B) than liabilities ($140B). As lenders go, American Express practices very responsible risk management. In all, all three companies have strong balance sheets. Each responsibly manages financial risk and carries a healthy cash reserve.

Dividend analysis

As a dividend growth investor, this is my long term focus for all investments I make. Being a "young" investor, I don't mind total returns along the way. But in the long run, any growth company will mature, and the yield will grow higher over time as the earnings settle into a constant growth rate. Every investor's circumstances and "guidelines" are different - and therefore may take issue with the fact that all three companies yield less than 2% on current prices. That is OK. While the yield is currently small, the dividends may be growing at a rate that makes up for that small starting yield.

Visa and MasterCard both pay dividends that yield 0.85% on current share prices. Both companies gave huge dividend raises this year. Visa raised its dividend by 17.9%, while MasterCard raised its dividend by 15.8%. American Express which yields 1.73%, raised its dividend by 10.3%. All three raises easily beat the rate of inflation (historically around 2-3%). These raises are not "off the script" either. Consider the five year dividend growth rates of all three:

Visa: 28.4%

MasterCard: 66.2%

American Express: 10.6%

Visa and MasterCard have such high growth rates because they have not been paying dividends for nearly as long as American Express. There is a bit of "catch up mode" in those numbers. However, it is important to note that the payout ratios are very low for all three companies. MasterCard's payout ratio is only 20% of earnings, with Visa and American Express each paying out 22% of earnings as dividends. The low payout ratio and earnings growth projected provide plenty of room for a dividend growth rate that continues to easily outpace inflation well into the future.

Future catalysts

There are a few tailwinds to consider for all three companies moving forward. As consumers continue to move away from cash, all three companies stand to benefit. In the United States, the use of cash and checks is rapidly declining, and being picked up in the form of debit cards, credit cards, and electronic payments.

This is a "rising tide" for all three companies and the competitive advantage among them comes from a continual elbowing for market share. As detailed in previous analysis, immensely populated markets such as India and China still use cash as its primary medium of commerce. As these markets modernize, this will present growth opportunity. India has already started with a sudden ban of its largest cash notes, in order to curb tax evasion and other forms of corruption.

Visa landed a blow to competitor American Express by recently picking up an exclusive agreement with Costco (NASDAQ:COST). Costco and American Express had been partners for 16 years, before breaking up (the parties couldn't agree to terms in a deal renewal which led to the breakup). In the loss of Costco were 10% of American Express's card volume and 20% of its loan portfolio. American Express did manage to receive $1B from the sale of its Costco loan portfolio, but this is a hole that American Express needs to fill over the long term.

With the surging growth of e-commerce, all three companies are naturally investing heavily into the space. MasterCard and Visa are heavily pushing digital payment services in "MasterPass" and "Visa Checkout". Both Visa and MasterCard have partnerships with online payment serve PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), while American Express has digital partnerships with retailers such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Uber (Private:UBER), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Ticketmaster, and Airbnb (Private:AIRB). As each company positions itself, it will be key to monitor the shifts in market share, and the effects these efforts have on earnings in the future as e-commerce continues to develop.

Conclusion

There is a lot to take away from this comparison, as all three companies are responsibly managed, and preside in an industry that is only going to continue to grow, proving fertile soil for earnings growth. Among the three, I feel American Express is the laggard of the group. Its risk exposure as a lender, slower earnings growth, slower dividend growth, market share position, and loss of Costco all add up to a "last place finish" in the group.

With that said, I think you can do very well with both Visa and MasterCard over the long term. They carry very similar growth rates, sparkling balance sheets, and are the #1 and #2 market share holders in the world by a large margin. However, Visa is a tad more profitable, and has a much larger market presence than MasterCard. It will continue to feel the boost from the integration of Visa Europe, and the Costco deal while there isn't quite a matching catalyst with MasterCard. In this investor's opinion, Visa is an obvious "best of breed" although the race is close enough with MasterCard to have an interesting conversation.

