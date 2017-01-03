Ferrellgas Partners: Insiders Make Moves

This morning, I wanted to use the opportunity to follow up on Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP). I recently wrote about the company's simply disgusting performance and how the debt had to be a top priority going forward. We all know that the unsustainable FGP distribution had to be slashed, and with this, down went the price of units, crushing investors. Unit prices have started to rebound off their terrible $5 lows, but there is much more work to be done. The company has weathered economic storm, but has continued its distribution up until 2016 when cuts came following a string of MLP distribution cuts in the energy sector. With the company finally making the necessary moves for survival, I have become interested in the units for my taxable account, even at the risk of this downturn continuing. The company's structure protects it from being directly crushed by the decline in propane prices, though it is not immune to this. As part of my research, I discovered that there has been some insider activity of late in fiscal Q2. In fact, I noted some insider buying that occurred just this past week.

Note that this news has not yet been covered on Seeking Alpha. It looks like the insiders saw the decline as an opportunity, though some who bought in late fall have been hit hard. That said, any insider buying is positive. People sell stock for all sorts of reasons, but buy for only one, which is to make money. So what kind of buying are we talking about?

This is the first wave of buying in over one year. First, David L. Starling, a director, upped his stake by nearly 250% with a buy of 10,300 units at a purchase price of $9.50, bringing his total stake to 14,300 units. Then, Stephen Clifford, also a director, put in an open market buy for 4,000 units at a price of $10.84, bringing his total holdings to 7,000 units. This is an increase of 133%. Finally, Pamela Breuckmann added 2,045 shares to her trust at a market price of $6.53, bringing the total holdings to 17,000 units following this buy.

These buys are significant, in my mind. One could argue these are not major holdings, but it shows management has skin in the game. Even better, there haven't been any insider sells. In fact, there has been nothing but buying over the last two years. Of course, some of the buys were perhaps a little too early as all but Ms. Breuckmann's purchases are in the red by about 25-30%. However, given the new payout level, some positive trends in energy pricing, and a now stabilized unit price, the time to buy may be upon us. Management has confidence, and although I know so many have been burned by this name and by the sector in general, I think you can probably make a nice profit on a quick trade, or buy for the longer term. These recent buys are also the largest wave of insider buying since fall 2015.

But again, the key here is that no insider has been selling shares. While insiders sell stock for all sorts of reasons, waves of insider sells are concerning. But as I have said before, management teams appreciate money the same as you and I. They don't buy for their health, they do it for one reason, to make money. Now I turn to you. Did you panic and sell? Or did you see opportunity and buy? Are you happy with the insider buys? Let me know.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FGP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.