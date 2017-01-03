REIT Rankings: Office

We continue our “REIT Rankings” series with the office sector. We use various metrics to compare the office REIT sector against other REIT sectors and recap recent developments and performance.

Cap rates have been driven down by foreign and institutional demand for private-market office assets. Office REITs trade at premiums to the REIT average, and valuations currently appear overextended.

Q3 earnings were very strong, but oversupply concerns continue to linger. Construction spending has doubled since 2013. Much of the new supply is concentrated in NYC, Texas, and DC.

Job growth in the professional services sector has been significant over the past several years. Leasing fundamentals in the office sector appear to be the strongest since before the recession.

REIT Rankings Overview

In our "REIT Rankings" series, we introduce readers to one of the thirteen REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments for existing readers.

Office Sector Overview

Office REITs comprise roughly 14% of the REIT Indexes (NYSEARCA:VNQ) and (NYSEARCA:IYR). Within our value-weighted Office REIT index, we track fifteen of the largest office REITs within the sector, which account for roughly $100 billion in market value: Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), Brandywine (NYSE:BDN), Corporate Office (NYSE:OFC), Cousins (NYSE:CUZ), Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI), Empire State (NYSE:ESRT), Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC), Highwoods (NYSE:HIW), Kilroy (NYSE:KRC), Mack Cali (NYSE:CLI), Paramont Group (NYSE:PGRE), Piedmont (NYSE:PDM), SL Green (NYSE:SLG), Vornado (NYSE:VNO), and Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE).

Above we show the size, geographical-focus, quality-focus, and leverage profile of the fifteen REITs we track. 'Quality' is primarily a function of location: CBD assets in major markets with higher barriers to entry are the most valuable, while suburban assets are considered lower 'quality.'

More than other REIT sectors, office REITs tend to be less diversified in several aspects. Generally, office REITs are highly geographically focused, and several office REITs hold assets only in a single city such as Manhattan or DC. Tennant concentration tends to be high, and generally so too is the tenant's negotiating power. Single leases can account for 5% or more of NOI and turnover is very costly. We will see the results of this lack of diversification shortly: all 15 REITs have very different occupancy rates and average rents, and thus have inconsistent valuation multiples. The operational risk of each individual name forces investors to be extra diligent in their analysis and adds a layer of complexity to any sector-wide analysis.

Gaze across the skyline of New York City, Washington DC, Chicago, or Los Angeles, and you will surely see an investible asset owned by one of nearly two dozen office REITs. Innovation in construction techniques throughout the twentieth century, particularly the invention of the mechanical elevator, pushed the vertical boundaries of building construction into the clouds - literally.

Strong job growth, specifically in the professional sector, combined with robust investment demand from foreign sovereign wealth funds seeking dollar-denominated, positive yielding, "safe" assets, has put wind in the sails of the office sector. The "white-collar economy" has outpaced the broader economy in terms of employment growth over the past three years.

High current valuations for office values has prompted an influx of new construction as REITs and other developers can realize a far higher yield on new development than by buying existing assets. Oversupply, however, tends to be a market-by-market issue, which is why it is important for investors to be aware of the composition of their REIT portfolio.

There are several distinctive features of the office sector. New leases for CBD assets are generally 10-12 years while suburban assets are 3-7 years and include significant "tenant improvement" allowances in which the landlord pays for all or part of an interior renovation to suit the needs of the tenant. This TI allowance, combined with leasing costs, results in high capital expenditures, far above the typical REIT average. On a similar note, high vacancy rates are a persistent issue that give tenants considerable negotiating power.

Finally, we should note the rise of prominence in co-working concepts. Despite WeWork's $16 billion valuation (with nearly zero net income), co-working is not a new or particularly innovative concept. Regus PLC operates nearly 2500 "business centers" around the world in which individuals can rent a single office or simply a desk in a commercial office building. While the hype surrounding the Silicone Valley-backed WeWork may lead one to believe it is a legitimate threat to the office rental model, we actually think it may be an incremental positive for office REIT demand. Security and privacy are major concerns (and regulatory requirements) for major office tenants in the finance, law, and technology business, and they are highly unlikely to switch to a co-working model. The true incremental demand comes from small businesses or private contractors that would otherwise work at home, a market that Regus has effectively targeted. We calculated that if WeWork were valued by the same metrics as Regus, it would command a valuation in the millions, not billions.

While it is difficult to estimate the total value of office properties in the country, academic research suggests there are roughly 12 billion square feet of office space, accounting for roughly $2-3 trillion in value when valued at replacement cost. If we assume this to be accurate, REITs hold less than 5-10% of US office assets, suggesting a significant addressable market for potential acquisition-fueled growth.

Recent Developments and Performance

Office REITs have rallied 5% over the past 13-week quarter, significantly outpacing the broader REIT sector, which gained 0.5% during this period. The rally began in the immediate aftermath of the shocking Republican electoral landslide in November as the market began to price-in expectations of job growth spurred by increased government spending and deregulation in the financial services sector.

Q3 earnings were very strong. 11 out of the 15 REITs we track met or beat expectations and 100% reiterated or raised their full-year 2016 guidance. Performance was particularly strong in the key West Coast markets: LA, San Francisco, and Seattle. Oversupply continues to be a drag on NOI growth in the NYC and DC markets, but fundamentals remain relatively healthy even in the more competitive markets as job growth has been robust over the past three years.

Several key themes are being discussed in conference calls and the recent NAREIT conference. First, the Republican sweep in the November elections has considerably increased the optimism around the office REIT sector. Lower corporate taxes will likely increase profitability and potentially allow firms to expand their workforce. Deregulation of the financial services sector and increased defense spending is generally expected to have similar job-creating attributes. DC and New York City appear to be the primary beneficiaries.

Without concrete policy proposals from the next administration, there is still considerable uncertainty. If Republicans succeed in "draining the swamp" there could be significant job losses in the regulation and legislation industries, many of which emerged as a result of Dodd Frank and other post-recession regulatory actions.

Second, oversupply continues to be an overhanging issue in the major office markets. Construction spending on office assets has more than doubled since the lows in 2013 with much of the new supply growth concentrated in the New York, Texas, and San Francisco/Bay-Area markets. But for now, job growth has more than outpaced new supply growth.

Construction lending markets have tightened considerably over the course of 2016: one of the forgotten positive effects of rising interest rates on REIT valuations. Higher construction costs have had similar supply-tightening effects in recent months.

Third, executives generally expect that foreign demand for US office assets will continue to be strong, but do not expect further cap-rate-tightening. REITs have been net sellers of assets in 2016 as REIT shares have traded at persistent discounts to private market values, a function of the strong foreign demand which has pushed down cap rates to historic lows.

Below is our REIT Heat Map, showing the quarterly performance in relation to other sectors. As we mentioned, office REITs have outperformed the broader REIT index over the prior quarter. We also highlight the strength in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) gains in the 10-Year Yield (NYSEARCA:IEF).

Valuation of Office REITs

Compared to the twelve other REIT sectors, office REITs are the most expensive, trading at significant premiums to the REIT averages. Based on current and forward Free Cash Flow multiples, office REITs are the single most expensive REIT sector. It is our opinion that these office REITs are currently 'priced for perfection.'

When we factor in two-year growth expectations, though, the sector appears slightly more attractive. We use a modified PEG ratio, using the forward FCF multiple divided by the expected two-year growth rate which we call FCFG. Based on FCFG, office REITs are the ninth most attractive REIT sector. Expected to grow FCF at 11% over the next two years, office REITs are among the fastest growing REIT sectors, well above the REIT average of 7%.

It's important to note that office REITs have historically traded at stable premiums to the broader REIT averages. This is in part a reflection of some non-fundamental premiums that we tend to see in the sectors with heavy institutional and foreign demand for the private market assets, most notably in the apartment and office sectors. The persistent premium also reflects premium investment qualities of office REITs compared to other REIT sectors, particularly the low interest rate sensitivity and wide analyst coverage.

As we mentioned earlier, due to the lack of true diversification and high tenant concentration, each office REITs is in a different phase of their operational cycle and the widely varying valuation levels reflects this operational risk.

We can also see a significant divergence in valuations between CBD "trophy" assets and suburban assets. The flight to quality has resulted in a substantial premium awarded to portfolios in NYC, LA, SF, and DC. This is reflected in the sky-high valuations of Boston Properties, Vornado, Empire State Realty Trust, and Paramount Group.

We believe that valuations are overextended at these levels based on these cash flow metrics. These high valuations depend heavily on the rich private market asset valuations, which we believe is inflating these REIT valuations. These valuations are contingent on a continuation of the "flight to quality" trend, the robust demand for private market assets, which may weaken as interest rates increase and investors have more confidence in the US economy.

Given the 15% surge in the immediate aftermath of the election, these valuations also appear to be pricing in a 'perfect' legislative outcome: lower corporate taxes, significant deregulation of the financial services sector, and meaningfully higher defense spending. While we believe that corporate tax reform is a near-certain outcome, we are skeptical that we will see a significant dismantling of Dodd Frank or significantly higher defense spending.

In short, we believe investors will see better relative valuations after we get more concrete details on the policies of the next administration.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Followers of our research know that we put a lot of emphasis on factor analysis, specifically looking at how REITs have historically responded to changes in the broader equities market, to interest rates, and to movements in the REIT index itself. We believe it is critical that investors understand how their investments will respond in different economic environments.

Using our Beta calculations, office REITs are one of the most equity-like REIT sectors, exhibiting very limited interest rate sensitivity and responding instead to movements in the broader equity markets. This level of pro-cyclicality is unique among REITs and shared only by the hotel REIT sector. For REIT investors with a heavy concentration of interest-rate-sensitive names, office REITs could add balance to the real estate portfolio.

For more detail on these calculations, we highlighted the dynamics of bond-like and equity-like REITs in our previous articles, "Are REITs Bond Substitutes?" and"REITs Without Interest Rate Risk."

Within the sector, we classify the fifteen names as either Yield, Growth, or Hybrid REITs based on our calculations. 14 of the 15 fall into the Growth REIT category, while Piedmont falls into the Hybrid REIT category.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, Office REITs rank towards the bottom, paying an average yield of 2.6%. Office REITs payout 82% of their available cash flow.

Within the sector, we note the varying yields and payout strategies of the fifteen REITs.

Bottom Line

More than any other major REIT sector, office REITs buck the trend of "rates up, REITs down." Levered to a strong economy and relatively shielded from movements in interest rates, office REITs exhibit pro-cyclical investment characteristics are very appealing to real estate investors that are generally over concentrated in yield sensitive names.

The election further amplified the positive sentiment around the sector over the course of 2016. Lower corporate taxes will likely increase profitability and potentially allow firms to expand their workforce. Deregulation of the financial services sector and increased defense spending is generally expected to have similar job-creating attributes. DC and New York City appear to be the primary beneficiaries. Without concrete policy proposals from the next administration, though, there is still considerable uncertainty.

FCF multiples rank the sector as the most "expensive," as investors have to pay up for many of the names within the sector. High projected releasing spreads point to 10%+ cash flow growth over the next two years which makes their current valuation slightly more palatable. The recent 15% rally since Election Day, though, leads us to believe that a pullback is warranted before diving into the sector at 30+ FCF multiples.

We noted the interesting private versus public dynamic within this sector: NAV has been inflated by foreign demand while cash flow yields have not been able to keep up with the elevated valuations. We fear that a pullback in foreign demand for dollar denominated non-negative yielding safe assets would impact office REITs first among REIT sectors. Oversupply is a significant and warranted concern in major markets, particularly NYC, and investors need to watch construction data very closely.

Office REITs offer investors the opportunity to own a part of the skyline in major metropolitan cities while mitigating the interest-rate sensitivity of their current real estate portfolio. While we point out that office REITs have traded at consistent premiums to the REIT average, the current premium is extended significantly beyond that average and appear to be pricing in a 'perfect' legislative outcome: lower corporate taxes, significant deregulation of the financial services sector, and meaningfully higher defense spending. At these valuations, we think investors should be cautious and wait to see the concrete details of the policy proposals of the next administration.

