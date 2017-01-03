Valeant Viewed As An LBO

As a highly leveraged firm, it is more appropriate to value VRX's equity as an LBO, as Bill Miller recently suggested, or as a leveraged equity stub.

Introduction

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE:VRX) is a company that sharply divides opinion. Articles on VRX's investability or uninvestability invariably elicit passionate exchanges between those who think that VRX is destined for bankruptcy and its equity is worth nothing (or very little) and those who think it is a classic turnaround candidate, offering potential outsized returns.

Whichever side of the fence you see yourself on, many of the exchanges about VRX tend to generate more heat than light. In our view, there are only two issues critical to the investability or otherwise of VRX. Those two issues are:

Can VRX service its debt; and

If it can, what is VRX's equity worth?

The view of this article is that VRX can service its debt. It is a view based on a close analysis of VRX's cash flows and debt repayment schedule as well as on the reasons identified by its new CFO, Paul Herendeen, in the 3Q conference call and by Random Itinerant in a previous SA article.

Presupposed in this view is that VRX succeeds in stabilizing its businesses by Q1 2017 at the latest and has made meaningful asset sales by the beginning of 2018, allowing it to pay down $5 billion of debt by mid-2018. We allow that VRX can also service its debt without assets sales as Paul Herendeen noted in the 3Q conference call. But it is not part of our working hypothesis on VRX's debt serviceability and, if the company has not made meaningful asset sales by the end of 2017, we would need to revisit our thinking on this issue.

Largely for these reasons, this article will not deal with the issue of VRX's debt serviceability through to 2018. Nevertheless, there are a couple of points that are worth making about leverage generally and corporate debt in particular.

Corporate Debt & Leverage

For many people, debt often figures as a less desirable form of financing than equity. Far better to hold an asset free and clear of the stain of any debt, so the thinking goes, than to hold an asset encumbered with debt or some other form of security interest. Yet, as every CFO knows, assets encumbered with an appropriate level of debt bring important tax advantages. Better to pay interest than taxes, John Malone of Liberty Media often says. There is considerable value in having a leveraged balance sheet.

Of course, in the case of VRX, its balance sheet is overleveraged and not by a small amount. But it is a superficial valuation that concludes on the basis of a sum-of-the-parts valuation of VRX's assets that its equity value is de minimis because the quantum of its debt is greater than the value of its assets - and this according to a valuation that is itself based on the rumor of an offer-price for a portion of VRX's assets that was never formalized. It is a valuation that the market, at least, does not accord VRX's equity, given that its current market cap is around $5 billion. For that reason, if nothing else, it is worth trying to understand what value the market may see in VRX's stock.

The second point is that whether a balance sheet is overleveraged or not is a function of the ability of the company's cash flows to service the debt. It is not a function of the quantum of the debt as such. Utility companies, cable and telecommunications companies traditionally carry high levels of debt because they have reliable and resilient cash flows and because it is tax-efficient to do so where the businesses have high depreciation expenses.

Thirdly, significant corporate value can be created by the acquisition of debt-financed cash flows. This is so where:

The value of the acquired cash flows is expected to grow in the future; and

the value of the acquired cash flows is expected to be greater than the tax-deducted cost of the debt used to acquire them.

The net present value of tax-sheltered cash flows financed with debt will usually always be greater than the net present value of cash flows financed with equity. This is because, to quote John Malone again, taxes are "a leakage of economic value" and equity is taxed in a way that debt is not. The longer that taxes can be deferred, the greater the present value of the cash flows to the firm. Charlie Munger noted this in a slightly different context, although the principle is the same, when he observed that:

If you're going to buy something which compounds for 30 years at 15% per annum and you pay one 35% tax at the very end, the way that works out is that after taxes, you keep 13.3% per annum. In contrast, if you bought the same investment, but had to pay taxes every year of 35% out of the 15% that you earned, then your return would be 15% minus 35% of 15%, or only 9.75% per year compounded. So the difference there is over 3.5%. And what 3.5% does to the numbers over long holding periods like 30 years is truly eye-opening...

These points need to be borne in mind when evaluating VRX, its leverage and its investability (or uninvestability, depending on your perspective). Very little discussion on VRX's debt load focuses on the company's ability to service its debt, and where the view is that it cannot service its debt, many commentators reflexively conclude that bankruptcy is the most likely outcome - as if the management and board will simply sleepwalk the company into insolvency.

The view of this article is that, while VRX is exposed to bankruptcy risk, the prospect of that risk materializing depends on the eventuation of circumstances that are relatively extreme. These circumstances are very unlikely to eventuate before 2019. The chances of them eventuating after 2019 are probably even remoter.

VRX as an LBO

If VRX can service its debt through its cash flows, and if those cash flows enjoy some future growth, does its equity have value? And, if so, how much?

In a recent interview on CNBC, Bill Miller proposed that one way to think about VRX was as a leveraged buyout (LBO). What does Miller mean by this?

An LBO typically involves:

A private equity buyer buying a company which has healthy cash flows;

the target company carrying little debt;

the funds used to buy out the target company largely being borrowed against the company's cash flows;

the private equity buyer improving the operations of the acquired business; and

the improvement in the operations of the acquired business allowing the private equity buyer to pay down some or all of the company's debt and/or to sell the company and to earn an attractive return on equity.

Private equity (PE) deals are a form leveraged investment. A buy-out of a company earning EBITDA of $111 million for $1 billion of which the purchase price is made up of 95% debt and 5% equity means that only a modest increase in the value of the company needs to occur in order for the PE buyer to generate an attractive return on equity. If, 12 months after the purchase, the enterprise value of the company has increased by 15%, then leaving aside interest and transaction costs, the return on the PE buyer's equity would be 400% ($1.15 billion - $950 million in debt = $200 million/$50 million = 4). The use of leverage magnifies investors' returns.

VRX as a Post-Recapitalized Equity Stub

Another way to think about VRX which is similar to a leveraged buy-out is as a post-recapitalized company.

Companies recapitalize for a number of reasons. One of the most common reasons during the late 1980s and early 1990s was to ward off corporate raiders. A company trading for $50 a share with 20 million shares outstanding might decide to make a cash distribution of $40 to shareholders for each share held. After the recapitalization, the shareholder would continue to hold his or her shares in the recapitalized company. Only now each share would be worth $10 instead of $50. If the company had been expected to earn EBITDA for the year of $90 million, per share EBITDA would be $4.50. At the pre-recapitalization price of $50 per share, that would have worked out to be around 11 times EBITDA. After the recapitalization, EBITDA per share would still be $4.50, but as each share was now trading on the market at $10, it would imply an EBITDA multiple of only 2.2 times.

Taking the example further, imagine that the company, instead of distributing the cash to its shareholders out of its own funds, did not have the funds available and had borrowed the money. As a result, the company would now carry $800 million in debt. The value of the equity in the company would remain $200 million ($10 per share x 20 million shares outstanding), giving it an enterprise value of $1 billion (as already noted, it has no cash).

The company will earn EBITDA of $90 million by the end of the year, giving it an EV/EBITDA multiple of 11. But the equity continues to trade at only 2.2 times EBITDA.

The company earns $50 million of free cash flow which it uses to pay down a portion of the debt. Accordingly, by the end of the year, debt is down to $750 million. The enterprise value is now made up of $750 million in debt and $250 million in equity. Whereas the equity previously made up only $200 million of enterprise value, it now makes up $250 million, a 20% increase for the year.

If the company were to experience no growth and were again to earn EBITDA of $90 million for the following full year, the equity is likely to trade at a slightly higher forward multiple because it would now make up a greater proportion of its enterprise value. Let's say the equity rises only modestly to 3 times EBITDA. That would mean that the share price ought to trade at around $13.50 which is around a 26% gain over the previous year's share price of $10.

How is this Relevant to VRX?

For investors looking at VRX's stock at its current level, one way to view it is as an LBO, as Bill Miller suggested, or as a post-recapitalized equity stub. Under either guise, you will probably need to be confident that VRX remains capable of servicing its debt and that it will continue to enjoy some modest top- and bottom-line growth.

As things stand, VRX's current enterprise value is just under $35 billion. Of that figure, $30.5 billion is made up of debt, $5.08 billion is its market cap and we back out $670 million in cash.

VRX has trailing 2016 free cash flow of $1.806 billion and trailing 2016 EBITDA of $2.85 billion compared to full-year 2015 EBITDA of $4.03 billion. The trailing EBITDA figure reflects the large goodwill impairment of $1.05 billion recorded in 3Q. In our view, VRX's sustainable EBITDA lies in a range of between $3.7 and $4 billion which gives the company an EV/EBITDA multiple of between 8.7 and 9.4. Its market cap trades at a premium to its book value of $4.1 billion. Taking the current market value of VRX's equity of $5.08 billion implies that the equity is trading at 1.2 to 1.3 times EBITDA which most would agree is very low.

If VRX succeeds in paying off $5 billion in debt in less than 18 months' time, as it has promised to do, the value of the debt would be worth around $25.5 billion. If the enterprise value remains at or around $35 billion, the equity would theoretically be worth $9.5 billion, an increase of 47% over its present market value of $5.08 billion. I say "theoretically" here because, as we all know, in theory there is no difference between theory and practice whereas in practice there is. That said, the inputs that generate this valuation imply no EBITDA growth and no multiple expansion.

Then What…?

The key question concerning VRX over the next 18 months, of course, will be, if it succeeds in paying down $5 billion of debt by mid-2018, what will be left of its assets and earning power by the end of it? VRX will still have $25.5 billion in debt to serve and, depending on the assets that it sells between now and then, it may well be required to service that debt on a greatly reduced asset and earnings base.

If it were to sell Salix for $10 billion, VRX would reduce its debt to $20.5 billion which could conceivably increase its equity value to $14.4 billion from its current level of $5.08 billion, an increase of 75%. Salix makes up 48% of Valeant's EBITDA, so if that were to occur, VRX's annual EBITDA would be cut to between $1.9 billion and $2.08 billion, leaving its debt to EBITDA ratio at 10, which is high, but is probably still serviceable.

Selling Salix for $10 billion between now and mid-2018 is the optimal outcome. It is what we would like to see happen. But even if that does not occur, VRX will be comfortably able to pay $1.5 billion of debt out of cash flow by mid-2018 and $3.5 billion out of asset disposals, in which case investors in the company are still likely to see a meaningful re-rating of the equity. In our view, a re-rating upwards of 50% is not inconceivable.

Conclusion

There are any number of ways to value VRX. Some of them are more appropriate than others. However, we consider that, because of its leverage, VRX is best looked at as an equity stub post-recapitalization or as an LBO in the process of delevering, as Bill Miller suggested.

If VRX can service and can continue to service its debt, as we think it can, and if it can delever meaningfully over the next 18 to 36 months, we consider that its equity has the potential to deliver investors a very attractive return.

One way investors could play this is to buy $30 January 2019 calls. These calls last traded a touch over $3. Should VRX rise to $33 or more between now and expiry, investors will earn many multiples on their original investment.

If that occurs, it will be due to investors riding the other effect of leverage to the one which has caused investors so much pain over the last 18 months: leverage's ability to magnify gains in an investment's equity base as well as to magnify losses.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long VRX calls and short VRX puts. Nothing in this publication is intended to be investment advice. Opinions expressed in this article are personal to the author and are not intended to constitute, and should not be read as constituting, any offer, invitation or recommendation to buy or sell any securities, whether they be securities referred to in this publication or otherwise.