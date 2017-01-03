It's Amazon And Nobody Else With Online Christmas Sales

source: Amazon

The Christmas shopping season couldn't have went much better for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), as it generated more sales than it has in its history, and as important for the long term, boosted its Amazon Prime membership at a record level as well.

According to Slice Intelligence, from November 1 through December 16, Amazon captured just under 37 percent of market share of all online purchases. The data was based upon 1.7 million online receipts it collected during that period of time. Amazon kept gaining momentum during the holiday shopping season, boosting share for the week ending December 17 to 45.5 percent.

More important to me was how it captured more Prime memberships than ever before, and if historical responses are similar, should be able to keep churn down to a minimum once the trial run is over. That suggests even more consumers will be spending a larger portion of their money on products offered from Amazon's online store for at least the next year, and probably longer.

Click to enlarge

source: StockCharts.com

No competitors even close

To give an idea of how much Amazon dominated sales from November 1 to December 16, its closest competitor Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), wasn't even able to grab 4 percent of online e-commerce sales. The rest, including Target (NYSE:TGT) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), weren't able to even produce a market share of 3 percent, with Target having a 2.9 percent share, and Wal-Mart only able to generate a 2.7 percent share of online sales.

By any measure, this is total domination by Amazon.

As already mentioned, this is probably going to improve once the final numbers come in for the season, as Amazon was gaining momentum, not losing it, as the shopping season got closer to Christmas day.

Even better news, is that more shoppers were gravitating to e-commerce as their shopping choice, which means what would have been about 37 percent last year, is much higher this year. That of course applies to Best Buy, Target, Wal-Mart, and other online retailers as well.

The National Retail Federation has projected online holiday sales to increase by about 3.6 percent year-over-year. Analysts following the retail sector have a similar outlook.

Click to enlarge

source: Slice Intelligence

Amazon Prime memberships soar

While Amazon doesn't reveal its Prime numbers, it did say it had the best year this holiday season for increasing its Amazon Prime membership. With members spending a lot more than non-members, this will be a big revenue boost for the company, assuming it is able to keep churn low.

There is no reason to expect it not to, as in the past it has been able to retain a high percentage of its members, although the question of whether or not it'll have to increase its annual fee beyond the psychologically important $99 per year, will determine if churn will remain at past levels, or consumers will abandon the service at that price point.

That's one of the reasons it has been trying to provide a compelling lineup for its video service, which is included in the membership, by producing its own content to keep Prime members in the fold.

We really won't know the impact of the new members until the earnings report after the second quarter of 2017. By then we'll have a couple of quarters to measure the results and compare them against past performances during the same period of time.

The company also stated that on December 23 it had the biggest Prime Now day ever, generating three times the sales it did in 2015. While not available in all markets, it does show the future growth potential of Amazon if it rolls it out to more markets in the years ahead. Prime Now is where it offers a two-hour delivery service.

Conclusion

With consumers increasingly preferring to shop online, Amazon is obviously positioned to enjoy the bulk of that spending shift, as confirmed by the market share it enjoyed during the important holiday season.

The fact competitors couldn't even grab 5 percent of e-commerce sales, shows how dominating the retail tech giant has become, and we haven't even touched on its AWS cloud service in the article.

I don't see the momentum toward online shopping slowing down anytime soon, and that means Amazon is positioned to ride this demographic wave for a long time into the future. That doesn't mean a competitor couldn't arise and challenge the e-commerce behemoth, as who would have thought Wal-Mart could be outclassed in the retail market?

Of course as measured by overall sales, Wal-Mart still outperforms Amazon, but with the trend toward e-commerce accelerating, it will not be able to take share away from Amazon going forward. It can't even catch its major physical retail competitor Target in online sales; showing how it's struggling to make the shift to e-commerce. That doesn't bode well for Wal-mart.

As for Amazon, there is nothing at this time to suggest it will be disrupted by something new in the market. For that reason it should enjoy long-term revenue growth, and once it reaches the ceiling of scale, will be able to focus on ways in the retail part of its business, to increase margins and earnings.

If it is ever able to accomplish that, the growth prospects of the company would be phenomenal.

With fourth quarter retail revenue having soared, I believe this will give the share price of Amazon a boost after having been flat since July, understanding it enjoyed a quick move up in September through October, before falling back to mid and late summer levels.

Amazon is ready to take off again, and the holiday sales numbers should be just the thing to jumpstart it. It's a matter of when it's going to take up in response to the revenue generated in the fourth quarter, not if.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.