Pair Trading "Dogs Of The Dow Stocks" For 2017

Another way to manage them is to "pair" them off by industry and buy the ones with the more attractive yields relative to each other or their own history.

One way to manage the 10 highest-yielding "Dogs of the Dow" stocks is to buy them in preference to non-dog stocks.

One way to manage the 10 highest-yielding "Dogs of the Dow" stocks is to buy them in preference to non-dog stocks. Another way to manage them is to "pair" them off by industry and buy the ones with the more attractive yields relative to each other or to their own history. In this article, we are exploring the latter method, since it is the more rigorous of the two. With this method, we are making a bunch of forced choices that cause us to reject one stock while choosing another; we won't simply say, "Let's buy both Pfizer and Merck because they are both on the Dogs list." The following comparisons include several "pairs" using "Dog" stocks.

Verizon vs. AT&T

All right, AT&T (NYSE:T) is no longer in the Dow, but it still offers the best basis for comparison. Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has historically traded "wider" (with greater yield) than AT&T. This is not the case today, and Verizon's yield is now "too tight" relative to not only its sister phone company, but to the index as a whole. Even though it is still the highest yielding Dow stock, we expect it to underperform at least the "Dogs," if not the whole index. Therefore, we choose AT&T.

Pfizer vs. Merck

Over a long period of time, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) have traded with similar yields, so when one is yielding much more than the other, it is time to go long the one and short the other. With yields of 3.94% and 3.19% respectively, it's time to go long Pfizer and short an equivalent amount of Merck.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) vs. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Chevron (CVX) is trading "wide" of Exxon Mobil (XOM), but that has always been the case. What has not usually been the case is that Chevron's stock is yielding only 30-odd basis points more than Exxon Mobil's. The difference is usually 50 to 100 basis points, making Chevron a good buy this time last year when the difference was at the high end of the range. Even in a period of relatively low oil prices, Exxon Mobil's dividend is regarded as rock solid. This is not the case with Chevron, and you're not getting enough extra yield to compensate for the extra risk. Buy Exxon Mobil.

Caterpillar vs. DuPont

The yield of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) has come down greatly in the past year because of the stock's appreciation. Nevertheless, it's still over 3%, and wide of that of fellow cyclical, DuPont (NYSE:DD). We'd take Caterpillar any day, in a forced choice.

Boeing vs. United Technologies/Cisco vs. IBM

The stock price gains of Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) lagged their dividend growth in 2016. The yield on Boeing's shares are "too wide" relative to United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), and likewise Cisco Systems relative to International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) (taking the nearest equivalents for our recommended stocks). In both of these cases, we like the higher-yielding stocks.

Coca-Cola vs. McDonald's

The yields of Coca-cola (NYSE:KO) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) are usually similar, which one would expect, because the two are closely intertwined, but Coke's is decidedly higher today. McDonald's is not likely to prosper without selling a lot of Coke, and likewise Coke's fortunes depend largely on McDonald's. Placed low on the Dogs' list, Coke may follow McDonald's off it, or the two might "rotate," either of which would be good for a posture of long Coke, short McDonald's.

Reconstructed Dog's list:

Go long: A T&T, Pfizer, Exxon Mobil, Caterpillar, Boeing, Cisco Systems, Coca-cola.

Avoid (or go short): Verizon, Merck, Chevron, DuPont, United Technologies, IBM, McDonald's.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.